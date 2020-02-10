Wereldhave Still An Avoid After Shares Sink On Dividend Cut

The e-commerce revolution, with the emergence of new shopping habits all over the world, is continuing to re-shape retail at an unprecedented pace. Traditional retailers have been fighting tooth and nail to survive the new environment, but some once-powerful brands like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Bon-Ton Stores (BONT), Toys "R" Us, and Forever21 have since succumbed and did not make it to the new decade. The heightened amount of bankruptcies has generated a ripple effect on landlords, with retail REITs now being a fascinating battleground between bulls and bears. Will retail REITs survive or disappear together with their tenants?

While the answer to this question is still open, hard data seem to support the idea that some weaker properties will have to go for the remaining ones to prosper. A true selection and “survival of the fittest” is going on in front of puzzled investors wondering what will be next. Thanks to a constant influx of articles from a variety of contributors, readers are well-informed about the situation in the US. However, Europe has seen a similar struggle going on. The Old Continent is home to some of the most important listed names in the sector, like Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), Eurocommercial (OTC:EUCMF), Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF), to name a few that do enjoy some coverage on the site. I wrote myself about a few of these in the past, and those who have read my articles know that, at the right price, I have been willing to take a bullish stance on mall REITs. Today, I will try to shed light on whether that can be the case also for Amsterdam-based Wereldhave NV, which recently reported its full-year 2019 results.

The portfolio and 2019 results

Wereldhave operates a concentrated portfolio of 31 shopping centers among France (6), Belgium (9), and Netherland (16). The holdings haven’t changed during the last year, with Wereldhave last disposing of its only Finnish mall and exiting the market in 2018. However, the Helsinki property was one of the best-performing ones within the company's portfolio, contributing about 15% of total Wereldhave FFO in 2017. By company estimates, the exit also impacted 2018 FFO by about 20%, reducing direct results from €3.33 to €2.61. At the time, the company justified the exit by moving towards higher-quality assets, strengthen core assets by additional capital expenditures, and keeping a financial low-risk profile. Two years in, and after the stepping down of CEO Dirk Anbeek in April, Wereldhave took a massive NAV adjustment totaling -€10.99 per share, with LTV jumping from 37.5% to 44.8%.

Source: Wereldhave FY2019 presentation

Leasing performance was particularly weak for the company in 2019, with negative spreads in both France and Netherland. The negative results in these two markets lead to a disastrous -4.4% for the year across the total portfolio. The less-than-stellar results underperformed peers like Eurocommercial, which, by contrast, saw an average 8.9% uplift on reletting across the overall portfolio and +11% in France.

Source: Wereldhave FY2019 presentation

These results seem to support the hypothesis that, like in the US, also Europe is experiencing a major bifurcation among retail properties, with the better assets continuing to attract strong interests from tenants and lower quality properties struggling. Wereldhave shopping centers are, for the most part, second or third-tier properties, which will have a hard time to survive.

2020 Outlook and LifeCentral transformation program

On the back of these results, Wereldhave offered little to cheer up for next year, guiding for €2.35-€2.45 direct result, down from €2.81 in 2019. Based on this forecast, the company also decided to slash the distribution again to 75% of the expected direct result, or €1.76 per share.

Source: Wereldhave FY2019 presentation

However, I urge fellow investors to beware that the company is likely far from bottoming yet. Following the new management directions, Wereldhave has decided to sell off its French portfolio and focus on the Benelux. Ironically, the management commentary for France was that shopping centers are, after several years of decline, “now posting slightly increasing sales figures again.” Time will tell if the decision was, for once, correct or yet another case of "buy high, sell low" by Wereldhave management applied to the commercial real estate market.

The justification for the new dispositions is the usual one: shore up the balance sheet and focus on core assets (sounds like it's 2017 again). As a result of the disposition program, company management pointed out that “the new reality is that EPS will gradually decrease to a trough at a range of € 1.40 - € 1.50 when we have completed our disposals” in 2022. Investors should not expect the current distribution level to be safe: Wereldhave has clearly signaled it would pay 75% of its EPRA EPS. Hence, distribution will likely be cut further to €1.05-1.10 when all is said and done.

Wereldhave’s new strategy was presented together with the FY results, probably to soothe investors’ pain, but considering shares closed almost 14% lower last Friday in Amsterdam, it failed to achieve the intended purpose.

Source: Wereldhave “LifeCentral” transformation program presentation

The company starts its strategic make-up with a bold statement: “the first transformation strategy in European Retail Real Estate.” I’d say it sounds a bit pretentious, considering management was sleeping at the wheel for years, but let’s move forward. What are these Full-Service Centers? How are they different from the current properties?

Source: Wereldhave “LifeCentral” transformation program presentation

Very simply, the properties are the same shopping centers with enhanced F&B, entertainment, fitness and wellness. Also, Wereldhave plans on reducing the retail footprint by re-developing a part of these assets as offices and residential spaces. If this sounds familiar, it is because it is the road already taken by pretty much everyone in the space. While I can commend the company for finally taking the necessary steps to protect investors, no presentation will alter my impression that all this was “too little, too late.” The EPRA NAV revaluation, even after a 25% impairment, points at a fair value for Wereldhave properties at €33 per share. This number represents a 120% upside from Friday's closing price of €15.09. My challenge to the management is: why not go for a controlled liquidation like Retail Value Inc. (RVI)? Another flashy presentation and the promise of 4%-6% growth beyond 2022 cannot make up for years of confusing strategies, underperformance and declining FFO.

Peers review and valuation

While all of the sector has seen abysmal returns over the past ten years, Wereldhave shareholders experienced not only a 76% decline in share price but also several dividend cuts. Eurocommercial and Unibail-Rodamco saw a 20% decrease in shares value, compensated by the increasing distributions. Klepierre shareholders had a modestly positive return. However, Wereldhave shareholders suffered a negative return also after factoring in dividends.

Source: Morningstar

While Wereldhave now appears cheap at just 6.3x forward EPRA EPS (FFO), the continuous deterioration is appalling. Management succeeded in keeping the occupancy high also for 2019 (in line with peers at around 95%), but unlike its peers, Wereldhave made huge concessions to tenants to fill the vacancies. Considering the stated management remarks of €1.45 EPRA EPS in 2022 (at midpoint guidance), investors would indeed be acquiring Wereldhave shares at 10.4x forward EPRA EPS. Considering the type of assets the company owns and the sub-par management performance, this is not a cheap multiple. Klepierre recently reported FY results as well, delivering a 6.7% y/y growth and declaring €2.20 dividend for 2019, a 5% increase. Klepierre currently trades at 10x forward EPRA EPS of €2.90, which investors would pay for far superior assets, safety (an A rated balance sheet) and management. Eurocommercial, which has a similar LTV and cost of debt to Wereldhave but has better assets, also seems a better choice. Eurocommercial trades at 9x forward EPRA EPS, and, like Klepierre, its management has a long history of protecting the dividend.

Conclusion

There were very few positives in Wereldhave’s FY 2019 results. Yes, occupancy held up, but as shown in the article, the company paid a hefty price for filling vacancies. Wereldhave's second-tier properties seem unable to keep up not only with the headwinds of e-commerce but also with better-equipped retail and mall REITs. The second dividend cut in two years was by no means a surprise, likewise the large adjustment on NAV, which now reflects a far more realistic scenario and LTV ratio for the company. Despite the (non-cash) write-off, the company trades at a large discount to NAV, which would normally attract my attention. However, the 54% discount is not so far from the 49% of Eurocommercial and 43% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which are both better-managed companies with superior assets. All of the sector trades at extremely cheap multiples, but considering the uncertainties ahead, I believe investors should be better off investing in the more conservative names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.