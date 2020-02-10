Why I Just Doubled Down In Norsk Hydro At 4.5% Yield

The Friday 12-13% drop in share price is an overreaction from a long-term perspective - you should be a buyer at this level.

Underlying results in the improvement program, sales of low-carbon products and CapEx all came in at improved levels next to expectations.

Norsk Hydro reported FY19 results. The year was poor for several reasons, but many of them market-related.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as NHYDY and NHYKF. The Norsk Hydro listing in Oslo, OB:NHY, offers stronger liquidity).

It's no secret that 2019 has been a tough year for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF). Not enough with the Alunorte curtailment, the tariff situation and the underlying market fluctuations have delivered aluminum companies like Hydro a pill that's hard to swallow.

This is expressed in the annual report/4Q19 results we're seeing from the company. To find positives here does take some digging - seeing as we're trying to present a somewhat fair picture, let's get going and see what we have here for the year.

2019 - A bad year for Hydro

So, the bad out of the way.

Underlying EBIT of barely 560M NOK during 4Q19.

Volume decline in Extruded solutions, barely-stable development in Rolled products (decline in foil and Litho).

Operating result of negative 399M NOK during 4Q19, as opposed to a positive ~1B NOK as expected.

Another ~800M NOK in depreciation/write-downs.

Full-year EBIT of 499M NOK, compared to 8.55B NOK in FY18.

When looking at this, one can wonder why the stock didn't tank more as opposed to "only" 12-13%.

Well, let's do some digging for positives - there are some.

First off, global demand growth for aluminum is expected to be stable, and demand for primary aluminum is expected to grow.

The company's cost-saving program is well ahead of its own target.

(Source: Norsk Hydro 4Q19 Results)

With a large portion of savings being realized in the Bauxite & Alumina segment.

Operating capital release is at a level of 5.6B NOK for 2019, again, well ahead of its target of 4B NOK.

Inventories reduced across all business areas.

The ongoing Bauxite & Alumina improvements are ahead of schedule, and Alunorte is ramping up production again quicker than the company expected. The 9th pressfilter is already in operation, and as of 4Q19, the Alunorte capacity utilization is at 90%.

Increased production, reduced alumina sourcing costs, and positive FX in the B&A segment.

Primary metals is improving operational efficiency and recovering from a 1Q19 smelter efficiency dip. Right now, the segment is focusing on preserving cash and improving operations.

Rolled Products, while flat for the year, are improving operations significantly. Manning reductions are set to come into effect, there's a significant pipeline of procurements which will fill the order books, and metal cost improvements are set to go into effect thanks to increased sourcing from recycling.

Extruded Solutions, which came in negative for the year, is streamlining the entire operational lineup. 5 plants are set to close in the UK, Spain, and the US, with warehouses closing in Poland and India. The company is divesting operations in Spain, Vietnam, and Romania, as well as reducing office personnel and operations across the globe. ES has been an operationally-intensive segment, despite representing one of the smallest Norsk Hydro segments in terms of revenue. The company is aligning operations here going forward.

As we look at the company's dividend, Hydro has reaffirmed the going dividend rate of 1.25 NOK/share, which has been the level for years now. While the company hardly has the cash this year to pay out any dividend at all, the company horizons are obviously long term. As such, the dividends continue unrelenting.

(Source: Norsk Hydro 4Q19 Results)

The company's FY19 financial results really shouldn't be considered indicative long term. They could have lowered the dividend, and I don't think we'd have seen much of a harsher reaction. However, this proposal means that in terms of the current share price, Hydro yields around 4.6%.

At the same time, an implied demand for the company's products, particularly the low-carbon aluminum, and the CIRCAL-recycled aluminum products is skyrocketing. What's more, this is a segment where really very few/no peers can measure up to what Norsk Hydro is offering.

(Source: Norsk Hydro 4Q19 Results)

Much like the fossil-free steel SSab (OTC:SSAAF) is offering, very few companies worldwide have come as far as this one. In 2019 alone, ~60 CIRCAL-projects were landed by the company, and the company expects sales targets to double in 2020 and grow further in 2021.

Looking at the annual EBIT bridge, we can clearly see where the pressure is coming from. No surprise here.

(Source: Norsk Hydro 4Q19 Results)

Again - not a good year. However, note that most of the negative effects are actually on an overarching, macro level, while many of the positive levels are in actuality permanent - meaning that once unfavorable macro trends and commodity pricing reverses, Hydro is theoretically set to fly much higher than before.

So 2019 really wasn't a good year for this august Alumina/Aluminum company. EBIT was more than halved, and on an underlying basis (excluding improvements), it was barely positive at half a billion NOK, compared to 8.5B NOK in 2018.

In fact, on a net income basis, the company went negative 2.37B NOK, and reported an EPS of negative 0.88 NOK/share, to be compared to the 2.08 NOK of the previous year, which wasn't only positive but completely covered the company's dividend. This result does not cover the dividend.

So what's the turnaround prospect here?

Well, let's look at the segments and results with a bit more granularity. As I've mentioned, most (though not all) of the headwinds here can be said to be temporary. The company's main segment, B&A, is suffering due to commodity pricing, which is inherently volatile, combined with the full-year effects of Alunorte which is still ramping up. While commodity pricing won't be "solved," it's not something to expect to remain static - up or down - if you invest in metal companies.

Secondly, sales in metals are actually up, and raw materials, thanks in part to pricing, are bought at cheaper costs. 50-55% of the 1Q20 production is already booked at quite appealing costs, and the primary metal Husnes plant is set to restart in 1H20, further boosting production here.

In terms of the rolled products - again, results are stable, and cost-efficiency measures are showing positive effects - the problem here is a continued demand weakness, which (again) won't last forever.

Extruded Solutions' primary issue, apart from market demand, was being on the receiving end for the company's hacker attack, heavily influencing 2019 results. There is continued demand uncertainty in primary markets (EU/NA), but again... demand isn't static.

What I want to focus on here is the simple fact that very few of Hydro's problems during the year were actually caused by the company being a poor allocator of capital, production company or metal company. In fact, when looking at Hydro through the lens of yearly results next to 2019 targets, the picture becomes quite different.

(Source: Norsk Hydro 4Q19 Results)

The dividend has a floor of 1.25 NOK/share - meaning the company won't lower it unless something fundamental changes - it hasn't. The company beat CapEx estimates, beat improvement programs savings and beat operating capital improvements.

So what we're left with is a company which based on trading seems in distress, but which I argue certainly isn't in the long term.

Let's look at valuation

Valuation

Valuation is tricky given the company's horrible EPS for the year. We can't really use the company's annual EPS to give a fair value to the company at this time. Let's look at other metrics, to begin with, which are more focused on tangibles. A decent metric is book value - usually, commodity companies trade at a discount here, and Hydro is no different at this time.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While not at an all-time low yet, it's approaching the levels of it, with a P/B of 0.83X in terms of price/tangible book value per share. Another metric that illustrates the current state of the company's perceived value is EV/Revenue. It's not a metric I use all that often, but in this scenario, I believe it to be a good example of where valuation has gone, if only for illustrative purposes.

(Source: TIKR.com)

At the beginning of 2019, the multiple fell off a cliff together with the Alumina/Aluminum pricing, and it hasn't recovered since. Hydro is being valued at less than 0.5X its annual revenues. This may be "correct" in the market we're seeing, but it certainly won't be once pricing turns around.

In terms of P/E-ratio, when looking at an average of 2015-2018 results (more indicative long-term), the average comes to an EPS of 2.645 which would indicate a current long-term P/E of 10.45X. If we look at the higher end of results, the current P/E drops to 6X - and again, these aren't numbers based in fantasy, Hydro had this EPS less than 3 years ago.

Assuming a fair valuation of P/E 15 based on the average EPS of the last few years, this would indicate a potential upside of 43.12%. I want to reiterate that I only consider this upside relevant long term. The fact is, Norsk Hydro could trade sideways for longer, drop even further or encounter further problems - and you need to be prepared for this.

However, the point of the valuation portion is to point out potential undervaluation either in relation to current expectations or long-term expectations. While it's not really there in terms of current expectations - not that many improvements are expected short-term - I'd say this is where the company enters not just bullish or "BUY"-territory, but a rare "STRONG BUY" territory.

Thesis

I'm not the only one who feels this way. A large portion of the primary insiders of Norsk Hydro seem to feel the same way - which might be why on Friday when the stock crashed, all of them loaded up.

The following primary insiders have on February 7, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro: President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim purchased 18 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.89 per share. New holding is 112 161 shares. Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo purchased 9 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.06 per share. New holding is 11 202 shares. Executive Vice President Inger Sethov and a closely related party purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.85 per share and 2 000 at NOK 27.77 per share. New holding is 34 538 shares. Executive Vice President Eivind Kallevik purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.8 per share. New holding is 67 644 shares. Executive Vice President Egil Hogna purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.75 per share. New holding is 55 742 shares. Executive Vice President John Thuestad, through his company Jothur AS, purchased 25 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.42 per share. New holding is 50 202 shares. (Source: Norsk Hydro IR)

I myself put capital to work at more or less the same price, using several buy orders, the lowest of which triggered at 27.12 NOK/share. I extended my portfolio Norsk Hydro stake to 1.6% of my total portfolio, which for a company in this sector, is by far the largest in the entire portfolio.

The current Yield on the current Oslo price is above 4.5%, which is higher than the company's yield has ever been for the past 10 years.

(Source: Börsdata, Norsk Hydro Yield, percentage)

If you, like me, believe that the current troubles in Hydro are temporary and related more to macro and commodity as opposed to actual company performance and long-term headwinds and troubles, then this is, I believe, one of the best times in years to buy Hydro.

That isn't saying the price won't drop lower. Given the Coronavirus and the fact that Hydro does have operations in China, it's entirely possible we'll see more pressure here. That's why I haven't bought "everything" I'm willing to buy. I'm willing to put another full percentage point into Hydro, increasing it to a 2.5%-2.6% portfolio stake, but I increase and buy with care - as I always do with any company, both to avoid overexposure and to avoid locking in at an unfavorable valuation, even if the downside risk is that I miss out on opportunities.

Still, today's price marks the beginning of an opportunity, and I'm willing to go to a "STRONG BUY" at Hydro today.

Again - it could certainly drop lower. My stance is based on long-term appeal. The potential upside and current yield are simply at a stage where I would certainly want to buy Norsk Hydro.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

I bought a significant portion in Norsk Hydro on Friday due to the price collapse, which I see signifying an opportunity on the order of "STRONG BUY" and "VERY BULLISH." I see a large, long-term upside in the company and will likely buy more in the coming week.

