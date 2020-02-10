Simon Says 'We Have Zigged When Others Have Zagged'

David Simon is spot on, when he said "we have zigged when others have zagged and those moves have served us well".

That was Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon's remarks on the most recent earnings call. And it's true that the dominant S&P 100 company (with enterprise value of $89 billion) and landlord to 233 retail real estate properties has built a powerful business model differentiated by its "relentless focus on operations, cost structure, active portfolio management, and commitment to strategy".

Simon is definitely in a class of its own, and that's why we maintain a Strong Buy recommendation on the company, in light of the continued pressure experienced within the traditional mall sector.

As viewed below, Mall REITs continue their three-year plunge, and it's obvious as to the bifurcation between "A" rated malls and the other ("B" and "C").

On the latest earnings call, David Simon explains the "smart capital allocation decisions that continue to differentiate the company" and that remains one of the truest competitive advantages for Simon. While most of the direct peers have struggled to fund redevelopment, operating costs, and dividends, Simon has excelled in its ability to allocate capital wisely and prudently.

While mall REITs might appear to trade at inexpensive levels with an average 26% discount to NAV (SPG trading two standard deviations below its five-year AFFO multiple average and MAC's NAV discount two standard deviations below its five-year average), they could continue to decline without a catalyst.

In other words, we do not view valuation as a catalyst. We remain concerned that sentiment will weigh on shares of most mall REITs through 2020 as payout ratios and high debt levels force likely dividend cuts.

Based on consensus estimates, Macerich (MAC) has a 103% payout and 9.3x debt and preferred to EBITDA, Taubman Centers (TCO) has 101% payout and 5.9x debt to EBITDA, Washington Prime (WPG) has a 145% payout and 6.9x debt to EBITDA, and PREIT (PEI) has a 128% payout and 19.5x debt and preferred to EBITDA.

Alternatively, Simon has 5.6 times debt and preferred to EBITDA and a 75% payout ratio, based on consensus estimates. As David Simon explained:

"Given our track record of earnings growth, NOI and cash flow generation and increasing dividends, we continue to be curious to see the yield of our stock 500 basis points higher than the 10-year treasury. This is an ongoing overreaction to the negative sentiment."

Zig #1: Best Equipped To Manage Risk

On the recent earnings call, David Simon pointed to Aeropostale as a "smart capital allocation decision" it made in 2016 when the mall juggernaut paid $25 million (in cash) and received distributions of $13 million since, making its out-of-pocket basis around $12 million. David Simon explained:

"We completed our third full year of owning Aeropostale, so I would like to take some perspective on that investment…At the time we bought it, it was producing a negative EBITDA of -$100 million and had over 500 stores. Today we expect Aero OpCo to produce EBITDA pre-royalty from 575 stores of approximately +$80 million of EBITDA. We believe Aero is approximately, if you put a market multiple on it, a $350 million (company) today and our ownership is 50%...Today our value is worth $190 million of our $67 million and ABG is expected to produce EBITDA well north of $350 million and the value is growing every day. Which leads me to Forever 21."

Simon REIT expects to see a similar opportunity unfold related to Forever 21, where its initial investment is around $40 million plus the assumption of liabilities. The announced deal is a "stalking horse bid" as David Simon explains.

Forever 21 is a "widely recognized brand with over $2 billion in global sales" and "similar to Aero presents a very interesting repositioning opportunity". Simon's interest in the new venture will be approximately 50% and the aggregate sales price is around $81 million.

This so-called "hail Mary" deal is good news for Simon, as well as the other mall REITs with significant exposure to Forever 21. As viewed below, Simon has 98 Forever 21 stores compared with 17 for Taubman, 29 for Macerich, 13 for PREIT, and 12 for Tanger.

While Simon attempts to plug the Forever 21 hole, Macy's (M) just announced its most aggressive plan yet to cut costs by closing around 20% of its productive stores. Macy's expects to save around $1.5 Billion by 2022, and while closing 125 stores should help the struggling chain, the cost savings appear to be a band-aid as industry trends continue to deteriorate.

Although the latest round of store closures have yet to be announced, we suspect that CBL and Washington Prime will have the biggest impact, since they are less-productive malls than the "A" peers. According to CNBC (my daughter is Lauren Thomas):

"Macy's is calling 2020 a "transition year" and says it expects same-store sales to be negative, "due to the trajectory of the business over the past six months."

The latest Forever 21 and Macy's news don't provide us with much hope that J.C. Penney's (JCP) will provide favorable Q4-19 results, and more importantly, another wave of store closures could be detrimental to the mall REITs that are already suffering from "sucker yield" syndrome. If you are considering an entry position in Washington Prime, Macerich, or PREIT, I would not be in a big rush, and instead, mark the JCP earnings results on your calendar.

Zag #2: The Fortress Balance Sheet

While most of the mall REIT peers struggle to manage their inflows and outflows, Simon is well-positioned to not only survive, but also to thrive. The company has a robust re/development pipeline that includes $2.64 Billion ($1.8 Billion SPG share) of projects at a stable yield of 8%. The company expects $1 to $1.5 Billion annually on redevelopment over the next few years.

Simon has $850 million of anchor store redevelopments (15 department stores with 20 in the pipeline). Simon is one of the only mall REITs that is positioned to densify the portfolio and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. Thus, any Macy's store closures could be a welcome opportunity.

The key differentiator here is Simon's fortress A-rated balance sheet, one of just a dozen REITs that have a similar "A" rating.

In the latest quarter, Simon completed 3-tranche senior notes of $3.5 billion with an average weighted coupon of 2.61% (and the company retired $2.6 billion of senior debt with a combined weighted average coupon rate of 3.76%). The new notes offering had a weighted average coupon rate approximately 115 basis points lower than the notes that were retired.

After repayment of the senior notes, Simon had more than $7.1 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of JV cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. Simon ended the quarter with strong credit profile metrics, including: (1) Net debt to NOI of 5.1x and (2) Fixed charge coverage of 5.4x.

The company's interest coverage is 5.3x and the long-term issuer rating of A2 continues to be the highest in the REIT sector. Simon paid a record dividend in 2019 of $8.30 per share, a 5.1% increase over 2018 and over $3 billion of dividends were paid out in 2019. David Simon remarked:

"…we have paid more than $31 billion in total dividends as a public company. We'll be well over $33 billion this year, and today we announced a dividend of $2.10 per share for the quarter, a year-over-year increase of 2.4% for the first quarter."

Simon's dividend record has been impressive, and while the company did cut the dividend in 2009, it did issue shares as an alternative form of compensation. Here's the company's dividend history:

Notably, Simon has slowed down its dividend growth, as illustrated below. The company's latest dividend increase represents a 2.4% increase over previous years.

Keep in mind, Simon's latest dividend increase is significant, when comparing to other peers that are fighting to maintain it. The payout ratio is one of the best ways to determine the overall health of the dividend and whether or not it will maintain it in the future. Here's a snapshot of Simon's payout ratio (based on FFO) as per the latest quarter:

Remember, the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised!

Zig #3: FFO Ahead of Expectations

In the latest quarter, Simon reported annual FFO per share of $1.045 billion, or $2.96 per share. The company's comparable FFO in 2018 was $3.29 per share, an increase of 2.8% year-over-year. The company's comp NOI per share grew by 1.7% year-over-year and retail sales per square foot for the malls and premium outlets was $693 per foot (compared to $661 in the prior year period), an increase of 4.8%.

Simon's average base rent in 2019 was $54.59 and the malls and premium outlets recorded leasing spreads of $7.83, which was an increase of 14.4%. Occupancy held strong at 95.1% in Q4-19 as the company said it had "successfully re-leased approximately 60% of bankruptcies".

While 2019 can be summed up as "better than expected", 2020 was seemingly conservative, as the company guided FFO per share of $12.25 to $12.40 per share.

The company indicated expectations for 1% SS NOI growth, attributed to (1) extended downtime for developments, (2) lower overage rents (related to international tourism), and (3) drag from 2019 bankruptcies. However, David Simon offered these words of encouragement on the earnings call, store closures "will be dramatically less than last year".

A quick review of Simon's 2020 redevelopment pipeline, although contributing to a drag in earnings during 2020, provides some opportunistic clarity:

Broadway Square (Tyler, TX): Former Sears replaced with Dick's (NYSE:DKS), Home Goods, and others

Greenwood Park Mall (Indianapolis, IN): Former J.C. Penney replaced with Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Midland Park Mall (Midland, TX): Former Sears/Dillard's replaced with new Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) and Dick's

Ocean County Mall (Toms River, NJ): Former Sears replaced by BJ's (NYSE:BJ), L.A. Fitness, and others

Bay Park Square (Green Bay, WI): Former Younkers replaced by Dave & Buster's

Cape Cod Mall (Hyannis, MA): Former Sears replaced with Target (NYSE:TGT) and Dick's

Burlington Mall (Boston, MA): Former Sears: TBA

Tacoma Mall (Tacoma, WA): Former Sears replaced with Marcus Theaters, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rack, and Total Wine

Northshore Mall (Peabody, MA): Former Sears replaced with Life Time and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY): Former Bloomingdale's Furniture replaced by Century 21

West Town Mall (Knoxville, TN): Former Sears replaced by Dick's

La Plaza (McAllen, TX): Former Joe Brand replaced by Cut! by Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA): Former Belk replaced by Nobu Hotel, Life Time Athletic, Life Time Work, others

Northgate (Seattle, WA): Former Macy's replaced by NHL Seattle corporate HQ and ice rinks facility

Stanford Shopping Center (Pal Alto, CA): Former Macy's Men replaced by RH Gallery, Wilkes Bashford, and small shops

Bottom Line: While Simon's share of cost grew from $1.3 Billion to $1.8 Billion (in total construction cost), SPG's share grew from $358 million to $802 million - the eventual drag in 2020 will be offset by upside in 2021.

Zig #4: Get Ready for M&A

Last week Bloomberg reported that Simon had been in merger talks with Taubman, but no details could be documented. Reports suggest that discussions started last year but stalled. Given Taubman's healthy inside ownership (30% controlling position) and legacy brand (gives it control), we seriously doubt such a deal will develop.

However, we consider Macerich a prime-time buyer for Simon. As noted earlier, Simon has the strongest balance sheet in the sector and can easily scoop up Taubman ($6.8 Billion EV) or Macerich ($9.3 Billion EV) at will. We believe that Macerich is a much better fit for Simon, as the company could spin the lower-quality (Macerich) properties into a Washington Prime 2.0 vehicle (and keep the top 20 gems for itself).

Keep in mind that Simon represents around 80% of the mall equity REIT market cap, and given the latest news surrounding Forever 21, Macy's, and MAC's uncovered dividend in 2020, we consider M&A potential highly likely. While I don't consider M&A a true catalyst, the odds look pretty good to me that Simon may utilize its fortress balance sheet to pick up an extremely cheap mall REIT.

Simon Says "We Have Zigged When Others Have Zagged"

Now, as I reflect on the ever-changing news, including Simon's latest report card, I am confidently maintaining a Strong Buy. However, a word of caution here in that there are elevated risks unfolding (Forever 21 bankruptcy, Macy's store closures, and more likely dividend cuts in the sector).

Given the latest guidance from Simon, we suspect to see shares continue to trade at a discount through 2020. As viewed below, shares traded at a range of 12x to 20x P/FFO over the last five years and now trade at 11.7x P/FFO.

We expect shares to continue to trade lower based on forward-looking guidance (growth rate of 2.2% in 2020) and mall REIT sentiment (likely dividend cuts for WPG and MAC, PEI, and TCO are on the "watch list"). However, as the development pipeline matures through 2020 and into 2021, we expect to see Simon begin to trade closer to 15x (end of 2022).

While we are not fearful of a dividend cut for Simon, we believe it's prudent to maintain a more cautious outlook, given the latest news. The dividend is well-covered and supported by diversified income and an extremely healthy balance sheet. Shares are now yielding 5.96% and that has to be one of the highest dividend yields for any S&P 100 company (average dividend yield for S&P 100 is 1.93%).

In conclusion, David Simon is spot on, when he said "we have zigged when others have zagged and those moves have served us well".

We are witnessing the evolution of the retail business model, and specifically within the mall category, the reason that Simon will continue to thrive is because it recognizes that in order to survive, it must continue to generate robust sustainable profits. As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins, coauthors of Why Moats Matter explain:

"We're looking for companies that have economic moats - structural advantages that protect them from competitors, just as physical moats protect castles from enemies… These companies are able to withstand the relentless onslaught of competition for long stretches, and these are the wealth-compounding machines that we want to find and own."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

