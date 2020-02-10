The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 2/3-2/7

Let's begin with an overview of the economic and market backdrop:

International markets rebounded last week, as coronavirus fears abated. Several emerging market central banks lowered rates due to economic softness.

The bond markets sold off a bit, after a virus-caused rally the preceding week.

The US economy is in good shape; the latest employment report continues to show a remarkably resilient labor market. Equity markets rebounded from the preceding week's sell-off, although we don't have a firm direction yet.

Next, let's look at ETFs we track:

Last week was the "coronavirus come back" when the US equity markets rebounded from the preceding week's sell-off. The top three performers were US-based ETFs. All-world ex-US was fourth, followed by US mid-caps. Bonds sold off.

Here are the charts for the equity ETFs: All the ETFs dipped in the virus sell-off; international markets more so (far right and lower chart). Last week, all markets rebounded with the only difference being the degree.

And here are the bond charts: After catching a safety bid at the end of January, all sold off modestly last week.

Let's turn to our core portfolios (please see this article for an explanation).

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

The domestic portfolio continues to outperform the international portfolio. This chart explains one reason why: During 2Q19 and 3Q19, the VEU's performance was weaker. This was due to the global trade slowdown, which made the US a safe haven while hurting international markets. This trend started to reverse in the 4Q19 when the VEU's performance started to more closely track the SPY's: The above chart shows the last six months of the SPY and VEU, during which the performance of the ETFs closely tracks each other's.

A second reason why the domestic portfolio has outperformed the international portfolio is the US bond market caught a safely bid in 2019: The TLT (in blue) gained 22% in the first half of last year then trended sideways consolidating gains. During this time, it was much more volatile relative to the BNDX, which only increased 7-9% last year.

Some investors - those who only use ETFs - don't need to read any further. If that's you, thanks for staying with us this far. But some people will want to "goose" returns by allocating a large percentage of their portfolio to the above passive strategy (say, 80%) while using the remaining 20% for other opportunities. If that's you, read on!

Next, let's turn to the dividend aristocrats section.

Top-yielding aristocrats:

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): 10.66%

Meredith Corp.: (MDP): 7.10%

Universal Corp. (UVV): 5.95%

Exxon (XOM): 5.66%

AT&T (T): 5.41%

Bottom-yielding aristocrats:

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .4%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): .79%

Ecolab (ECL): .91%

RLI Corp.: (NYSE:RLI): .95%

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): 1.02%

Top Performing Aristocrats:

AbbVie (ABBV): +13.91%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): +7.85%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF): +7.51%

Chubb (CB): +7.07%

Eaton Vance (EV): +6.58

Bottom-Performing Aristocrats:

Becton, Dickinson (BDX): -10.27%

Tanger Factory Outlet : -10.27%

Sysco (SYY): -5.85%

Leggett & Platt (LEG): -5.25%

Gorman-Rupp (GRC): -5.01%

Before making this week's recommendation, I wanted to touch on a few stocks I've previously highlighted:

Tanger Factory Outlet. I first spotlighted this company on January 13 when it was trading in the mid-teens. It has since fallen to 13.42. It is the highest yielding aristocrat (by far). I still like the dividend and think it's safe. However, there are analysts who offer well-reasoned counter-arguments (Marel., Brad Kenagy, Robert Ruggirello, CFA, and David Pinsen). If the drop is unnerving you, Sell. Do not hold a position that keeps you up at night. A core side-effect of Passive-Aggressive investing is that it's designed to help you sleep.

A core side-effect of Passive-Aggressive investing is that it's designed to help you sleep. Leo Nelissen posted an update on Helmerich & Payne (HP), notice that current secular trends will overpower oil's short-term drop (emphasis added): I am a bit disappointed that Helmerich & Payne is back at levels not seen since I got bullish in November of 2019. However, I remain bullish even as the company reported disappointing first-quarter results. The bull case remains strong as super-spec rigs continue to provide the company with a higher market share and relatively stable margins considered the steep sales drop.



And that brings us to today's spotlight on AT&T. As I noted above, it has the fifth-highest dividend yield among the aristocrats. Its current market cap is $281 billion, making it one of the largest companies around. While the company has four segments, it's really the telecommunications and entertainment groups that are the most important. It has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Remember - I look at aristocrats more like higher-quality bonds than stocks, which means my analysis is more focused on safety than growth. Currently, the company has $173.5 billion in long-term debt and total assets of $551.95 billion, giving us a very safe 31.43% debt/asset ratio. Since 2015, gross income has increased from $146.8 billion to $181.19 billion.

What about its dividend? Let's look at the free cash flow and dividend situation:

Data from Marketwatch; author's calculations.

There are several ways to calculate the safety of a dividend payment. Probably the most common is the dividend payout ratio, which is the total dividend payment/net income. But it's not the only one. Free cash flow adds depreciation (a non-cash expense) to net income to give us an idea for the amount of cash the company has to spend after it pays all its bills (remember - net income is the final amount of money after all expenses). Notice above that, according to the above table, T has plenty of room to run for raising dividends.

Finally, here's the chart: After gaining from the upper 20s to the upper 30s from March to September, it has traded sideways, consolidating between 36-39. The MACD has plenty of upside room to run should the stock want to break out.

I've always liked T. Yes, it's a stodgy, boring company. But it's well-run and has a great dividend yield with plenty of room to increase it in the future.

That's it for now. See you next week!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.