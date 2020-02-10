GW Pharmaceuticals: Favorable Entry Price Arises For This High-Growth And High-Potential Biotech

The first few quarters on the market have been encouraging even in light of very high investor expectations.

Introduction

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is developing Epidiolex (Cannabidiol oral solution) for the treatment of rare pediatric epileptic conditions (Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, Tuberous sclerosis complex). In its first full year on the market, Epidiolex netted approximately $309 million. The company projects $108 million in fourth-quarter 2019 revenue. With 30.91 million outstanding shares priced at $125, its market capitalization is ~$3.9 billion. As of December 31, GW Pharmaceuticals boasts $536 million in cash and equivalents.

Recently, the stock has been a victim of extraordinary revenue expectations, as it has dipped in the last couple of quarters due to only nearly beating analyst expectations:

Below, we will take a look at the company's two main indication targets: Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. We will see that conservative estimates have shares of GWPH trading at steep discounts.

Dravet Syndrome

Overview

Imagine having to witness (see video) your newly born child seizure time and time again. Such is the reality of parents of children with Dravet syndrome. Previously known as "severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy (SMEI)", Dravet syndrome (DS) is characterized by frequent and uncontrollable seizures that occur throughout the first year of life. These seizures promote developmental delays, cognitive impairment, and personality disorders that become evident within the second or third year of life. Premature mortality in patients with DS is estimated to be as high as 21%, with the leading cause associated with epilepsy severity.

In 2001, it was discovered that the majority of patients (80%) with DS have a mutation in the SCN1A gene that is theorized to be the culprit. As for the other 20%, DS is likely to be a multi-factorial syndrome. ~1/15,000 births have DS (2:1 male).

Current Treatments

Seizures associated with DS are very drug-resistant. Current treatment of DS is generally limited to prevention strategies (dietary, aggressive treatment of fevers) and treatment of active seizing with medications like valproate, clobazam, and topiramate (but with limited efficacy). Stiripentol is approved for DS in the EU, but not in the US.

Epidiolex

The FDA approved GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex (cannabidiol oral solution) for DS. In a phase 3 trial, the drug was well-tolerated and relatively efficacious:

Although the drug was not particularly efficacious, because of its safety profile (listed just as a Schedule V drug - carrying the same "potential of abuse" and addiction as Robitussin AC, Lomotil, Motofen, Lyrica and Parepectolin), easygoing compatibility with other anti-seizure medicines, and the ongoing need for additional therapeutics for these rare, difficult-to-treat conditions, Epidiolex is poised to perform well.

Market Opportunity

The actual estimated prevalence of DS differs from source to source. We will assume that there are ~15,000 DS patients in the US and EU who would be appropriate for Epidiolex. GW Pharmaceuticals has priced Epidiolex at $32,500/year, which is conservatively valued compared to other orphan drugs:

Assuming 70% penetration, this sums up to ~$340 million in peak annual sales for this indication. Therefore, we will value Epidiolex at $1.2 billion (peak annual sales x 3.5) for DS.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Overview

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is another epileptic condition. It typically arises between 3 and 5 years of life. Most seizures occur during sleep. Seizures can also occur during periods of wakefulness. Many patients experience "drop attacks" as a result of seizing while awake and active. These events are known to cause great injury. Patients also can experience uncontrolled, long-lasting seizures, known as status epilepticus, which can be deadly if left untreated. Like patients with DS, many develop behavioral and developmental delays. Patients with LGS are at a higher risk of death compared to healthy peers. Causes of LGS include genetic mutations in a few relevant genes, physical abnormalities of the brain, and other.

Current Treatments

Treatment of LGS is similar to DS in that available treatments are limited and relatively ineffective.

Epidiolex

Epidiolex was safe and effective in the treatment of LGS:

Market

There are ~45,000 patients with LGS in the US who are thought to be appropriate candidates for Epidiolex. Assuming a slightly lower penetration than DS (65%), we can assume Epidiolex will procure ~$950 million in peak annual sales. We can value this indication at ~$3.3 billion (3.5 multiple).

Summarizing the opportunity in LGS and DS

$3.3 billion (LGS) + $1.2 billion (DS) = $5.5 billion valuation (3.5 multiple) / ~$1.3 billion in peak annual sales. Coincidentally, $1.3 billion in peak annual sales is in line with the lower end of analyst estimates:

Because of Epidiolex uptake in the market, GWPH's cash burn appears to be limited. I can, therefore, assign a price target of $192 in the event of a takeover. If not, I believe this price target can be reached within 2 years. 30% appreciation for each year, likely outperforming relevant benchmarks (e.g., XBI, SPY).

Risks and other considerations

GWPH, despite having an FDA-approved product, is still considered a "weed stock" in some circles. This will undoubtedly subject the name to unnecessary and irrelevant volatility beyond the norms of biotech.

Despite the fact that Epidiolex is approved for orphan conditions, NICE, a key opinion leader on cost-effectiveness, slammed GW Pharma on the drug's high cost. This didn't, however, impact the drug's regulatory path in the EU, as it was recently approved for both LGS and DS. The company has stated that it is working closely with health authorities to resolve the issue. A resolution such as lowering the price of the drug may cause GWPH to trade unfavorably.

I didn't take into account other opportunities GWPH is exploring (e.g., TCS). In the meantime, there is risk in these, as if any of them result in any kind of perceived failure, the company's valuation as a whole may decrease.

GWPH's quarterly earnings may underperform expectations.

GWPH may face competition from other drugs (e.g., Fintepla from Zogenix (ZGNX)), including other cannabidiol-like ones in the future.

Despite nearing cash flow-positive territory, GWPH, for whatever reason, may have to resort to diluting its shareholders to continue operations.

Efficacy/safety issues may arise as the drug becomes widely used. Epidiolex may be pulled off the market as a result, robbing the company of its only relevant money maker.

Please familiarize yourself with the company's most recent annual filing, which lists the risks in a GWPH investment in detail.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals appears to be a biotech investment primed for growth in the coming months. I believe Epidiolex is poised to continue to outperform market expectations. The drug is safe and relatively efficacious for difficult-to-treat orphan conditions. I believe Epidiolex will benefit from high penetration rates, as its unique mechanism of action can be used alongside common anti-epileptic medications, and these patient populations (LGS and DS) are nearly guaranteed to seek treatment for the condition. At $125/share, GWPH is trading well below just 3.5 times conservative peak annual sales estimates. Their other pipeline candidates, beyond LGS and DS indications, provide additional upside.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.