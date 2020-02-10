Brookfield Property: Token Dividend Hike; Now Yields 7.3%

We're comfortable with BPY's token raise (+0.8%) of the Q1 2020 cash distribution, as the yield is high at 7.3%.

BPY's Core Retail business is resilient, and it's going through a phase of redevelopment to be more relevant in today's retail environment.

Brookfield Property Partners LP. (BPY, TSX:BPY.UN) / Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) - I'll call it BPY from now on - reported Q4 and full-year 2019 results on February 5.

Financial Overview for Q4 and 2019

Let's start looking at the financial overview in the screenshot below from the top.

On the surface, the 20% decline in FFO from the Core Retail business in Q4 2019 is alarming. However, management explained in the press release that results were impacted by:

Asset sales (they cease contributing to FFO once sold), Leasing downtime (e.g., redevelopment activities and time needed to look for new tenants for vacant spaces), and An accounting change that had no economic effect on the business

Management continued that:

Core Retail business leased approximately 10.5 million square feet over the past 12 months with suite-to-suite NOI-weighted rent spreads of 4%. Same-store occupancy levels remained at 96.4% for quarter-end December 31, 2019, compared to 96.5% in prior year. On a year-over-year basis, in-place rents remained unchanged, and NOI-weighted sales grew 5.9% to $798 per square foot, a new high for the portfolio.

These are all pretty positive. New leases can increase rent by roughly the long-term rate of inflation, occupancy remains steady, and tenants are increasing sales.

I put the change in LP investments (i.e., BPY's opportunistic investment portfolio realized gains) in purple because I don't see it as a negative despite it being down year over year. It was down for the quarter and 2019 (against the prior year's comparable periods) because the "unusually large" (Q4 Letter to Unitholders) realized gains in 2018 eclipsed it. It's natural for the LP investment gains to be bumpy from quarter to quarter and year to year.

Jumping to "Per Unit Metrics" in the next section, again, the first row is misleading because it includes the LP investment gains.

That said, FFO per unit (excluding LP investment gains) did decline 9% for Q4 and 6% for 2019 (against the prior year's comparable periods) but are much more acceptable than the double-digit decline in the first row. Again, the 9% and 6% decline had to do with the three reasons discussed above.

BPY did increase its cash distribution by 4.8% year over year. Based on FFO only, the payout ratio was 95%. Thanks to LP investment gains, the actual payout ratio (based on "total earnings") is lowered to 84% for 2019. Although this is higher than the 60% range in the previous years, it's still sustainable.

Any portion of the "total earnings" that was paid out as cash distributions was retained for property maintenance and growth.

Capital Recycling

BPY has been consistently able to sell assets in the opportunistic portfolio or mature assets at higher than their accounting values and recycle that capital into properties with expected higher returns.

2019 was no different.

[W]e completed $3.3 billion of asset sales at prices that were 6% higher than our IFRS carrying values. These sales generated net proceeds of $1.8 billion to BPY which were redeployed into our business at much higher returns...



- Q4 Letter to Unitholders

And this is set to continue.

Over the next several years as we continue to monetize investments in our real estate opportunity funds as well as mature stable assets on our balance sheet, we expect to generate between $1.5 – 2.0 billion of net proceeds each year which can be reinvested into our business.



- Q4 Letter to Unitholders

Token Dividend Increase; Dividend Yields 7.3%

Admittedly, BPY's 2019 payout ratio of 95%, based solely on FFO, was higher than normal. Its average payout ratio (based solely on FFO) from 2014 to 2018 was 85%.

Therefore, management was rightly prudent in making only a token dividend hike of <0.8% from the 2019 payout of $1.32 per unit to the projected $1.33 per unit for this year.

As a result of dividend increases and a stock price that hasn't moved much since the REIT was spun off from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, TSX:BAM.A) in 2013, BPY currently offers a high yield of 7.3%.

Development and Redevelopment Activities

BPY has more than $6 billion worth (proportionate to Brookfield Property unitholders) of commercial development projects, largely in office and multifamily in cities like New York, Dubai, London, Toronto, and Sydney, of which 81% were in active development at the end of 2019.

For its Core Retail business, BPY has +$1 billion of active redevelopment that aims for returns of 5-9%. Notably, 68% are expected to stabilize by 2022, and 37% are residential projects. About half are in development and the other half are in active planning.

These projects take time to complete and stabilize, but when they do, they'll generate meaningful FFO.

Valuation

BPY trades at a 38% discount from its book value of $29.72 per share, which increased 3.4% year over year. A more conservative target will be ~72% of its book value based on the REIT's trading history. That'd imply a fair price of ~$21.40 and that the stock trades at a ~15% discount.

Investor Takeaway

We like BPY as a long-term income generator with a currently rich yield of 7.3%. We believe the high-yield opportunity will disappear when it's able to improve FFO and increase the cash distribution at a 5% or higher rate. We also like that most of its current active developments are in office and multifamily properties, which are doing better than and increase diversification away from retail.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

