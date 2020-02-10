RMI: Another Muni CEF With Active Management That Is Trading At A Discount

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers know, I continue to favor muni bond exposure in 2020, despite rising valuations due to a strong 2019. I see tax filing season, persistent SALT cap deductions, and rising incomes all as reasons to favor muni bonds throughout the year. While political uncertainty is on tap for 2021, I have a favorable outlook for muni bonds for the next administration if any of the current front-runners are elected to the White House.

With this in mind, I continue to search for value within the muni space, as many funds are getting above their normal trading ranges. This search has brought me to RiverNorth management company, which has a couple of funds with a muni focus that I find attractive. RMI especially piques my interest right now, as it employs an active management strategy, and offers an above-average income stream. Further, the fund sports a reasonable discount to NAV, which makes now an opportune time to start positions. Finally, the muni bond market as a whole has a lot of momentum, with January seeing a healthy amount of inflows, above what we saw on an average monthly basis last year.

Background

First, a little about RMI. The fund's stated objective is "to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes with a secondary objective of total return." It is currently trading at $22.93/share and yields 4.80% annually. This is my first review of RMI, although I recently reviewed its sister fund, RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM), where I gave it a bullish rating. While I still believe in the story behind RMM, the fund has seen a sharp gain since publication, as it is up over 3.5% in just a couple weeks, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, this bullish rating was quite timely, although it has me questioning how much higher that fund can go in the short term. Notably, I had highlighted the fund's discount to NAV as a key reason to buy in, and now that discount has evaporated. As an active CEF investor, I always look out for funds that have relative value compared to their peers, and that brings me to RMI. Given the performance gap between the funds over the past two weeks, I now feel there is a case to buy RMI instead, and I will explain why below.

The Active Advantage

To begin, I want to reiterate why both RMM and RMI came on my radar initially, and this was a topic that I discussed in great detail in my RMM review recently. Therefore, I will briefly summarize it here to reduce redundancy, but it is important to highlight.

Specifically, what makes RiverNorth's muni CEFs different is that management is very active in its quest for "alpha." While the fund uses leverage like most CEFs do, the company utilizes a two-pronged strategy within the fund itself, in what they call a "tactical" CEF strategy. This involves buying shares of other CEFs and ETFs when a discount or premium emerges that looks attractive. Therefore, when you buy RMI, you are not only buying direct access to muni bonds, but also to other funds within the investment universe with similar objectives. This strategy is laid out in detail below:

Source: RiverNorth

And the fund is very committed to using both of these approaches. According to the most recent data, just over 40% of assets are allocated to the tactical strategy of buying other funds, as shown below:

Source: RiverNorth

My takeaway here is that, while RMI charges an expensive management fee, it would be difficult for the average investor to replicate this strategy and portfolio without incurring quite a bit of transaction costs. Further, investors are buying into management's expertise to select the right types of funds to include in RMI's portfolio. While there is nothing proprietary about RiverNorth's strategy, the track record so far speaks for itself. While muni bonds as a whole have indeed performed well, we can see that RMI has generated a strong return since its inception, as well as over the past year, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I mentioned, this is a strategy I find a lot of value in, and believe the fund is poised to deliver strong returns going forward. Rather than spending time researching and selecting various muni funds on your own, an investor could purchase a fund like RMI and inherently obtain exposure to multiple different management companies and CEFs/ETFs. That is an attractive proposition.

Valuation Gap - RMI Now Has The Advantage

While I touched on RMI's strategy above, the fact is this strategy is very similar to RMM, which is the fund I recommended just a few weeks ago. To circle back, I still believe that fund offers a reasonable value, but given its short-term move, I now see inherently more value in RMI.

To understand why, consider that the two have similar strategies, holdings, and historical trading patterns. However, given the performance divergence in the short term, RMI now trades at a more competitive price. In fact, RMM has now pushed into premium territory, while RMI sits at a comfortable discount:

Fund Current NAV Current Market Price Current Premium/Discount to NAV Effective Duration (Hedged) RMI $23.82 $22.93 (3.74%) 6.5 years RMM $20.72 $20.96 1.16% 5 years

Source: RiverNorth

As you can see, RMI has a clear advantage in terms of cost to buy in right now. This tells me that investors who were considering RMM before, and did not pull the trigger, may find more inherent value in positions in RMI currently.

Expanding on this point, let us consider one of the principal differences in RMI and RMM, in terms of their underlying objective. While they both employ a similar tactical approach to finding undervalued funds to purchase, RMM also employs tactics to limit duration risk. With interest rates at a low level right now, if investors were concerned rates will rise in the future, they may want to limit their interest rate risk by limiting the duration of the funds they own. In this respect, RMM may make more sense, as actively managing duration is part of its strategy and, as the table above shows, the fund's effective hedged duration is indeed lower by 1.5 years.

While I would not fault anyone for using that logic, and I do believe managing interest rate risk is a very important concept right now, I am not letting this characteristic deter me from RMI at the moment. For one, the fund's effective durations are actually quite similar. While this will likely change in the future, I don't see a compelling case right now to buy RMM for a more expensive price to save only 1.5 years on duration, especially when interest rates are not expected to move higher any time soon. Further, the muni bond market still sports an upward sloping curve, as it did last year as well. This means investors are indeed being compensated for holding bonds with longer maturities. While yields have broadly declined since last year, the upward slope of the yield curve remains quite similar, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Lord Abbett

My point here is that both RMI and RMM have intermediate duration terms, and the graph above shows there is an added yield benefit to owning debt that will mature over the next 5-8 years. While the yield curve continues to slope upward beyond that, I like the idea of limiting my exposure to the intermediate term, as it provides a nice trade-off in terms of risk. Considering RMI and RMM both have similar duration terms, I see RMI's value proposition as a key reason to choose one over the other at current prices.

Muni's Bullish Momentum Continues

My next point is related to actual muni bond performance, on a broad scale. As my readers are aware, this is a sector I have been pushing for quite some time, including all of 2019. On the backdrop of a year of strong returns, many investors are probably understandably cautious with respect to their future outlook on the sector. While valuations were getting rich, I saw continued value relative to other areas of the fixed-income market to start the year. Further, I believe in the broad macro-environment with respect to muni debt, and believe regardless of the presidential outcome in November, the next administration will be favorable for muni bonds as a whole.

While we are only six weeks into 2020 at this time, the environment so far indeed has continued to be favorable for the muni bond sector, so my thesis has been proved right in the immediate short term. While the rest of 2020 remains to be determined, this past January was one of the best months for the muni bond sector in years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, momentum continues to build for this asset class. This is likely being spurred by consistency in the tax environment, with SALT deduction limits remaining in place and being favorable for muni demand. Further, tax filing season is underway, which often proves as a catalyst for investors to begin to think about how to reduce their future tax bills. While any purchases now will only impact 2021 returns, and not those filed this year, the muni bond market typically sees inflows early in the year as investors use tax season as a time to evaluate their financial position.

To put this demand in perspective, consider that muni funds have seen consecutive weeks of inflows for over a year. While inflows dropped on a week-over-week comparison in January after starting out quite strong, all four weeks in the month still saw inflows well above the average for 2019, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that the muni bond sector clearly has momentum on its side, and I don't see that abating much in the near term. While such impressive gains are unlikely to continue forever, I still find the tax-free income story attractive, and want to put myself in a position to profit off any continuance of sector inflows. Buying funds, like RMI, that trade at discounts to their underlying value seems like a prudent way to play this idea.

Bottom line

I continue to find the muni story attractive, although I am getting more cautious on the market as a whole given the rising valuations across both equity and fixed-income spaces. As such, I am shifting assets to that funds that employ active management techniques, and also that trade at relatively attractive valuations. RMI fits both those bills and, aside from its clear discount to NAV, has a marked valuation spread with its sister fund RMM. With muni bonds continuing to see a surge in investor demand and offering an upward sloping yield curve, I believe the sector will push higher from current levels. Therefore, I have initiated a position in RMI, and would recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.