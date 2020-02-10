Boom Time At Lumentum

While we do see longer-term upside, we think the shares have to digest recent gains at these levels.

Q3 will experience a negative $15M-20M revenue impact due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the company is better placed compared to many competitors.

While Q3 will be seasonally weak in lasers and 3D-sensing, margins keep on expanding on product leadership and larger synergies from the Oclaro acquisition.

With basically all its segments booming, the company is experiencing the best of times.

We bought Lumentum (LITE) at $45.70 on December 13, 2017, for the SHU portfolio on its leading position in 3D sensing, with Apple (AAPL) as its lead customer. We saw a secular growth story in a usually cyclical industry.

With the shares almost double that level, there are few regrets, but it hasn't been a smooth ride as we had imagined, due to a large inventory correction in China, followed by the trade war.

Growth

A longer-term perspective:

Data by YCharts

The GAAP net income suffered from the Oclaro acquisition cost. At present, basically, all the company's segments are experiencing strong growth. From the earnings deck:

Telecom and datacom

With the exception of the transmission business there is a bit of a synchronized boom here, which is something that hasn't happened for quite some time.

The boom is such, and Lumentum is so well positioned, that it is basically selling all it can in a number of product lines (Q2CC):

Products impacted by supply constraints, included high-end ROADMs, coherent transmission components and modules, and laser transmitter chips.

And even the transmission is poised for a comeback in Q3, according to management. Telecom and datacom revenues were up 29% y/y and 7% sequentially. Boom times are likely to continue (Q2CC):

We are optimistic about the long-term outlook for our telecom and datacom product lines due to expected long-term demand trends, our technology and product leadership positions, and improving industry dynamics. Demand over the long run should be strong based on the continued strong growth expected in global networks and datacenter traffic and the optical infrastructure needed to support 5G wireless bandwidth.

The company is not sitting on its laurels but has developed, or is developing next-generation products like:

High-performance DCO transmission modules and the underlying highly integrated components including those at 400G and above.

High baud rate indium phosphide components including those for 800G transmission.

High-end ROADMs where the company has qualified or are in advanced design phases across all major customer platforms.

High-performance laser transmitter chips like the company's EML transmitters.

Industry dynamics, after a wave of M&A, is also improving, which we take as a moderation in pricing pressures.

3D sensing

The company is nailing it in 3D sensing with most revenues still coming from Apple but Android also ramping up. Because of the problems Huawei is facing for its phones outside China with the Google app restrictions, this depressed growth, but only a little.

There was less than usual seasonal decline in Q2 as there is continued strength as customers include 3D in an increasing number of their phones. Q3 will experience the usual seasonal decline, this time of some 20%. But Q4 and Q1 will see the usual seasonal ramp.

Demand is a structural tailwind as there is a significant expansion in world-facing 3D applications (mainly for photography) and in the near future, the technology spread to other consumer products in both user and world-facing applications, with Lumentum still the undisputed market leader having produced more than half a billion laser chips. The company is also working on next-generation products in 3D sensing.

Lasers

Lasers will experience the usual seasonal decline in Q3 but otherwise it's experiencing moderately good times with Q2 revenues up a lot sequentially, albeit only marginally y/y. And also here the company is introducing new products (Q2CC):

we started shipping our new PicoBlade 3 ultrafast laser for micro-machining applications. This product addresses OLED display processing, 5G antenna fabrication, and advanced via hole drilling and print circuit boards. These applications are all expected to see significant market growth in the coming years.

It's only responsible for 10% of revenues so what happens here isn't moving the needle all that much.

Coronavirus

The obvious near-term risk is the economic impact and restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Some takeaways from the Q2CC:

As a result of the trade war, the company already moved most production out of China, it has approximately 1000 people left in its Shenzen plant.

The sourcing of components at its Thailand facility is only minimally affected by Chinese supplies.

Management argues that it is better situated than many competitors.

The company is supply-constrained in a number of products and worked even through the new year holiday at its Shenzen factory at 50% capacity due to workers having dorms on the premise.

Only part of telecom (mainly telecom transmission products) is flowing through the Shenzen factory, no datacom, lasers or VCSELs (3D sensing chips).

Chinese OEMs' vertical integration is affecting the demand for low-end ROADMs; the company has countered this by innovation on the high-end where it is supply-constrained. While demand from China could be affected (something that will become clearer when these customers come back from the extended holiday) it has no problem selling these products as a result.

So the company is getting hit, but so far this is merely a dent and while there certainly is more downward risk, this is mostly on the demand side. We keep a wary eye.

Q2 results

Second-quarter revenue increased 23% y/y and 2% sequentially. The latter is unusual as Q2 is seasonally soft for 3D-sensing. From the earnings deck:

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

One should be aware that the guidance incorporates an approximate $15M-20M reduction in revenue at the midpoint and a wider-than-normal revenue range due to the coronavirus outbreak, from the Q2CC:

At the midpoint, this revenue projection includes Telecom and Datacom increasing sequentially. Industrial and consumer decreasing due to 3D sensor sensing customer seasonality and Commercial Lasers also decreasing, driven by customer seasonality.

So there are basically three headwinds for Q3:

Corona ($15M-20M impact).

Discontinued products (datacom modules), most of the $10M-15M in Q4.

Seasonal decline in lasers and 3D sensing.

These are responsible for the sequential decline but the guidance is also below the revenue of Q3 2019, when revenues came in at $432.9M although EPS is guided well above the level of Q3 2019, which came in at $0.91.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins will continue to improve despite lower revenue as a result of corona on synergies (mostly in gross margins) and new products and 3D sensing strength. Margins keep on improving, guided 19-21% in Q3 and H2 will further improve on seasonal strength in 3D sensing.

Management originally thought $60M of synergies could be attained from the Oclaro acquisition, this was increased to $100M two quarters ago and increased a further $10M during the Q2CC with $80M already attained.

There will be significant capacity increases in datacom chips and DCO (telecom) and hence CapEx as a result, but not to the extent as to depress margins.

Cash

Data by YCharts

There has been quite a cash bonanza ongoing since late 2017, much of it the result of the 3D sensing boom, of which Lumentum was (and still is) the early beneficiary. The boom was only mildly interrupted by the acquisition of Oclaro a year later.

The increasing CapEx levels are clear from the widening gap between operational and free cash flow, but this is the company increasing capacity, which comes from competitive strength and strong market demand conspiring supply constraints in quite a number of product lines.

The company sold $1.05B of convertible notes due in 2026 paying off the existing term loan and spending a further $200M on share buybacks. The company now has $1.3B of cash and short-term investments.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect the FY2020 EPS (ending in June) at $5.25 rising to $6.05 next fiscal year.

Conclusion

The company is certainly in a good place, with demand for many of its products booming and having to increase capacity in these. Leaving aside seasonality, the boom seems to be happening in all its segments to a lesser or greater degree at the same time.

The company is also investing in its future, with increased R&D and capacity additions and it is raking in the cash to do so and extend its leadership in high-end ROADMs, VCSELs and high boud trate indium phosphide components.

Synergies, strong demand and industry consolidation have boosted margins and cash flow.

Having observed the industry over a number of years we wonder whether this synchronized boom will last and whether this isn't as good as it gets though, while the shares are fairly fully valued.

While we see at least some longer-term upside, we think it's likely recent gains have to be digested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.