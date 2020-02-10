Meredith's Math Is Starting To Appeal To Me

While things aren't perfect, the last quarterly released on Thursday did enough to dispel the fundamental fears about the company.

I was neutral on Meredith about 5 months ago. The picture presented was fraught with uncertainty, and I wanted to give the company time to prove a turnaround.

About 4-5 months ago, I went "Neutral" on Meredith (MDP) and told people that the company would do well to prove its mettle to shareholders first. Judging by the way things have been going, this was the right call.

However, I also received a few messages asking how I could be negative/neutral on such a great, time-tested dividend stock. Well, I was never actually negative on MDP. I understand the comment given my tone in the article, but my wording was to "wait".

Well, the time to wait could now be over, and in my opinion, management has started proving to us that they can actually handle the debt they've taken on.

Let's take a look.

Meredith 2Q20 - Enough to turn you into a bull?

So, let's get the nitty-gritty out of the way first. 2Q20 was an excellent quarter. It wasn't just an excellent quarter because of a 0.4$/share EPS beat, or an 18.07M revenue beat, the reason is underlying performance and metric improvements.

Strong performance related to advertising improvements in both businesses.

27th consecutive annual dividend increase, albeit a relatively small one, but signaling continued faith in the high company dividend.

Strong revenues, although they were slightly negative on a YoY basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $194M which was once again down YoY, but with the comparative period including almost 25% of a high-margin political spot revenue. Removing that, EBITDA was up.

Merging portfolio items and brands, finishing divestments of non-core assets, and completing the integration of Time.

Digital advertising rose 8% in National Media, now accounting for 44% of advertising revenue. These gains were broad-based, per visits, video and clicks.

Actual readership in the National Media Group grew 4% in core titles, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens and Parents.

Strong growth in digital properties, including sites like Allrecipes, Ew, with Allrecipes especially growing strongly.

Local media managed growth as well, with advertising up 2% and digital up 23%. Consumer-related revenues were also up 15%, and new multi-year retransmission agreements were renewed.

But, the most important part, and what I focused on in my previous article was the debt. Meredith managed to reduce company debt to $2.4B as of December 2019. Not just that, as a result of the earnings beat, many of the company's previously risky metrics have now seen improvements.

Assuming the company's adj. EBITDA guidance turns out to be somewhat accurate, we're now looking at a net debt/adj. EBITDA of 3.55-3.75X. This has materially improved from the time of my last article, and given performance, we've received more indication that this may be an accurate number for the full year. It also doesn't yet include the intended downpayment of debt that the company will do until fiscal 4Q20 - which would, according to company targets, bring down the debt to about 3.2X. The company expects to pay down a total of 150-175M in debt during Fiscal 2020.

There are a few reasons why I'm willing to be more positive here.

First, Time Inc. integration is largely complete, and Meredith's business is firing on all cylinders with National Media delivering significantly improved results. All non-core Time Inc. assets have been sold at very attractive multiples.

Time Inc. integration is largely complete, and Meredith's business is firing on all cylinders with National Media delivering significantly improved results. All non-core Time Inc. assets have been sold at very attractive multiples. Second, political advertising dollars are beginning to flow down to Meredith - the proceeds of which would be used to pay down further debt, and the current 2Q20 results are less most any political advertising dollars. In layman's terms, I believe the contributions here will go up significantly. The combination of increased EBITDA from well-performing core businesses enhanced by advertising dollars will not only serve to lower the overall debt but to increase the EBITDA side of the debt equation as well.

political advertising dollars are beginning to flow down to Meredith - the proceeds of which would be used to pay down further debt, and the 2Q20 results are less most any political advertising dollars. In layman's terms, I believe the contributions here will go up significantly. The combination of increased EBITDA from well-performing core businesses enhanced by advertising dollars will not only serve to lower the overall debt but to increase the EBITDA side of the debt equation as well. Third, even now, a 3.5X net debt/EBITDA is a respectable way from the house of horrors which could be described in mid-2019 when the stock price collapsed. A 3.5X net debt/EBITDA isn't all that far from below a 3X, at which point I would argue that a company of Meredith's side would no longer need to worry.

even now, a 3.5X net debt/EBITDA is a respectable way from the house of horrors which could be described in mid-2019 when the stock price collapsed. A 3.5X net debt/EBITDA isn't all that far from below a 3X, at which point I would argue that a company of Meredith's side would no longer need to worry. Fourth, the company's payout ratio on the basis of adj. EPS would range between 38%-41%. While there are more payout ratios to pay attention to as the fiscal goes on, such as FCF, the picture is no longer as worrying as it once was, when everything is included.

So, all in all, we have multiple positive, both long-term indicative and one-time effects set to deliver positive results for fiscal 2020. This is the sort of signal I was waiting for.

The math, as it was, is starting to make more sense now, and I believe that Meredith can be allowed access to "our" (my) capital in the form of an investment into the company's common stock.

Let's look at the prospects that such an investment would present.

Valuation

Nothing changes the fact that this isn't the sort of graph that's very "pretty" nor very confidence-inspiring.

It either seems like the company is being grossly undervalued and the market has lost its ever-loving collective mind, or that there are factors influencing here that need to be considered. As we now know, it's a bit of both.

Meredith is cheap, but it also wasn't that long ago that it claimed a forecast of $1B annual EBITDA in fiscal 2020, only to perhaps manage half of that or even worse as things became clearer. It's no wonder that the stock took a right hook and is currently trading at below 5 times blended earnings.

When we include the improved forecasts for FY20, these valuations are starting to look a little ridiculous and outdated, based on assumptions which have turned out to be a touch too negative.

Again, forecasting is an absolute roller coaster. The saving grace here is the too-cheap valuation of 5 times earnings combined with the recently reaffirmed and raised 7.34% dividend yield. Some bulls would say that the company has the potential to deliver 35% CAGR including dividends simply on the basis of a return to fair value.

While this is technically true, it also assumes a valuation increase of a multiple of 10X in 2-3 years. I prefer to be far more conservative than that. I look for undervalued companies, which even on the basis of trading in the same repressed valuations they currently trade in, can deliver market-beating returns.

The good news?

Meredith can do just that. Simply by over time returning - in three years - to a stock price of $40-41/share (this is a 24.2% price increase from the current level), the company would on the basis of historical dividend and forecasted earnings growth deliver market-beating returns of 12% per year.

If multiples improve beyond 7X earnings, the returns increase exponentially from there, up to the much-spoken-about 30%+ CAGR found at "fair" value. Even if the company were to continue trading at 4-5 times earnings, however, you'd still not lose money - again on the basis of historical dividend growth and forecasted earnings.

Can these forecasts from FactSet be trusted? Well, no forecasts can be trusted 100%, but FactSet does deliver some good arguments with a 10% margin of error.

So, what we have is an incredible potential upside, protected by the simple fact that Meredith is trading at bottom-feeding valuations of below 5X earnings.

What exactly about this wasn't visible 5 months ago?

Thesis

5 months ago, the picture was very different. The company forecasted EBITDA was not only nearly 40-50% below the previously stated post-merger $1B EBITDA target, but it was also below 2018 levels. Company management significantly missed their mark, and the development since was punishment for this. Furthermore, it would seem unlikely that without such a positive 2Q20, the company would have been unable to manage its debt as well as it had, and net debt to EBITDA could still have been approaching a 4X, rather than closing in on a 3X. This is especially true given the devastating net debt effects of a below-guidance EBITDA.

I'll say in full confidence that I did not buy the company prior to reporting 2Q20. I am very happy to say however that I bought it at the next opportunity. Why?

The company, which previously had its image dented and its capital allocation competence put into question, has risen its head above water. It's shown investors that it's far from done, and more than simply meeting targets, it can improve upon them. The political ad dollars which previously would have been a lifeline in terms of lowering debt and maintaining confidence now get to act as a bit of a "bonus" when it comes to handling company finances. The excellent segment performance we see here, combined with these trends and a potential 3.2X net debt/EBITDA when the books are closed on fiscal 2020 tells me one thing:

BUY.

This is not saying that Meredith is a risk-free investment. There is no such thing as a 7.3%-yielding "free lunch." The credit rating, which is currently junk-graded, confirms this. No junk-graded company is approaching a low-risk investment. However, what was previously a somewhat teetering giant to whom I was unwilling to trust a single cent has stabilized, and a position in the low-single digits has been initialized.

In my initial article, I wrote:

Management has plenty of time to prove to you, the potential investor, that it can right this ship in a timely manner and bring Meredith back to a company which can pay your dividends without having to worry about crushing amounts of debt and junk-grade credit. Is Meredith a great company? On some level, yes - of course it is. I'd not have followed it otherwise. But the decision to buy Time at the price it did, and how things have materialized since then have kept me on the sidelines - and that's where I'll continue to stay. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I'll admit that I did not expect the stabilization to occur this quick. However, no one is more pleased than I am. Why?

My initial considerations and stance saved me from a 7-8% loss of capital during a time when indexes rose by 12-14% and my portfolio by 22%.

I was now able to enter the investment at an extremely appealing price point coupled with a far higher certainty than 4-5 months ago.

As of the time of writing of this article, I'm LONG Meredith and consider the company a "BUY."

Stance

Still-present risks notwithstanding, Meredith managed an excellent 2Q20 and seems set for a continued, successful fiscal 2020 which will aid the debt and add to dividend safety. The company is a "BUY."

