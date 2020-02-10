Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (01/31/20)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, but we’re back now to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of January 31, 2020.

EIA reported a crude build of 3.4M barrels, slightly lower than the +6M build we typically see this time of year in the 5-week average. Crude inventories have remained relatively flat throughout January, having increased by 5M barrels for the month (5-year average is about a 13M build).

Gasoline inventories were essentially flat, drawing by 91K barrels, whereas distillates fell by 1.5M barrels. Overall products declined by 4M barrels, led by distillates and NGLs. For January, products have increased by 22.3M barrels YTD, vs. a 5-year average of 7M barrels. About 1/3rd of this 15M barrel delta is from the Big 3 (diesel, gasoline, jet fuel), and the remaining 2/3rds is effectively propane. A warm winter has meant propane inventories have ballooned YTD by 22M barrels.

Total crude and products decreased by 891K barrels for the week.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

The Coronavirus. At present, we simply don’t know the impact that it will have on global demand. There’s certainly guesstimates. JP Morgan estimates oil demand in China will decline by 500K bpd in Q1 2020. So if we assume a 90-day impact, it will likely mean 45-50M barrels of reduced demand in Q1. Then another 150K bpd in Q2, so say 15M barrels for Q2, and an overall impact of 60-65M barrels. Now, hypothetically, let’s increase that by 2x because when China coughs these days, the world gets sick.

So for Q1, we’ll call it a total demand drop of 1M barrels (90M barrels) and Q2 300K bpd (30M barrels). As a further touchpoint, Energy Aspects anticipates a total reduction of 200K bpd for the year because of the Coronavirus, so fairly close to the JP Morgan estimates (with our hypothetical global true-up) and S&P Platts have estimated that Chinese refinery throughput would decline by 1.8M to 2M bpd in February alone. Some of this is scheduled refinery turnarounds, but most is not. Using JP Morgan's figure, this would mean that inventories balloon by 120-130M barrels in the next 150 days (i.e., Feb-June) if there were no offsets.

On the supply side, the hit to demand is currently being offset to a large extent by the Libyan outage. Since late-January, the LNA has shut-in Libyan oil exports, and Libyan oil production has plummeted from 1.2M bpd to <200K bpd. The market, however, is looking past this outage, as it could disappear if/when General Haftar relents and allows oil to flow freely again. The UN Mission to Libya brokered discussions this weekend between the factions in an attempt to establish a ceasefire, but reports this morning indicate that talks have broken down.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18, so that's the next date to keep an eye on to see if Libya’s oil production/exports could return. We believe though that the outage could continue as these are military discussions geared towards reducing the clashes. Diplomatic negotiations are planned for later dates, but if the parties are having a difficult time agreeing to a ceasefire, the stalemate on oil will likely continue. Certainly, the current stalemate plays into the hands of Gen. Haftar and his LNA forces. He simultaneously deprives the West of funding and positions himself as the leader of the country since he controls its greatest resource. Outside of an outright military victory, the GNA’s position is now considerably weakened.

For us, we’re focused on the oil, and Libya’s outage largely explains Russia’s reticence in agreeing to “emergency” OPEC+ cuts. There’s some feet-dragging of late by Russia after OPEC+ held its Joint Technical Committee ("JTC") meeting this past week. While the JTC recommended extending their current cut agreement to the end of the year, and also increase cuts by 600K bpd to June, Russia is still reportedly contemplating the idea. We believe OPEC+ will eventually adopt the JTC’s proposal, but the question remains whether it’s in mid-February or their early March meeting. Unfortunately, the crash in oil prices is now. Nevertheless, our read-through of the situation implies to us that Libya’s outage will likely continue for a while because guess who backs the LNA and Gen. Haftar? UAE, Saudi Arabia, and... yes... Russia. So basically OPEC+. So why agree to cut now when your proxy can cut for you (and strengthen his grip on Libya while doing so).

In the coming weeks though, it’s all about demand though. The market wants to see China’s economic engine restart, and the confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and deaths decline. For now, that’s the unknown, and as usual, the market will assume the worst. In the meantime, satellite data shows a relatively flat count on crude inventories YTD, as does the weeklies, but stay tuned. For this week, this is what the data looked like globally.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.