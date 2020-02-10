Arc Resources: Safe High-Yield Dividend Despite Pressured Oil And Gas Prices

One year ago, I argued Arc Resources' (OTCPK:AETUF) juicy dividend was safe. The Canadian oil and gas producer proved me right since it has been returning C$0.05/share to shareholders every month.

But the company's full-year results don't look encouraging: Funds from operations diminished, GAAP net income turned negative, and net debt increased. Also, reserves' net present value at the end of 2019 contracted compared to last year.

In addition, commodity prices have been dropping over the last several weeks. Yet, the company's dividend remains sustainable in the medium term.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Time to show free cash flow

Arc Resources delivered full-year results in line with guidance. Production volume increased from 132,724 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2018 to 139,126 boe/d in 2019. Costs also remained within ranges management had forecasted.

But because of lower year-over-year commodity prices, revenue diminished in 2019, despite the 4.8% year-over-year increase in production volume.

As a result, full-year funds from operations dropped to $697.4 million, down 13.6% year over year.

And since the capital program amounted to C$691.5 million, free cash flow remained barely positive. Thus, the company's net debt jumped to C$940 million at the end of last year compared to C$702.7 million one year before because of the C$212.4 million annual dividend.

But Arc Resources has been spending capex to build its infrastructure to support its medium-term production growth. For instance, its Dawson phase IV facility in the Montney area will be on-stream during Q2 2020.

Thus, with a reduced 2020 capital program of C$500 million, management forecasted production growth would accelerate to 13.6%, based on the midpoint of the guidance range of 155,000 boe/d to 161,000 boe/d.

The company will only need to slightly exceed its 2019 funds from operations to fund its C$500 million capital program and pay its C$212.4 million dividend with free cash flow.

Pressure on commodity prices

The expected 13.6% increase in production volume this year will support higher funds from operations, though. But the recent development of commodity prices represents a threat to Arc Resources.

Based on production and reserves, natural gas should represent about 76% of the company's production over the long term.

But given the much higher prices of oil compared to gas (for an equivalent volume), gas represented only 40% of the company's revenue in 2019.

Thus, Arc Resources is exposed to the recent drop in WTI prices from an average of US$57/bbl last year to US$50/bbl.

But gas prices are also becoming a source of concern. The company's realized gas price averaged C$2.12/mcfe in 2019 (before hedges) compared to an average AECO (Canadian gas hub) gas price of C$1.62/mcfe, thanks to its diversification to U.S. hubs. Management maintained its marketing diversification strategy since 34% of the company's gas production will still depend on U.S. spot gas prices in 2020.

Unfortunately, because of gas oversupply concerns in the U.S., the spot and futures Henry Hub prices dropped in a significant way compared to 2019.

Management highlighted funds from operations would cover the company's sustaining capital (C$400 million) and dividend (C$212.4 million) with WTI prices of US$45/bbl and NYMEX Henry hub at US$2.0/MMBtu, though.

Assuming such low commodity prices during this year, net debt would increase by C$100 million and reach C$1.04 billion given the 2020 capital program of C$500 million (C$100 million above the company's sustaining capital). But the debt load would remain reasonable since net debt to funds from operations ratio would increase to only 1.7 (C$1.04 billion / C$612 million).

Then, management could decide to hold production flat beyond 2020 to keep on paying the dividend without increasing the company's net debt.

An investment opportunity for dividend-oriented investors

The stock price of C$6.92 corresponds to an attractive 8.7% dividend yield. And even with low oil and gas prices over several years, Arc Resources' dividend remains safe. In addition, the company doesn't need to reduce its net debt.

But you should keep an eye on the company's reserves. The 2P (proved + probable) reserves correspond to 15.3 years of production based on the midpoint of the 2020 forecasted production guidance range, which is not huge.

And given the challenging context in the Canadian oil and gas environment, the market values other Canadian producers such as Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) at much greater discounts to my NAV estimates (NPV10 before taxes (from reserves report) minus net debt).

For instance, Arc Resources' stock price at 21.8% below the company's proved NAV/share represents a discount that pales in comparison to Yangarra Resources' discount of 90.8%.

In any case, Arc Resources remains attractive for investors looking for a safe and generous dividend. But given the low valuations of other Canadian producers, the company's stock price upside potential may remain limited compared to some other Canadian producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.