Sol-Gel Technologies: A Promising Small-Cap Dermatology Player In 2020

Today, we will see why Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) is a promising small-cap dermatology pick for 2020.

Company overview

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on becoming leaders in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Sol-Gel Technologies has two investigational branded products, TWIN and Epsolay, as well as multiple generic product candidates targeting a range of dermatology indications.

What differentiates Sol-Gel’s technology platform?

Sol-Gel Technologies has developed a silica-based microencapsulation delivery system through proprietary chemical processes called ‘sol-gel.’

This technology is used to encapsulate active pharmaceutical ingredients and deliver them under the surface of the skin. This helps improve the tolerability and stability of the dermatological drugs, without affecting their efficacy.

The current use of encapsulation technology in dermatological formulations involves organic polymers such as polymethyl methacrylate, chitosan, and cellulose. These encapsulations contain aqueous dispersion of varying payload and volume fraction or dried powder. Only shell thickness of the encapsulation can be controlled in the case of organic polymers. However, the use of silica and sol-gel processes allows the company to control the size as well as the drug release rate from the microcapsule shells. The silica-based delivery system traps the drug substances in porous silica microcapsules and creates a protective barrier between the drug substance and the skin. This not only improves the tolerability of the drug but also controls the release rate.

How Sol-Gel Technologies’ Twyneo is faring in acne vulgaris indication?

Sol-Gel Technologies estimates the annual incidence of acne in the U.S. to be around 50 million. In 2013, around 5.1 million, which comprised primarily of children and young adults, sought treatment for this condition. The branded topical market for this condition is worth $1.9 billion, globally.

While both Benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin have already demonstrated efficacy in treating acne, there has never been a way to combine these two drugs together. Benzoyl Peroxide works by killing bacteria and inflammatory cells and promoting the opening of clogged pores in acne. Tretinoin works on inflammation and hyperkeratosis in acne.

However, to date, it was not possible to combine these two agents together. Benzoyl peroxide degrades tretinoin, thereby decreasing the latter’s efficacy. Sol-Gel Technologies’ encapsulation technology has enabled the formulation of stable drug therapy by effectively combining these two agents. The resulting drug can also reduce possible irritation caused by skin application and further extend the drug delivery time of the active ingredients.

On December 30, Sol-Gel Technologies announced positive top-line results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Twyneo, an investigational combination of microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% and microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3% cream, for acne vulgaris indication.

Twyneo managed to meet all three primary endpoints at the 12-week mark across both studies. The drug demonstrated efficacy in terms of a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion count from baseline after 12 weeks. Further, a statistically significant number of patients demonstrated at least a two-grade reduction from the baseline and attained a clear or almost clear rating at week 12 on the IGA (Investigator Global Assessment) scale. Twyneo also demonstrated a robust safety and tolerability profile in these trials.

Based on this data, Sol-Gel plans to file NDA for Twyneo in the second half of 2020. The company expects Twyneo’s peak sales to be $350 million. Hence, the drug may enter the market as early as 2021.

How Sol-Gel Technologies’ Epsolay is faring in rosacea indication?

Sol-Gel Technologies estimates the U.S. prevalence of rosacea is around 16 million. This disease affects around 5.46% of the adult population and causes a high psychological and emotional impact.

Rosacea market remains untapped since only 10% of the patients ever opt for treatment. Till date, Benzoyl Peroxide has not been used for treating rosacea, despite there being proof of its efficacy. This is because the skin of patients with rosacea is extremely sensitive and hyper-reactive to dietary, environmental, and topical factors. Benzoyl Peroxide has shown to be poorly tolerated with frequent itching and burning at treatment sites in these patients.

However, Epsolay’s silica-based microencapsulation topical delivery platform seems to be the solution to this problem. This encapsulation forms a barrier between the API and skin, which in turn can reduce irritation thereby improving compliance.

On July 08, Sol-Gel Technologies announced positive top-line results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Epsolay, an investigational microencapsulated 5% benzoyl peroxide cream in papulopustular rosacea indication.

Epsolay managed to meet both co-primary endpoints at the 12-week mark across both studies. The drug demonstrated efficacy in terms of a statistically significant improvement in the number of patients achieving “clear” or “almost clear” in IGA as well as absolute mean reduction from baseline in inflammatory lesion count. The drug had also proved effective on both co-primary endpoints as early as the end of the second week. This highlights the drug's rapid onset of action. Epsolay also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile similar to a vehicle.

Investors should consider these risks

Twyneo has managed to demonstrate statistically significant improvement as compared to vehicle cream in all three primary endpoints across two Phase 3 trials. However, in the case of IGA, Twyneo reported a success rate of 38.5% in one Phase 3 trial, and 25.4% in the second Phase 3 trial. The response of clear or almost clear rating for vehicle cream was 11.5% and 14.7% in the two Phase 3 trials. This implies that there is a wide variation in the performance seen for Tyneo and vehicle cream on the IGA score from 27% in one Phase 3 trial to 10.7% in the second Phase 3 trial. While Twyneo’s performance remains statistically significant, the commercial success may depend on the actual percentage of patients achieving clear or almost clear ratings on the IGA score in real-world settings.

Twyneo stands to face tough competition from existing drugs as well as drugs scheduled to enter the market in the near future. Drugs such as Cassiopea’s Winlevi, Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Arazlo, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) and Almirall’s Seysara, and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ (FOMX) Amzeeq have all demonstrated statistically significant improvement in acne vulgaris patients achieving clear or near-clear rating measured by IGA score as compared to vehicle cream.

Sol-Gel Technologies has reported $57.7 million of cash and investments as of September 30, 2019. The company also earned $18.8 million in generic product revenue in the first 9 months of 2019. The company expects the funds to sustain its operational and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2020. However, there is a high probability of the company requiring to opt for dilutive financing to support the market launch of Epsolay and Twyneo in 2021.

What price is right for this stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Sol-Gel Technologies is $24.80.

On February 5, JMP Securities analyst Donald Ellis reiterated the “Outperform” rating for the stock and set the target price as $33. He highlighted the high probability of Sol-Gel Technologies filing NDA for Twyneo and Epsolay in 2020. He also pointed out the company’s early-stage research programs such as SGT-210 for treating punctate palmoplantar keratoderma type 1 and tapinarof and roflumilast in psoriasis.

On December 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a “Buy” rating for the stock and increased the target price from $23 to $26. He has increased his estimate for the probability of FDA approval for Twyneo in acne vulgaris indication from 70% to 90%, after promising Phase 3 results. The analyst pointed out that Twyneo is close to becoming the first once-a-day cream for acne vulgaris which combines benzoyl peroxide and a potent retinoid. On December 31, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman also reiterated the “Outperform” rating and set target price as $18.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $24.80 is a fair estimate of the true value of the stock. Hence, this small-cap stock might be a promising pick for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and a longer investment horizon. To further reduce the risk, investors can opt for this stock after the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.