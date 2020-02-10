Zynga: New Games Supporting Impressive Growth

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been a turnaround story in the market with the stock up about 50% over the past year based on strong growth across its ecosystem of mobile games. The company just reported its latest quarterly results, highlighted by record in-game bookings, revenues, and advertising with higher cash flows. An improved outlook sets up an important 2020 for the company to prove it can sustain its momentum and approach consistent profitability.

ZNGA Q4 Earnings Recap

Zynga reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 5th, nearly breaking even on net income with GAAP EPS of $0.00. The result was ahead of market consensus expecting a loss of $0.04. Bookings of $433 million (which is the industry term for cash paid for any virtual item) increased by an impressive 62% year over year, and ahead of estimates by $63.1 million. For the full year 2019, revenues reached $1.32 billion, up 46% y/y while EPS was positive $0.04.

The upside surprise this quarter in mobile bookings and revenue was supported by continued momentum in 'Words With Friends' and 'Empires & Puzzles' which are recognized as "forever franchises" being able to generate and sustain over $100 million in revenue per year. Back in Q3, the company launched 'Merge Magic!' and Q4 was the first full quarter of results. The company sees this title on track to become its next forever franchise. In 2019, Zynga also launched 'Game of Thrones Slots Casino' which it expects to be a strong contributor to revenues for the year ahead.

Beyond the in-game mobile revenue typically associated with virtual tokens and goods, the company favorably saw a rebound in advertising revenue which had been weaker in previous quarters. Advertising revenue of $80 million in Q4 was up 11% year over year.

An important metric for the company is the average bookings per user (ABPU). This is calculated as total bookings divided by the number of days in that period, divided by, the average Mobile DAUs. ABPU reached $0.223 for Zynga in Q4, up from 72% year over year. The trend here is based on the relatively flat daily average users numbers of the past year at around 20 million, although those users are simply spending more which is positive.

Multi-Year Growth Strategy

Zynga is undergoing a multiyear growth strategy with various initiatives. The company wants to grow its "live" or social multiplayer games where it sees further growth opportunities. Separately, the plan is to launch new franchises that can support continued engagement among its user base. Summarized from the conference call:

The first pillar of our strategy is to continue to grow our live services. As we enter 2020, we have strengthened momentum in our highly diversified life services portfolio. We expect to increase from 5 to 6 forever franchises, CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and our newest one, Merge Magic!..

The second pillar of our strategy is to create new forever franchises to layer on top of our live services foundation. We have a robust new product pipeline with several new games in various stages of development. Currently, Puzzle Combat in FarmVille 3 are progressing well in test markets. And our Harry Potter title is on track to enter soft launch later in Q1.

The third pillar of our strategy is to invest in new platforms, markets and technology. In 2020, we'll continue experimenting with titles on chat platforms, investing additional marketing in Empires & Puzzles in Asia.

Lastly, we see opportunities to acquire talented teams and franchises around the world to further accelerate our growth.

2020 Guidance and Outlook

Management announced 2020 guidance with a revenue estimate of $1.6 billion which if confirmed would represent an increase of 21.1% compared to $1.321 billion for the full year 2019. The company intends to increase investments targeted at new titles and growth opportunities which would reverse 2019's small profit into a loss of $130 million or $0.14 per share. On the other hand, the guidance for adjusted EBITDA at $200 million represents a significant increase of 129% compared to $87.2 million in 2019.

In terms of market consensus expectations, Street estimates are slightly more bullish with a revenue forecast of $1.63 billion for 2020, representing a 23.3% increase over 2019. While management issues guidance for a GAAP EPS loss in 2020, the consensus expectation is based on an adjusted non-GAAP earnings measure with positive EPS of $0.28 in 2020.

ZNGA Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Compared to Zynga's origins more than 10 years ago including its IPO in 2012, we recognize encouraging progress at an overall maturity to the operating profile and financial conditions. The mobile gaming segment has evolved and is now defined by significant competition.

The difficulty in analyzing this stock is the wide uncertainty related to the future and the direction of mobile gaming and consumer preferences. For investors that are confident in Zynga's games as truly being "forever franchises," the stock likely still has a long growth runway ahead.

In terms of valuation, ZNGA trades at an EV to revenues (sales) multiple of 4.2x which is a discount to traditional console and PC video game makers. We highlight Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) each with an EV to Revenue multiple of 6.6x, 5.1x, and 4.4x each, respectively. Favorably, ZNGA has presented faster revenue growth to the group at 62.6% this past quarter compared to a decline of 16.6% for ATVI and a decline of 25.5% for TTWO each of which was pressured by the timing of launch titles.

On the other hand, if we compare ZNGA to mobile gaming companies, the stock currently trades at a premium to SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) and Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) each with an EV to Revenue multiple of 3.1x and 2.6x, respectively. ZNGA revenue growth is higher than the group except for Singapore-based Sea Ltd. (SE) which operates online games and a separate e-commerce segment. In terms of EV to Revenue, ZNGA also trades at a discount to Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) at 9.6x. Keep in mind there are differences between these companies as each focuses on different segments and has varying operating strategies.

The other metric we can look at is the price to free cash flow. ZNGA with a price to FCF multiple of 26.3x is within a 5% discount of ATVI at 27.7x but a premium to EA at 18.4x, TTWO at 15.4x, and SCLP at 9.6x. The point here is to say that at least in terms of the relative valuation of ZNGA compared to other gaming peers, the stock does not necessarily stand out as significantly under or overvalued.

Investors here need to have confidence that the ZNGA brand portfolio and pipeline of new games will sustain momentum over the long term. What keeps us cautious here is that within the very competitive gaming landscape, it is our opinion that other developers and publishers may have some more valuable and higher growth mobile gaming titles.

Looking ahead, we think the company will need to both sustain the growth momentum and improve profitability for the stock to move significantly higher. Considering the strong rally over the past 2 years, Zynga has effectively passed the stage of being simply a turnaround story and will need to deliver on execution going forward.

Verdict

We rate shares of ZNGA as a hold, recognizing its strong growth against ongoing uncertainty in the long-term earnings outlook. Large investment spending will likely be an ongoing requirement for the company to keep innovating and remain relevant amid formidable gaming alternatives for consumers. In many ways, all mobile games regardless of the category are fighting for the same pool of bookings and advertising dollars. Monitoring points for ZNGA include the mobile average bookings per mobile DAU "ABPU" which, which the company will need to drive with user growth and higher spending per user.

