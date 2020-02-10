Q4 GDP: Trudging Along

Government is having an outsized effect on GDP growth due to the growth of the defense budget and social benefits.

The biggest mover in the report was the collapse of imports. This fits with our soft consumption and destocking narrative.

Fixed investment is now flat in both the quarter and the year. Inventory destocking contributed -1.1 pp to GDP growth in the quarter, and we are likely not done.

Real PCE came in soft, contributing only 1.2 pp to the quarter’s growth. It needs to be over 2 pp if we are to get to 3% real GDP growth.

Real GDP growth was 2.1% QoQ and 2.3% YoY, below the 3%+ promised by the tax bill’s proponents.

I think it could go to 4, 5, and maybe even 6%, ultimately. - President Donald Trump, 12/17/2017

So, That Didn’t Happen

With that 2017 tax bill came a lot of promises, and they have been mostly unfulfilled. The primary one is that we would see sustained 3% real GDP growth, and as the far-fetched quote above indicates, much more. Real GDP for Q4 came in a little hotter than expected at 2.1% QoQ annualized, and 2.3% for the YoY. The drivers of the QoQ in this report:

BEA. Not pictured: fixed investment, which was flat in the quarter and the year.

Real PCE (personal consumption expenditures), around 70% of GDP, flagged this quarter. In order for real GDP to grow at 3%, PCE has to contribute at least 2 pp of that, and this quarter, the Christmas quarter, came in well below that. This is the second disappointing Christmas quarter in a row for PCE.

Fixed investment was flat in the quarter, the third quarter in a row without growth here. The YoY is a mere 0.2% real growth for the YoY.

Adding in destocking from inventories that have been piling up since Q3 2018, real investment pulled 1.1 pp out of GDP growth in Q4, and was down 1.9% in 2019. I repeatedly warned in 2018 and early 2019 that ballooning inventories were going to have to slow future growth, or worse. Thankfully, it was only the former.

But the big story is the collapse in real goods imports, which added 1.4 pp to the top line (imports are subtracted from GDP). This was driven by large declines in auto imports, other consumer goods and energy.

Finally, Federal government spending continues to outpace the rest, led by defense spending, Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, in that order. Federal government investment and consumption was up 4.3% in 2019, a full 2 pp higher than the entire economy. All told, the Federal government delivered 11% of all GDP growth in Q4, with state and local governments adding an additional 11%.

Moreover, we are finally beginning to see some softness in the income tables. The bottom line of the tables is real personal income per capita, the basic measure of whether incomes are keeping up with inflation and population growth:

BEA.

2.1% above inflation and population growth is far from terrible, but the trend is pretty clear at this point. However, wage and salary growth remains strong.

All this adds up to further confirmation that we are stuck in a syndrome of secular stagnation — low growth, low interest rates, low inflation, and central banks seemingly powerless to break out of it. The driver here is a new preference for savings over consumption:

As long-term rates declined from 1981-2007, the savings rate went down with it, as expected. But as rates have continued their decline through the current cycle, the savings rate jumped. The rate in Q4 was 7.7% (green line), a level last seen before this cycle when the 10-year Treasury paid over 7.5% interest. This indicates a huge shift in preferences, and one of the reasons for inflated equity valuations.

What is saved is not consumed, so real PCE growth, the driver of global growth, has been stunted this cycle:

Remember I said that for us to have real GDP growth of over 3%, PCE has to contribute 2 pp (red line) or more to that. That was the case in nearly every year except during and around recessions from 1970-2006, but this cycle, only 2014 breached 2 pp.

From 1946-2006, including recessionary years, the average contribution to real GDP from PCE was 2.2 pp. This cycle it is only 1.3 pp, a 41% decline. In 2019, it was 1.8 pp, and 1.2 pp in the quarter.

Because of slack demand, there is not much to invest in, and investment has been very weak this cycle. From 1946-2006, private investment averaged a 0.8 pp contribution to real GDP growth. This cycle it has contributed 0.3 pp on average, a 65% decline. It was -0.3 pp in 2019, and -1.1 pp in the quarter.

This is what drives rates and inflation down despite 3.5% unemployment. Supply of capital is high from the savings rate, but demand is low from slack consumption and investment. But even low rates, now negative in real terms, cannot entice people to stop saving and start spending to kickstart this whole thing.

Bloomberg.com 2/7/2020

Remember, this is all happening with an unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus — $1.5 trillion in new debt in 2018 and another $745 billion through the first 3 quarters of 2019. Add on top of that half a trillion in Fed liquidity from repo and Not QE, and Fed Funds at 1.6%. All this is pushing very, very hard on the gas, and 11 years into the cycle we still can’t get above 2.3% growth on the year.

The tax bill failed to provide the promised growth because it was conceived to solve the problems of 1978, not 2018. In the 1970s, the problem was a preference for too much consumption and not enough savings, the opposite of now. But the supply-side mindset has persisted, and we get tax cuts that increase savings, not consumption or investment.

Incomes

Keep in mind, except for real DPI, the income tables are nominal. For a rough conversion to inflation-adjusted, subtract 1.6 pp from the current YoY numbers.

I always like to start with incomes, because this has been the brightest spot in the GDP reports since 2014. This report is no exception:

BEA.

Even with the decline since Q4 2018, these are still strong numbers. The reason is wage and salary growth, but also the substantial 2019 growth rates of government benefits. We'll drill down on that in a moment.

BEA.

Wages and salaries (blue columns) are the primary component of income tables, coming in around 60% of the top line, and its growth rate surged up to 5.5% YoY in the quarter.

This is a good thing, and typical for the end of the cycle. Generally, as the number of workers available tightens, hiring slows, and wages rise:

BLS QCEW

These numbers are from the BLS's Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, the most accurate picture we get of the employment situation, and different from the monthly numbers you hear on the news. As opposed to the monthly survey data, they interview just under 10 million employers, accounting for 95% of jobs. The tradeoff is, as you see, they are months behind the survey data, just having released Q2 2019. Every year, the survey numbers get adjusted to the QCEW, usually big downward revisions these days; this year downward revisions will likely be in the neighborhood of half a million jobs for the year. I will take accuracy over timeliness any day.

So the first thing we see is that hiring peaked in the middle of the cycle and has been trailing off since. This is exactly what we should expect. Similarly, we should see a little more wage growth as the market tightens, and indeed we are:

BLS QCEW

Additionally, we see that low wage jobs experience the greatest wage gains as the labor market gets tight, as expected.

That line is the spread between YoY hourly wage growth rates for nonsupervisory jobs and all jobs. Where it is positive, the growth rate for low wage jobs is outpacing the rest. As you can see, that's been happening since Q3 2018, 54 bps higher in Q3, but that came down to only 16 bps by the end of December. If that trend continues, it may indicate tightness in the labor market is unwinding a bit, either from new entries into the job market, or less demand for hires. Either is plausible.

Remember that employment and wages are trailing indicators. At the beginning of every cycle, everyone declares it a "jobless recovery," until job growth picks up in the middle of the cycle. At the end, pretty reliably, the unemployment rate spikes 1-3 months after we are already in a recession.

Getting back to that first chart:

BEA.

Importantly, BEA does not include asset price income, whether realized or not, as it does not increase gross product by their definitions. That comes from the IRS and they are a couple of years behind with their detailed data. In any event, this leaves out a large and growing portion of the income picture.

But growth rates for income on rents, interest and dividends (green columns) are declining. This is about 20% of the top line, so about a third of wage and salary income, but only contributed 3% of income growth in 2019. We see declines in all three of those line items, but rental income held up the best, though it lags 2018 growth.

BEA.

Likely this is being caused by declines in nonresidential rent inflation, as residential rent inflation remains steady at 3.4-3.5%.

Census Bureau; BEA.

The decline in interest income comes from Fed actions to bring the short end of the yield curve down in 2019:

And dividends may have peaked in 2018, at least in the S&P 500 companies:

S&P. S&P has still not reported dividends and buybacks for Q4 2019.

But the decline in interest and dividend income may also indicate more investment in riskier assets that don’t pay interest or dividends. The capital gains and losses do not show up on these charts, so it’s hard to tell.

Finally, government benefit income is now growing at an astounding and unsustainable 7.4% in the YoY from 4.1% in 2018. The growth in every category but unemployment insurance has been high and growing:

BEA.

This is one of the three primary sources of that ballooning Federal debt, along with defense spending and the tax bill.

So to sum up:

Incomes continue to grow nicely, though a little softer in 2019.

The strength in growth is coming mostly from wages and salaries. This is a good thing.

But it is also being supplemented by ballooning Federal benefits in 2019.

The softness is coming from big declines in the growth rates for rent, interest and dividends.

Returns on asset prices are not included, but would likely greatly affect our view of the picture.

Inventories, Consumption and Prices

Consumption was weak in the quarter, up only 1.8% QoQ after two strong quarters in Q2 and Q3.

If we strip out volatile food and energy, we get a better picture of consumer supply and demand in the quarter.

BEA

The QoQ core inflation rate of 1.3% is very low, reflecting soft demand, and lower than the YoY at 1.6%. Core goods flagged after a couple of strong quarters. The big mover there was a $655 million real QoQ decline in new autos, and another $380 million from household decorative.

As always, services, two-thirds of all PCE, are dominated by healthcare and housing. But this quarter’s softness in services was led by $0 security commissions.

BEA

Just for kicks, the inflation rates:

BEA

So that’s going well.

Let’s look at where some of that softness came from:

BEA. "Lost" growth is the spread times 2019 Q3 levels.

In some of these cases, like TVs and Games/Toys/Hobbies, what is reflected here is a slowing of previously extremely high growth rates to only very high. In others like durables, it’s poor 2019 results compared to 2018.

The broad picture we see here is large price reductions in many goods categories, mostly consumer durables, where demand has been flagging since Q4 2018. This all goes back to something I was warning about in late 2018 and early 2019: wholesale inventories had ballooned in many consumer durables categories. Much of the GDP growth in Q3 2018-Q1 2019 came from nonfarm inventory buildup.

The timing is key here, because it is the earliest of the secondary effects of the trade war. In July 2018, we were coming off a roaring Q2, but tariffs were looming. Some were implemented, some weren’t. But before that, wholesalers forward-stuffed their channels in anticipation. Imports spiked in Q3 and Q4 and inventories boomed in the hopes of the Greatest Christmas of All Time.

But then December happened:

BEA. Remember, these are annualized monthly rates, so large moves get magnified.

By the time everyone realized what a complete collapse it was in December, it was too late. Wholesalers were stuck with tons of inventory, and new orders were coming in as well. Inventories did not stabilize until June 2019, a full year after the buildup began.

Census Bureau.

Since July 2018, core wholesale sales are down 1% annualized in nominal terms. Through June 2019, nominal core wholesale inventories went up at an annualized rate of over 10%. Even Apple (AAPL), the king of inventory management, had a rough 2018-2019.

Data by YCharts

It was particularly concentrated in durables:

Census Bureau.

And especially in vehicles, where wholesale inventories ballooned by 20% from July 2018 to July 2019.

Census Bureau.

There were even more problems at vehicle retail. At one point, about a third of the rise in all inventories was just light trucks and SUVs, about half used, half new. The retail issues have been alleviated by the end of Q3, but as you see, the issues remain at wholesale.

When this was happening, I warned that there were two ways it could work its way out, one bad, and the other worse.

Bad: Inventories would have to be reduced through a combination of inventory charges on balance sheets, and reduced prices thinning margins and earnings in durables industries. GDP would inevitably slow as the boost from inventory investment in 2018 came out in the wash as manufacturing slowed, offset some by declining imports of consumer durables.

Worse: Concentrated inventories can become a huge bubble and take down the entire economy. The very first asset bubble, the Dutch Tulip Craze, was exactly this.

Fortunately, it appears that it was only bad, not worse. Since vehicles were a huge part of the PCE and import story this quarter, let’s focus on that as an example.

The issues here are unique and that is why they wound up digging themselves such a deep hole. The problem is that Americans have begun to prefer used light trucks to everything else:

BEA.

The problem here is obvious. You can’t just call up the factory and order a used light truck. You have to increase trade-in value on recent-model used trucks, which reduces margins on both transactions. Real dealer margin on used light trucks declined from 37% in 2015 to 31% by the end of 2019, and continues to trend downward.

Since July 2018, real PCE for all vehicles ex-used light trucks is flat, and growth rate for used light trucks is starting to moderate as well:

BEA.

Except in used autos, prices are basically flat in this entire 17-month period:

BEA.

Every industry is a little different, but we see very similar things happening in metals, major appliances and household decorative - all tariffed - clothing, machinery, paper and lumber.

All told, inventory buildup contributed a cumulative 2.8 pp to GDP over Q3 2018 - Q1 2019, and then destocking took out a cumulative 2.1 pp over Q2 2019 - Q4 2019, so we are likely not quite done with this, especially if PCE is going to remain weak.

To sum up:

PCE contributed only 1.2 pp to GDP growth in Q4, well below where it needs to be for sustainable 3% real GDP growth.

Core PCE growth was at 2% QoQ, 0.8 pp off its already soft 2-year CAGR.

Core inflation was down a hair sequentially, now at 1.6%. The top-line GDP inflation rate came in a little hotter at 1.7%. These are very low considering income growth, and it is because of the high savings rate.

Destocking from previous very high inventory levels is bringing down prices and thinning margins. Destocking pulled 1.1 pp out of real GDP growth this quarter.

The biggest issues continue to be for automakers and their dealers.

Investment

Fixed investment was flat on the quarter, providing no offset for the -1.1 pp of negative growth from inventories. The quarter was led by continued very large declines in nonresidential construction and continued softness in equipment. This was offset by slowing, but still very high IP investment growth, and a big turnaround in residential investment after seven straight negative growth quarters dating back to Q1 2018.

BEA.

Beginning with non-residential structures, 2019 was a rough year:

BEA.

Weakness in Q4 was led by large declines in factory construction and oil wells; those two alone accounted for half the quarterly decline. There were smaller declines in medical buildings, retail and lodging.

Equipment is a little more complex, and the reason is Boeing (BA). Aircraft purchases had a surprise bump this quarter, but still way down since the 737-MAX shutdown. Stripping out aircraft changes the picture, but it is still one of slowing growth:

BEA.

This was led this quarter by big declines in industrial machinery, trucks/buses/trailers, and construction equipment. Strangely, in the middle of the 5G buildout, the largest downside mover was communications equipment, now flat on the year. This was offset by gains in computers, commercial light trucks, steam engines, and aircraft.

The IP investment line continues to be driven by software, remaining in the low double-digit growth range. R&D and entertainment investment are flagging a bit, down to 3.6% and 2.1% YoY respectively, after being in the mid-single digits in 2018. Insert your own “Learn To Code” joke here.

Finally, the turnaround in residential investment has finally boosted the YoY into positive territory for the first time since Q4 2017. This is being led by single family structures, up 12.8% in the quarter. New construction was a little light at 81.2% of the total, down 1.7 pp in the YoY.

Summing up:

Real fixed investment is flat on the quarter and year.

It is being driven by continued large declines in nonresidential construction and smaller ones in equipment. Boeing continues to have an outsized effect on the latter.

These were offset by slowing but still very high IP investment growth, and a big rebound in residential construction after a rough couple of years there.

Trade

The biggest mover in the whole report was the collapse in imports, adding 1.4 pp to real GDP growth, or two-thirds of the total. There was only a tiny corresponding bump in exports. Some of the decline was reduced energy imports, but the lion’s share was large reductions in auto imports and other consumer goods.

This all dovetails with our narrative of soft consumption and destocking.

This is another place we want to strip out volatile food and energy from the top line, and also civilian aircraft, because of Boeing. In 2019, imports of new passenger aircraft >15,000 kg was up 28% from 2018, and if we add in used, that goes up to 31% (nominal, not real dollars). US airlines were scrambling to get aircraft into service.

Real imports of goods ex-food/petroleum/aircraft was up 1.1% in 2019, but down 13% annualized in the QoQ. Every main category is down in the QoQ:

BEA.

A few things to point out here.

These are inflation-adjusted numbers, and imported oil has been getting cheaper, deflating at -9% YoY, so the nominal hit from petroleum is smaller.

We saw real declines across a wide range of consumer goods, none more so than vehicles. Declines in other consumer goods were widespread, but the big declines came in pharmaceuticals, clothing and cell phones

Capital goods ex-vehicles/aircraft was flat in the quarter, though down for the year. This was the best performing category in the group.

The big declines in industrial supplies come largely from base metals, especially iron, steel, and aluminum. These are also the commodities most affected by tariffs.

Looking at the detailed nominal Census Bureau trade tables, in passenger vehicles, Q4 imports were down -6.1% from Q4 2018. Japan and the EU are the big losers here:

Generally speaking, we see the effects of tariffs all over the import tables, especially with steel and aluminum. But the biggest shift is of course China and Hong Kong. We also see what looks like diverted trade through the ASEAN countries (mostly Vietnam), Taiwan, Mexico, and maybe the EU.

BEA.

2019 saw imports from Chinese/Hong Kong decline by $89 billion nominal. China was down -16% YoY and Hong Kong -25%. But the total increases on the upper left part of that chart are $87 billion, balancing it out. In 2019:

Taiwan: 19% YoY

ASEAN: 12% YoY (Vietnam 36% YoY)

EU: 6% YoY

Mexico: 4% YoY

The EU and Mexican numbers were greatly affected by their combined $8 billion annualized (quarterly numbers times 4) hit from vehicles in Q4. Through the first three quarters of 2019, they were up an annualized 9% and 10%, respectively. As you see on the right side of the chart, the change in trade with China has accelerated with that Q4 decline across consumer goods. But those auto declines also make the top right shorter for the EU and Mexico.

Turning to real exports, they were up 1.4% QoQ and flat in the YoY. In goods, there were steep declines in the quarter, led by the same categories as exports, but also food/feed:

BEA

When we strip out food, petroleum and aircraft, goods exports were down 4% in the QoQ and 2% in the YoY. There was a huge decline in agricultural exports in the quarter, offset by the continued boom in oil exports. With exported oil declining 9% in price in 2019, the nominal numbers are smaller here. The last 4 categories mirror the import story, with large declines in consumer goods, especially vehicles, with industrial supplies and capital goods either flat or down.

Turning to services, this is only 30% of real exports, but it grows much faster, and has been offsetting some of the growth in goods imports over the past decades. This quarter was no exception.

BEA

These tables are a bit misleading, as “Other business services” is 42% of all real services exports and “Other other business services” is half of that. Sometimes I wonder if Dadaists are in charge of this stuff.

But this was atypically a pretty bad year for US services exports in transport and travel (foreigners traveling to the US) - more trade war knock off effect. The annual decline in IP is more of a surprise, but may be a function of Chinese tech companies trying to reduce their reliance on US IP.

With the exception of insurance, down 3% on the year, all the subcategories in the “Other Business Services” line are up double digits in the QoQ, and mid-single digits in the YoY.

Summing up:

The large decline in imports is led by energy and consumer goods, especially vehicles. Imports added 1.4 pp to Q4 GDP growth.

The decline in vehicles is coming from the EU, Japan and Mexico.

Imports from China are way down, but it also looks like there is some diversion going on, with the ASEAN countries (especially Vietnam), Taiwan, Mexico, and maybe the EU benefitting.

There was no corresponding bump in exports.

Outside of the booming US energy sector, goods exports were down across a wide range, including food and consumer goods, especially vehicles.

The one bright spot is in services exports. The trade war seems to be affecting transport, travel and IP licensing, but business services like maintenance and financial services are growing rapidly. Insurance lags.

Government

Real government consumption and investment added 0.5 pp to GDP, half from the defense budget and half from state/local. Real federal growth was at 4.3% in the YoY, and state/local a more modest 2.2%.

I’m going to stick with nominal numbers for the rest of this section for two reasons. First, social benefits, the largest single driver of government spending in the report, are in the nominal income tables; BEA does not provide deflators for these. Secondly, there’s been some very weird action in the nondefense deflators in 2019:

BEA

There were previously very large negative inflation rates in 2019 Q1, which were revised to this. I’m anticipating further revisions.

Anyway, we’re seeing pretty high growth rates in all the categories of spending:

BEA

As far as the drivers here, it is combined social benefits, then the defense budget, and nondefense bring up the rear.

There are also drastic changes on the revenue side. Overall, tax revenue is flat since Q4 2017, the last quarter before the tax bill. The major movers:

BEA. Corporate taxes (green section) report a month behind, so there is no Q4 number for taxes yet.

Corporate income taxes had decreased by $106 billion per quarter by Q3 2019. By Q4, personal income and payroll taxes rose by $199 billion per quarter, and new tariffs added a modest $45 billion per quarter.

Cumulatively, $650 billion in increased personal income/payroll taxes through Q4 was offset by almost the exact same amount in corporate income taxes through Q3. Tariffs added $200 billion to that.

Notice that “Taxes from the Rest of the World” is negligible, cumulatively up only $10 billion through Q4. American importers paid for tariffs, not foreign exporters.

The net result of soaring spending and flat revenue is this:

That’s not ending any time soon, and will continue to cause liquidity issues in the interbank lending system.

The structural budget deficit, as estimated by the IMF, is at levels not seen since we were coming out of the financial crisis in 2012.

IMF

Had we been pushing this hard the whole time, we could have been at 4% unemployment by 2015.

Summing up:

Revenue is nominally flat since the tax bill went into effect. The driver here is reduced corporate income tax payments.

Spending is way up, driven by defense, Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, and vet’s benefits.

Federal government growth rates are outstripping the private sector.

The net effect is a huge increase in the federal debt, which is causing liquidity issues in the overnight markets.

Where This All Leaves Us

Today, I’m proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before. - President Donald Trump, January 21, 2020

Real GDP growth was 2.1% QoQ and 2.3% YoY, below the 3%+ promised by the tax bill’s proponents.

There is some softness in incomes, but not from wages and salaries, which remain strong, or government social benefits, which are skyrocketing. The weakness is coming from income on rents, interest and dividends.

The savings rate remains at 7.7%. Before this cycle, the last time it was this high, the 10-year Treasury paid over 7.5% interest; it averaged 1.8% in Q4. This represents a huge shift in preferences, and is responsible for the softness in consumption and investment, low interest rates and low inflation.

Real PCE came in soft, contributing only 1.2 pp to the quarter’s growth. It needs to be over 2 pp if we are to get to 3% real GDP growth.

Despite a tight employment market, consumer inflation ticked down to 1.6%. The broader GDP deflator was at 1.7%, still well below the Fed’s target, 11 years into the cycle, and with unemployment at 3.6%.

Fixed investment is now flat in both the quarter and the year. The quarter was led by large declines in nonresidential structures, and smaller ones in equipment. This was offset by high growth in IP investment, though off its peaks, and a recovery in residential investment.

Inventory destocking contributed -1.1 pp to GDP growth in the quarter, and we are likely not done with that.

The biggest mover in the report was the collapse of imports. This was led by energy, autos, and other consumer goods. This all fits with our soft consumption and destocking narrative.

Government is having an outsized effect on GDP growth due to the growth of the defense budget and social benefits. Nominal tax revenues are flat since the 2017 tax bill went into effect through Q3 2019.

Is this “an economic boom the likes which the world has never seen before”? Forget about the world, not even the US. From 1947-2007, including recessionary years, the average annual GDP growth rate was 3.2%. The average in the Trump years with no recessions yet is 2.5% and it is declining.

Except that his tax and immigration policies have exacerbated the situation, none of this is Trump’s fault. We are in a period of secular stagnation that began in the 2001 recession and accelerated during the financial crisis. By some worst-case estimates, young workers may have to save as much as 40% of their income if they are to retire at 65. This, along with growing income inequality is the reason for the very high savings rate.

High savings leads to soft consumption growth, and consequently low investment in new capacity, since there isn’t enough demand to warrant it. With the supply of capital high, and demand low, interest rates plunge along with the inflation rate. Even trillion dollar deficits, and the Fed holding on to $2.5 trillion in federal debt cannot break us out of this.

The 2017 tax bill, a massive stimulus, failed to break us out, because it was more supply-side stimulus. We have plenty of capital supply; what we need is more demand, and the bill did nothing to address that. Tax cuts went primarily into more savings, not investment as planned, so it only exacerbated the long-term macro issue.

From the corporations’ side of things, slow consumption growth and low investment levels lead to this:

Looking at pretax numbers to filter out the effects of the tax bill on profits, we see that they peaked this cycle in Q3 2014, and have been oscillating in a narrow band since then. Contra Trump, this is not an economic boom, and we have seen this before, in 1990s Japan.

Many forecasters are predicting a 2020 turnaround in global markets, but even before coronavirus, I’m not sure where that came from besides wishful thinking. The virus will definitely take a bite out of Q1 everywhere, but beyond that it is very difficult to say. Right now, estimates for Q1 real GDP growth are around 1.5%, which would bring the YoY down below 2%.

The only thing keeping this all going is Fed and other central banks pushing on the gas very hard, and over a trillion dollars a year in new federal debt also. How long they can prop it up is another question.

