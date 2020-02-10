Aurora's Bad News: Terry Booth Is Gone And Many Other Cuts

I do not plan to take a position in Aurora. Despite an 85% price decline, shares are still not low enough to make this potential turn-around stock attractive.

Aurora has a long road to profitability. These moves could be a good first step, but many more steps are required.

Data by YCharts

On February 6th, Aurora Cannabis' (ACB) shares were halted on both the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges after rumors broke that founder and CEO Terry Booth was leaving the company. After hours, Aurora confirmed the news of Booth's departure and released a major press release containing many bearish indicators for the Canadian cannabis industry.

Shares fell sharply after-hours and in Friday's trading, losing more than 20%, including losses on Thursday amid the Booth departure rumors. In my view, these losses were fully justified by the magnitude of Aurora's bad news.

Aurora's Bad News

Aurora's Feb 6th press release contained a lot of news, most of it bad.

To focus on the positives, the company is cutting costs in order to achieve positive EBITDA and cash flow as quickly as possible. This is a necessary move given their mounting debt and their continued dilution-fueled spending. The company did not provide a firm timeline on when they might achieve positive cash flow or adjusted EBITDA.

Aurora also announced CEO and Founder Terry Booth is "retiring" as CEO. He will remain on the company's board of directors and work as an advisor to the board. Executive chairman Michael Singer will act as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Market Value Balance Sheet (Q1/FY20, ending 9/30/19) Market Cap C$2.6 billion Total Assets C$5.6 billion Enterprise Value C$3.1 billion ... Goodwill C$3.2 billion ... PP&E C$1.0 billion ... Intangible Assets C$0.7 billion

Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora will take nearly C$1 billion in asset impairment charges this quarter. This includes $190-225 million in impairment of plant, property and equipment and write-downs of goodwill between $740-775 million.

Source: Author based on company filings.

As of last quarter, Aurora had C$5.6 billion of total assets on their balance sheet, including C$3.2 million in goodwill. Given that the company trades at an enterprise value of C$3.1 billion, it is difficult to justify that their goodwill is worth this much. The majority of this goodwill comes from the acquisitions of MedReleaf and CanniMed. Those deals helped build Aurora's Canadian cannabis business, but occurred when cannabis companies traded at much higher valuations.

Source: Author based on company filings. December 2019 results at midpoint. Results will be released on Feb 13th.

Aurora will take a C$12 million hit for provisions for returns. This will reduce their cannabis net revenue from C$62-66 million down to C$50-54 million. Other cannabis companies, most prominently Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), have had to take similar provisions for returns, typically based on offering products that consumers do not want early in legalization, and seeing either those products returned by provincial distributors or taking price reductions on those products.

Aurora's cannabis net revenue will thus decline for the second consecutive quarter. While medical revenue is consistent, these results are hurt by (1) declining wholesale cannabis revenue and (2) a decrease in German cannabis revenue. Aurora sold C$10.3 million in wholesale cannabis in the September quarter and C$5.0 million in international cannabis revenue.

Aurora's international cannabis revenue was hurt because Germany blocked the import of Aurora products in December. Disappointingly, Aurora never announced this halt to their shareholders at the time, although earlier this week they noted the "temporary sales suspension" when announcing EU GMP certification for their Aurora River facility. This certification allows Aurora to resume selling medical cannabis in Germany.

Source: Author based on company filings. December and June results are at midpoint of guidance.

Aurora also announced a bold cost-cutting plan. They plan to reduce SG&A costs down to C$40-45 million by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, ending in June. Last quarter, these costs were a combined C$81 million (not including C$25 million of share-based compensation) and they are forecast at C$98-107 million for the second quarter. This suggests a 59% reduction in SG&A in only two quarters.

Aurora has already eliminated nearly 500 full-time equivalent positions including ~25% of corporate positions. Aurora has 3,400 employees.

Depending on revenue growth, I suspect Aurora might have positive adjusted EBITDA in the June 2020 quarter if they can hit their SG&A targets. They are unlikely to have positive operating earnings, however, given large share-based compensation expenses - they have given employees C$111 million of stock over the past four quarters.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora will also seek to cut capital expenditures to a total of C$100 million in the second half of fiscal 2020, or C$50 million per quarter. If they hit this guidance, this will be their lowest capital expenditures since the June 30, 2018, quarter, when they invested C$39 million in capital expenditures.

Finally, Aurora has announced that their credit facility has been cut by C$141.5 million. Prior to this cut, that facility allowed the company to borrow up to C$360 million, so the amended facility is now capped at C$218.5 million.

At the end of the September quarter, Aurora had drawn C$187 million from this facility. It is likely that the credit cut (to such a random number) reflects that Aurora has taken out C$218.5 million from the facility and it is being capped at that figure. The credit facility's terms were also amended in this transaction, altering debt-to-equity and EBITDA covenants. It is likely that this limit cut and facility amendments were negotiated because Aurora would have otherwise violated the earlier covenants, so the Bank of Montreal (BMO) probably capped the facility and amended the terms to allow the account to stay in good standing.

As of December 31st, Aurora had C$156 million in cash and could sell another ~C$200 million of stock in their at-the-market financing program. Aurora's cuts are aimed at achieving free cash flow profitability using this C$356 million of funds without external financing. The company also has approximately C$680 million of debt, with one-third due in August 2021 and two-thirds due in February 2024.

Thoughts

Terry Booth is the last of the "big three" cannabis founders to go, following behind Vic Neufeld of Aphria (OTC:APHA) and Bruce Linton of Canopy Growth. This move, like the others, was probably necessary as Canadian cannabis companies stop focusing on idealistic dreams of worldwide expansion and begin trying to become profitable companies.

Aurora will remain a very risky stock for the foreseeable future. While shares have fallen 85% since their October 2018 highs, this does not mean they are due for a bounce. Ultimately, companies are worth the present value of their future cash flows - and Aurora's cash flows remain deep in the red.

If Aurora can turn their business around to profitability, they still have to grow substantially to be worth even their current valuation. Last quarter, Aurora had 56% gross margins and sold C$75 million worth of cannabis. Even if SG&A costs fall to C$40-45 million, Aurora would barely break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis and would likely lose money on both an operating and free cash flow basis.

Once Aurora begins to produce profits, the company will still need to pay off their C$680 million of debt and shareholders will get only a tiny fraction of the profits - since there are 1.1 billion shares outstanding even before selling C$200 million more in the at-the-money financing program.

Long term, it is likely that cannabis companies trade at ~10x EBITDA, given the multiples in similar sectors like tobacco and alcohol. This suggests that Aurora will need to earn C$320 million in annual EBITDA profits. That's a very lofty figure, at least two years away, even after shares have fallen 85%.

I will stay on the sidelines. Aurora is far too risky for me to consider adding the stock to my portfolio, between their management changes, deep debt, uncertain growth, and high costs. Perhaps better days are ahead, but I would prefer to invest my money in safer alternatives, be they cannabis stocks or otherwise.

Happy investing!

Make better cannabis investments with better information The Growth Operation is the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. I post in-depth analysis of under-covered cannabis companies, focusing on fundamental analysis and future profitability and cash flow, and daily cannabis news to help investors keep up-to-date. We also have a lively chat room to discuss ideas with other investors. Among other live data features, I recently added detailed weekly charts illustrating cannabis sales in Florida and Illinois, shown below, to help investors make more informed investment decisions. GET STARTED TODAY

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.