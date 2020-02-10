Yext Is Still Burning Too Much Cash

New product introduction resulted in sales execution issues. With 45% new sales hires, I expect the execution to continue to be subpar.

Yext fails on the Rule of 40, and its expenses are very high. SG&A is more than the company takes in via revenues.

The company is extremely undervalued relative to its SaaS peers and has annual revenue growth of 32%.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is the leader and the only large player in a market that the company has coined Digital Knowledge Management (DKM). With more than 150 services and apps, Yext allows businesses to control facts, brand consistency, presenting “brand-verified answers” in search.

The company recently introduced a new product called Answers, which, according to management, disrupted its sales execution.

It elongated purchasing cycles as customers who are down a path with Yext got excited about Answers and wanted to learn more before buying Yext and it slowed some deal cycles.

I believe that there is a lot of potential for this type of product, and the stock is extremely undervalued relative to its peers based on the forward sales multiple. But I have issues with the company’s fundamentals, in particular, the SG&A expense, falling free cash flow margin and failure on the Rule of 40. For these reasons, I have given Yext a Neutral rating.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Yext's annual revenue growth is 32%, fairly consistent with its 3-year growth rate of 36.5%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Yext's free cash flow margin TTM is -7%. The free cash flow has been negative since the company went public, and the recent drop from zero to -7% is a concern. This could be the result of the aforementioned sales execution issues and double lease expense in New York.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Yext's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% -7% = 25%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that the company has work ahead of it in order to balance growth and profits.

When a company doesn't meet the Rule of 40, I like to see what its cash burn looks like.

SG&A Expense Margin

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, Yext is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of Yext, the SG&A expense is 112% of total revenues. The company is spending more on SG&A than it is taking in with revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative and R&D.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth ones. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Yext is positioned well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is extremely undervalued relative to its peers given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is quite undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Yext is actually overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Expectations For The Coming Year

While Yext management is optimistic about the new product launch and the company's future, I believe that this year will likely result in subdued performance. First of all, it is ramping up sales reps at a very fast rate, and they need to come up to speed.

And while we have the most experienced reps we've ever had, still 45% are new since the beginning of the year. So introducing a new product to a group of reps, who are just getting comfortable with our existing products was a lot for them to digest.

One thing to note is that while the company's revenue is growing by 30% annually, it is hiring sales reps at a rate of 45%. This will undoubtedly further increase cash burn. That and the new initiative in Japan.

Operating expenses will also be high this year, as Yext has a double lease expense.

We will be incurring double lease expense in New York until our One Madison Avenue lease expires in December of 2020. Typically the annual run rate for our lease at One Madison Avenue is $4.8 million per year, while the annual run rate at 61 Ninth Avenue is $10.3 million a year. Once our lease at One Madison expires at the end of December 2020, our run rate for our lease expensive New York will be approximately $10.3 million annually.

Summary and Conclusions

Yext is the leader and, in fact, the only large player in DKM. Revenue growth has been excellent, coming in at 32% over the last twelve months. The company is extremely undervalued relative to its SaaS peers when comparing forward sales multiple, but in my opinion, is overvalued when considering next year's earnings estimate.

Yext fails on the Rule of 40, and this is made worse by very high SG&A expenses. I expect the high level of expenses to continue this year given the double lease payments, uncontrolled hiring of sales reps and expansion into Japan. For these reasons, I have to give Yext a Neutral rating.

