Why The Activity Rate Must Continue To Rise To Keep The Economy Humming

The overall trend in employment is very bullish for the economy for now.

It is critical that workers in the US remain motivated enough to be engaged in the workforce filling the jobs that our economy needs.

The activity rate, which is the % of working age population that is engaged in the workforce, either employed or looking for work, has been rising since 2016.

There have been more job openings than unemployed since January of 2018 indicating there is strong demand for workers still.

In light of a declining working age population in the US and a near record low unemployment rate, the US economy continues to add jobs.

January's jobs report was quite strong showing the US economy added 225k jobs. The only weakness I found was the lower average weekly hours worked going from 34.5 to 34.3 year over year.

I think an angle that investors can appreciate is the new trend in demographics that warrants our consideration going forward.

This past year marked a year where the number of working age Americans, those aged 15-64, declined compared to 2018.

In 2019, there was an average of 206,276,441 persons of working age in the US. According to the data, that's 236,078 less working age Americans in 2019 vs. 2018.

The year-over-year percent change looks like this:

A decline in the working age population comes at a time when since January of 2018, going over 2 years now, there have been more job openings than those unemployed looking for work reflecting the overall strong economy we've been experiencing in the US.

For another perspective, this chart below shows the change in working age population compared to the change in overall jobs.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is near record post-WWII lows:

Activity Rate

This brings us to a statistic that rarely gets mentioned, the activity rate.

The activity rate is the percent of the working age population that is engaged in the workforce, either employed or unemployed and looking for work.

The activity rate is sort of a measure of the ambitiousness or motivation for the people of the economy to be engaged in economic production or service and earn a wage.

Here is a chart of the activity rate for the US with a comparison to Japan and Germany.

The US activity rate, which includes both men and women, rose from at least the 1960s up until peaking in 1997 at a rate of 77.37%. From then on it would decline until 2015 when the rate fell to 72.6%.

The rise in the activity rate up until 1997 could be attributed to two factors. First, more women were engaged in the workforce from the 1950s up until peaking in the 1990s. Second, the average worker would work less hours per week as per the below chart showing both.

The decline in the activity rate for the US from 1997 could be attributed to the loss of goods-producing jobs due to globalization making US labor costs uncompetitive, especially from China post-2001. Those goods-producing jobs tended to be full-time jobs over 40 hours per week. The loss of those jobs contributed to lower average weekly hours still post-1997 from 34.5 hours per week to down to 33.5 hours per week for production and non-supervisory employees.

Globalization peaked in 2008 with imports as a percent of our GDP peaking, although this is a bit skewed due to high oil prices and importing oil.

This chart below shows imports as a percent of our GDP (blue) compared to goods-producing jobs in the US (red).

As US goods-producing jobs are coming back, imports as a percent of GDP have been declining.

I trust these are factors contributing to the rise in the activity rate we've been seeing since 2016 as the economy pulled out of the hole left from the last recession.

The activity rate has reached 74.11% in 2019, again up from 72.6% in 2015.

When we compare the activity rate of the US to Japan and Germany, the US has a much lower rate in today's economy. As of the 3rd quarter of 2019, both Germany and Japan are hovering just below 80% or nearly 6% higher than the US.

With a working age population of 206 million in the US, for every 1% of additional engagement, this brings a little over 2 million additional potential workers into the US economy.

The increase from 72.6% in 2015 to 74.11% in 2019 has brought in over 3 million additional working age workers into the economy.

If the US were to get its activity rate up to the levels of Germany and Japan, another 5.5%, we could bring in an additional 11 million workers into the economy from those that are not engaged.

That our activity rate is rising is very bullish for the economy. It's bullish for household incomes and household balance sheets too.

It's been recently reported that nearly 25% of millennials, those now aged 24-41, have saved over $100k.

A recent Gallop poll noted that a record high % of people have responded with being satisfied with their personal life:

America's Sweet Spot

America's activity rate is going to be what it is. We're a free country and you are free to choose however much work you want to engage in and when you want to engage in it.

At 74.11% in 2019, given the state of the economy, stock markets, people's well being, we're in a pretty good place now.

However, there would be nothing wrong with seeing our activity rate rise further still in the coming year or years.

If it does rise, then the economy can add the jobs it needs and household incomes should only go up even more.

Unfavorable Demographics

We have some demographic factors that could slow down aggregate economic growth.

Economic growth per capita or per household can still grow and that is what needs to be looked at. The income of the household and the balance sheet of the household vs. the overall growth of the economy should be what we want to see rise.

Pew Research put out a study in June of 2019 suggesting that without immigrants, US working age population (they used age 25-64) would decline until 2035.

Overall US population growth is growing at just under .5% in 2019 and expected to grow about the same in 2020.

Conclusion

Going forward, the jobs report should take into consideration the fact that our working age population is in decline and the activity rate is a statistic that warrants our attention and consideration to gauge which direction we are heading.

For now, it's going in the right direction and this is very bullish for the overall economy.

The Scottish economist, Adam Smith, noted that the wealth of a nation is the productivity of its people. Thus, the more of a percent of its people that are engaged in the production of goods and services, I trust the wealthier America will be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.