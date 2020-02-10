McCormick & Company Remains Overvalued

McCormick & Co. (MKC) recently reported its Q4 2019 results, and this led to a hit in share price. However, despite the drop in share price, it is my contention that the stock is still trading at a significant premium to fair value. Indeed, on the news that McCormick had seen its share price fall by 3%, youngdiv summed up my feelings perfectly on the status of the stock:

Wish it were to come down more . It is priced to perfection.

I would say that this understates the current valuation, but the sentiment is the same.

The Q4 results which caused the share price fall showed earnings per share of $1.61, which was in line with estimates, and revenue of $1.48 billion, which missed estimates by $40 million. The revenue miss was explained by CEO Lawrence Kurzius as due to a drop in private label sales (i.e., generic spices and seasoning products) in the Americas and in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). However, Kurzius was dismissive of any notion that this was a matter of concern:

This is just kind of the normal ebb and flow of this business...Private label is not as strong as it was a year ago...We are selective about where we participate. There are always a level of wins and losses. We want to participate in private label where it's of strategic value to us and also where frankly, it's profitable.

Kurzius has good grounds for confidence. While the Q4 2019 results did not meet revenue estimates, the overall results for 2019 show the same steady profitability that previous years have shown for McCormick.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 4.3 billion 401.6 million 2016 4.41 billion 472.3 million 2017 4.83 billion 477.4 million 2018 5.3 billion 933.4 million 2019 5.35 billion 702.7 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on McCormick's investor relations page.

McCormick has been able to amass such profits by virtue of its dominant position in the spices and seasonings industry, controlling 22% of the fragmented global spices market, which is expected to be worth $17.33 billion by 2024. Its brand is the most-used spice among the U.S. population, with 161.31 million Americans having reportedly used McCormick in 2019. Lawry's, the second most-used brand with 72.12 American users, is also a McCormick-owned brand.

McCormick dominates the spices and seasonings sector. Image provided by Strategic Factory.

McCormick's huge market share, combined with a portfolio of branded products such as McCormick, Lawry's, Old Bay, Club House, Frank's Red Hot, French, and Gourmet Garden, has permitted it to retain a dominant position in the spices and seasonings market. And as they operate in a sector that is not susceptible to technological disruption, McCormick is unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon.

This secure position has allowed McCormick to be consistently profitable, as evidenced by the 18.30% operating margin (trailing twelve months), and to reward shareholders as well. Overall, return on equity is 21.25% (trailing twelve months, and income investors have been rewarded with thirty-three years of consecutively rising dividends, a streak which is likely to continue in light of the 46.76% payout ratio and which establishes McCormick as an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL).

McCormick's balance sheet may seem a bit troubling in respect of assuring its continuing dominance, as long-term debt of $3.63 billion slightly edges out its net worth of $3.45 billion, and total current liabilities of $2.15 billion is only slightly offset by total current assets of $1.55 billion, cash-on-hand worth $155.4 million, and total accounts receivable of $502.9 million. However, McCormick's steady profitability ensures it will be perfectly able to service its debts without much fuss.

Future growth is less impressive, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 5.00%. Sales growth is estimated to be between 2-4% going forward, and driven entirely by organic sales. While one would not expect a long-established and dominant firm in a slow-changing sector to pursue high growth, this does necessitate an entry point closer to fair value for prospective investors.

McCormick presently trades in the low-$160s, following its Q4 2019 report. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, McCormick trades at a share price of $162.01, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The current P/E is higher than the stock's own five-year average P/E of 26.21, the food manufacturing sub-sector average of 25.75, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.71. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is lower than the stock's five-year average dividend yield of 1.72%. This suggests that the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, which necessitates establishing what fair value for McCormick is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.07 (30.99 / 15 = 2.07) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $78.27 (162.01 / 2.07 = 78.27). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.18 (30.99 / 26.21 = 1.18) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $137.30 (162.01 / 1.18 = 137.30).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.12 (1.72 / 1.53 = 1.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $144.65 (162.01 / 1.12 = 144.65). Finally, I will average out these three estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $120.07 (78.27 + 137.30 + 144.65 / 3 = 120.07). On the basis of this estimate, the stock for McCormick is overvalued by 35%.

While McCormick's Q4 2019 results have led to a drop in share price, it has not brought it down to a price I would be comfortable paying for it in light of its expected growth. Consequently, while McCormick is certainly a hold, at present I do not believe it to be a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.