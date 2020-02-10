Caledonia Mining: Don't Chase The Stock Here

The Gold Miners Index (GDX) has started the new year with a somewhat sluggish performance, down 6% year to date, and underperforming the price of gold (GLD) by 700 basis points. Fortunately, for investors in Caledonia Mining (CMCL), it's been an incredible start to the year, as the stock is one of the top percentage gainers and has been beaten its benchmark, the Gold Miners Index, by 3500 basis points in the first 26 trading days of 2020. This significant outperformance has come after a massive breakout to multi-year highs for the stock and solid production results, with FY-2019 production beating guidance by roughly 2% at the mid-point. While Caledonia Mining has a bright future with robust production growth ahead in FY-2021, the stock is beginning to get a little extended short term. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $11.25.

Caledonia Mining released its FY-2019 production results last month, and the company had an impressive finish to 2019. It produced 16,786 ounces, a new multi-year high, and this has pushed the two-quarter average for production up near-record levels as well. This strong performance to finish FY-2019 allowed the company to beat its initial production guidance mid-point of 54,500 ounces by nearly 2%, with FY-2019 production coming in at 55,200 ounces. The other positive news was that Caledonia Mining chose to increase its already generous quarterly dividend from $0.068 to $0.075. Based on the current share price of $11.00, the company is paying a 2.72% annual yield, one of the highest in the industry currently.

While production levels have been relatively stable in the past few years, the key catalyst that investors have been eagerly waiting for is finally on the horizon. Caledonia Mining completed the shaft sinking phase of its Central Shaft upgrade, and it's now reached its target depth of just over 1,200 meters. The next key milestone is fully equipping the shaft over the next nine months, with a target for this to be completed in Q4 2020. This is a significant catalyst for Caledonia Mining, as this allows the company to ramp up production to its 75,000-ounce per annum target for FY-2021 and its 80,000-ounce gold production target for FY-2022. Therefore, while gold production is expected to be stable year over year for FY-2020, with gold production of just below 60,000 ounces, production should soar by 25% in FY-2021. Given that we're already into 2020 and the market is forward-looking, this is what has driven the share price increase recently.

Finally, we also got the news that the company has increased its ownership in its flagship Blanket Mine to 64%, from 49% previously. It will buy back Fremiro's 15% share of the Blanket Mine for a 6.4% equity stake in Caledonia Mining, as well as the cancellation of an $11.5 million loan. This should be a significant tailwind on annual earnings per share going forward, as Caledonia Mining will be benefiting from a much more significant stake in profits at the Blanket Mine as we head into FY-2020 and beyond. Let's take a look at how the solid beats in FY-2019 have affected the company's bottom line and future earnings estimates.

As we can see in the chart below, Caledonia Mining has seen a robust uptrend in annual earnings per share (EPS) since the 2015 bottom in gold prices, and FY-2019 earnings are expected to grow by nearly 20% this year. The company had previously guided for an annual EPS range of $0.86-1.17 for FY-2019, but stronger gold prices have been a massive tailwind to earnings, and the updated guidance range is $1.55-1.75. I have taken the lower end of this guidance range to be conservative at $1.58, and this would translate to a 20% growth in annual EPS on a year-over-year basis. It's not surprising that the stock has done so well since this announcement, as what was initially forecast to a year-over-year decline of 20% in earnings has improved to strong, double-digit growth.

Looking forward to FY-2020, annual EPS is likely to dip a little, with current estimates sitting at $1.44. This is partially due to just over $10 million of capital expenditures in the first nine months of FY-2020 related to fully equipping the shaft. However, capital expenditures should begin to trend lower starting in FY-2021. The good news is that FY-2021 annual EPS estimates are expected to reach a new high at $1.98, which makes Caledonia Mining look quite cheap if it's still trading below $12.00 per share by January 2021. Based on estimates in $1.98 in annual EPS due to improved mine efficiencies and higher production, the stock would be trading at less than 6x forward earnings. This is a very reasonable valuation, even when equating for the higher risk of operating out of a Tier-3 jurisdiction like Africa.

So why not pay up and buy Caledonia Mining at $11.25 or higher if the valuation remains compelling? The issue is the technical picture, with the stock looking like it may have run too far, too fast here. This does not mean that the stock has to correct significantly, but it's hard to argue that this is a low-risk buying point after a 110% rally in six months.

As we can see in the chart above, Caledonia Mining is currently trading more than 60% above its 200-day moving average, an area that the stock has had trouble with in the past. The stock has only been 50% above its 200-day moving average three times in the past five years, with this being the third occurrence. In the prior two incidents, May 2016 and April 2018, the stock saw negative 1-month and 6-month returns, with a minimum drawdown over the next six months of 18% and an average drawdown over the next six months of 31%. In terms of the draw-up from this signal, the average draw-up over the next six months was 33.5%. Therefore, from a reward-to-risk standpoint, it is roughly balanced at 0.93-to-1 over the next six months. There are two positive caveats to this study, however.

The first positive caveat is that the stock is in the best position it's been in fundamentally, with significant production growth now right around the corner. This was not the case in 2016 and 2018, as production growth was relatively stagnant with no real bump in production expected in either of the following years. The other significant difference is a much higher gold price, giving the company all-in sustaining cost margins of closer to 40% at $1,500/oz versus barely 30% at gold prices of $1,380/oz or lower. Therefore, I would not be surprised if the average drawdown from this signal was less intense than previous signals, and it's possible that the stock does not even pull back 20% from here, compared to average drawdown of 33% over the next six months.

Finally, the last piece of good news for investors comes from the long-term chart, which is showing a bullish breakout at the $8.90-9.10 area. Generally, breakouts of this magnitude do not return to their bases, and I would expect the prior resistance of $8.90-9.10 to be strong support going forward. Therefore, in the case that Caledonia Mining does pull back sharply, there is likely to be a significant appetite for shares in the $8.90-9.10 area, likely keeping any pullbacks to 20% or less.

Caledonia Mining is arguably the most undervalued African gold producer out there, and the company now has a triple tailwind going forward in the form of a higher dividend, increased production, and lower costs once the ramp-up begins. Given these improvements, it's incredible that the company is trading at less than six times FY-2021 EPS, even when accounting for any discounts due to a less-favorable operating jurisdiction. Having said that, stocks do not go up in straight lines, and it rarely pays to chase a stock more than 30% above its 200-day moving average. Based on this, I see the best course of action as taking advantage of sharp pullbacks, but do not believe that chasing the stock above $11.25 is a wise move. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold currently, and I believe any 20% corrections would provide a low-risk entry.

