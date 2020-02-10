BP: Growth Plan Playing Out, Albeit With A Negative From Pricing

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, British oil and gas supermajor BP plc (BP) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be relatively solid as the company beat the expectations of analysts in terms of top-line revenues, although it did miss their expectations in terms of bottom-line earnings. The company's non-GAAP earnings number did beat its analysts expectations, however. A closer look at the company's earnings report reveals that there were certainly some things to like here, but the company was negatively impacted by the weakness in commodity prices compared to the prior-year quarter, which was largely expected. The company continued on with the growth story that I have outlined in previous articles on BP and this is something that will certainly benefit it once energy prices return to a normal level. Overall then, the company's investors should be reasonably satisfied with these results and BP continues to be a high-yielding way to play the energy sector.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

BP brought in total revenues of $72.170 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 6.13% decline over the $76.885 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported earnings before interest and taxes of $1.152 billion in the most recent period. This compares very unfavorably to the $3.164 billion that the company earned in the year-ago quarter.

BP produced an average of 3,781 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current period. This represents a 2.7% increase over the company's average production level during the corresponding period of last year.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $7.6 billion in the reporting quarter. This represents a 7.04% increase over the $7.1 billion that the company reported during the prior-year quarter.

BP reported a net profit of $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $771 million that company reported during the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that BP saw all relevant measures of financial performance decline compared to the prior-year quarter. This was not unexpected as oil prices were somewhat lower than they were during the fourth quarter of last year, which I have mentioned in various previous articles. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: BP plc

As we can see, this pricing weakness remained true even though oil prices plunged precipitously during the fourth quarter of 2018 (along with the price of almost everything else). It should be fairly easy to see why lower average oil prices would have a negative impact on BP's revenues. After all, the company is receiving less money for each unit of product that it sells so this will result in lower total revenues all else being equal. As the company brought in less money overall, this means that there was less money available to make its way down to the bottom line. This naturally results in lower earnings unless the company reduces its expenses and energy companies are not generally able to reduce their expenses that quickly.

Naturally, all else is rarely equal when it comes to energy companies. We see that here with the fact that BP managed to increase its production year-over-year. This is noted in the highlights. Curiously, BP did not state exactly which of its new projects were responsible for this production growth, but the company did bring several major projects online over the past year so it stands to reason that the production growth that we saw here was the culmination of several of these projects adding their output to the company's total. This new production had the effect of offsetting some of the impact of the lower oil prices on the company's revenues. This makes some sense; after all, the company had more product to sell even if it ended up receiving fewer revenues per unit of product sold.

This will not be the end of BP's production growth. In fact, as we can see here, the company will be growing its production by a remarkable 900,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day over the 2015-2021 period, which some of the growth expected to come over the course of this year:

Source: BP plc

This is one of the highest growth rates of any of the major energy companies and is one of the things that we appreciate the most about BP.

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of this quarter was the formation of the New Gas Consortium, a joint venture consisting of BP, Chevron (CVX), Eni (E), Total (TOT), and Sonagol (the Angolan state-owned oil company). BP has an 11.8% ownership interest in the joint venture. This is the first upstream natural gas partnership in the African nation of Angola and it was formed to explore and develop Angola's rich natural gas reserves. Ultimately, the natural gas fields developed by this partnership will feed the country's Soyo LNG plant where the liquefied natural gas will ultimately be exported, most likely to Europe. This helps to support the overall bull thesis that I have been presenting for liquefied natural gas shipping companies like GasLog (GLOG) over the past year or two. Overall, this natural gas partnership could prove to be quite beneficial for BP's long-term growth prospects.

As is the case with many vertically-integrated energy companies, BP has a downstream operation that markets fuels, lubricants, and other petrochemicals. Unfortunately, this unit did not perform particularly impressively during the quarter. As we can see here, the unit reported a replacement cost profit of $1.4 billion in the quarter, which was significantly less than what the unit had during the fourth quarter of last year:

Source: BP plc

One of the primary reasons for this is that the company's refineries achieved a lower margin than they did during either the third quarter of 2019 or the fourth quarter of last year. In particular, the company notes that heavy crude oil had a much lower level of discounting activity than it did during the year-ago quarter. While the company's refineries did see lesser amounts of maintenance-related downtime, this higher level of activity was not able to completely compensate for the lower margins.

One of the things that many investors have always liked about BP is that the company boasts a very high dividend yield. As of the time of writing, the company yields 6.90%, which is one of the highest dividend yields in the industry. Naturally though, it is important to make sure that the company can actually afford its dividend as we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut. The easiest way to do this is to look at the company's free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as the amount of cash left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes any necessary capital expenditures. Free cash flow is generally calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the fourth quarter of 2019, BP reported a free cash flow of $3.667 billion. The company pays out a total of $2.076 billion in dividends every quarter. Thus, it appears that the company is generating more than enough money to cover its dividend. This is the kind of thing that we like to see in a company that we are invested in.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for BP if we overlook the impacts of the weakness in the pricing environment. The company continues to showcase its growth story, which should position it quite well for the future, particularly if oil prices eventually return to their previous levels. BP is not showing any signs of resting on its laurels either, which shareholders should certainly appreciate. Overall, BP continues to be a financially strong energy giant that is well worth considering for your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.