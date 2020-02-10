Fossil: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

While the S&P 500 (SPY) has started off the new year strong with a 3% return in January, Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) investors continue to get the short end of the stick. The stock is down 16% year-to-date, adding to its massive decline of 50% last year. This dismal performance shouldn't be surprising to shareholders after a quarter where we saw gross margin contraction, revenue down double digits year-over-year, and earnings estimates slashed across the board. Unfortunately, despite this year-to-date decline of 16%, the stock remains expensive at a forward earnings multiple of 38, suggesting that this significant fall from grace is still not providing any margin of safety for new investors. Based on what I believe to be overvaluation, and no signs whatsoever of a turnaround yet, I see the stock as an Avoid, even after its recent drop.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fossil reported its Q3 2019 results in November, and there was little solace in the report for investors. The company's revenue for Q3 2019 came in at $539.5 million, down 11% year-over-year, and the company adjusted its FY-2019 guidance unfavorably. Previously, Fossil was guiding for net sales to decline 7% to 12% year-over-year, but recently updated this guide to an 11% to 13% decline year-over-year. This translates a 250 basis point larger decline in sales than expected and is lapping a year when the company saw a 9% decline in total sales. Therefore, this 11-13% decline in sales year-over-year is coming after a year where the company already posted a double-digit erosion in total sales. These are disastrous results and the last thing any investor wants to see in their stock's top-line numbers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, things aren't looking any better as we head into Q4 2019 and FY-2020, with Q4 2019 revenue estimates currently sitting at $700.3 million. This would translate to yet another 11% decline year-over-year in quarterly revenue, and the weakest holiday quarter for the company in over two years. As we can see from the above chart, Q4 2017 revenues came in at $920.8 million, Q4 2018 revenues came in at $786.9 million, and Q4 2019 revenues will be lucky to beat $700 million. Not surprisingly, analysts have slashed annual earnings per share estimates for the company based on this persistent erosion in year-over-year sales. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The earnings trend shown above for Fossil is already one of the worst on the US Market, with annual EPS down nearly 90% from FY-2014 levels. However, to make matters worse, FY-2019 annual EPS estimates have been crushed from $1.04 to $0.34, a revision lower of more than 65%. As for FY-2020 estimates, they've been slashed by 80%, down from $1.13 to $0.19. This has postponed the recovery that it looked like we might be seeing after FY-2018 EPS bounced from a net loss per share to $0.85. While investors were previously expecting double-digit growth year-over-year ($0.85 to $1.04), these updated estimates are going to result in a 50% decline year-over-year in annual EPS. The updated chart of annual EPS is shown below when factoring in the new January 2020 estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, there are zero signs of recovery here, with nearly non-existent annual EPS based on forecasts of $0.34 in FY-2019 and $0.19 in FY-2020. These updated forecasts have put a massive dent in the thesis that Fossil was a value stock, and there's now no real thesis for owning the stock whatsoever. The reason I say this is because an investor should either own a stock for value or own a stock for growth. It is evident that there is no earnings growth to speak of for Fossil, and it's hard to argue the company has value when the forward P/E ratio just shot up from 10 to 38 in the past quarter.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we take a look at the above chart of the forward P/E ratio, Fossil was trading at a more reasonable P/E of 10 late last year, based on the potential that the company could earn $1.00 or more in EPS for FY-2020. However, with earnings estimates slashed to a range of $0.17 to $0.25 for FY-2020, the company's forward P/E ratio has quadrupled. This is not ideal for anyone that bought Fossil on the belief that it was a value stock, as a stock with declining sales, and no earnings growth is hardly a value stock at forward P/E ratio of 38. For comparison purposes, I've shown Lululemon (LULU) side by side with Fossil, a stock that is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio only slightly higher at 45. The difference between the two is that Lululemon is growing revenue by 20% year-over-year and annual EPS by 30% year-over-year. Therefore, an investor can buy Fossil with zero growth at a forward earnings multiple of 38 or pay only slightly more for one of the strongest growth companies in the Retail Sector (XRT). Given that forward P/E ratios of 30 plus are reserved for some of the best growth companies, Fossil's current valuation makes zero sense.

Moving over to Fossil's top-line growth, things are just as bleak, with the company seeing 10 consecutive quarters of declines on a year-over-year basis. Unfortunately, current forecasts suggest this trend is likely to continue, with only $700.3 million in revenues forecasted for Q4 2019. This would translate to an 11% decline year-over-year in what's typically the company's strongest quarter. It's important to note that this decline is lapping a 15% decline in the prior-year quarter, making the 11% decline this year look even worse. At the bare minimum, investors would be looking for flat to low-single-digit year-over-year growth in Q4 2019 sales, given that the company is up against extremely easy year-over-year comps.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

In terms of fiscal Q1 2020, current estimates are for $429.9 million in quarterly revenue, the lowest quarterly revenue for the company in over two years. While this anticipated 8% decline in year-over-year sales is a 300 basis point sequential improvement, it's hardly anything to get excited about at all. The reason for this is that the company is lapping an 18% year-over-year decline in sales from Q1 2019, suggesting that there's still no end to the eroding sales in clear sight.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The bare minimum I would be looking for as an investor in Fossil is two consecutive quarters of low-double-digit year-over-year growth to suggest a potential turnaround. This is the bare minimum we would expect to signal an upturn in the business after persistent hemorrhaging of sales the past two years. While some investors might believe that a return to 1-2% sales year-over-year is enough to suggest an improvement, I would argue it isn't at all. This is because this is the bare minimum we would expect from a company that has seen total sales from nearly $2.8 billion in FY-2017 to $2.2 billion in FY-2019.

While turnaround stories can be quite rewarding like what we saw from Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in FY-2018, very few of them pan out. Therefore, it's essential to set one's bar high to confirm a turnaround is actually in place before jumping in head first just because a stock is 80% off of its highs. As we saw with GameStop (NYSE:GME), Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG), Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) and several other companies, it's better to be patient and cautious than jump in early and face insurmountable losses. The thing that separated Crocs from these other companies was two consecutive quarters of double-digit sales growth, and none of these other companies were able to achieve this. When it comes to Fossil, we're in the same boat; it's simply too early even to begin to speculate on a turnaround. Let's see if the technical picture is confirming this:

(Source: TC2000.com)

When it comes to the long-term chart of Fossil above, the stock is sitting on an 18-year support level dating back to 2002 but is now testing this area for the fourth time. While double bottoms sometimes have a decent chance of holding and providing substantial recoveries, it's been my experience that triple and quadruple bottoms rarely hold. In fact, the more times that a stock tests a critical support level, the more likely the stock is going to break through that support level eventually and succumb to further selling pressure. Therefore, the fact that Fossil is clinging to life at a more than decade long support level is a bearish sign. This is especially true given that the S&P 500 is in a bull market. If a stock cannot find any way to rally in the most robust bull market since the 1994-2000 bull market, it's hard to argue what market environment will allow it to participate on the upside.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to this, Fossil remains stuck beneath a multi-year downtrend line, and a declining 20-month moving average. I have found that the stocks trending below their 20-month moving averages are the worst prospects for investment, especially when the market is making new all-time highs. Therefore, the fact that Fossil can't reclaim its 20-month moving average in a period where the S&P 500 is up double digits in 12 months should concern investors. Even if Fossil could bounce 15-30%, it would do absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. This is because the stock would remain in a multi-year downtrend and still below its 20-month moving average, which sits near $12.00.

While Fossil may have looked like a value play late last year, a stake has been driven through that thesis as we head into 2020. Not only does the stock continue to remain in a bearish posture technically, but the fundamentals leave a lot to be desired with declining year-over-year sales expected to continue. The worst part about the investment thesis is that the stock is now trading at an earnings multiple reserved for growth stocks, despite being the furthest thing from a growth stock. Despite a nearly 70% drop in Fossil stock over the past 18 months, I do not see the reward as worth the risk at current levels. Therefore, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing here and view the stock as an Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.