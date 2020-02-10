Diversifying In 2020 Using Momentum And Risk Management

A thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer are analyzed to identify 24 funds with high price trends and with low to moderate risk in domestic and international categories.

Introduction

"What was surprising about 2019 is that every major asset class produced above-average returns... We saw cyclical investments, those that tend to do well when the economy is accelerating like stocks and commodities, do very well alongside more defensive assets, those that tend to do well when the economy is not performing well like gold or government bonds... If we do see global economic growth reaccelerate, that could lead international stocks to outperform. They’re a bit more economically sensitive, they have much lower valuations, and we can see all that come together to drive international outperformance for the first time in a number of years." - 2020 Global Market Outlook, Charles Schwab, Jeffrey Kleintop

Mutual Fund Observer has updated its database using the Lipper Global Feeds. This kicks off my monthly ritual of taking an in-depth look at the economy and what funds might do well in the intermediate horizon. As Mr. Kleintop from Charles Schwab pointed out, most approaches to making money were successful in 2019.

This article looks at 1) the average allocation of the $26T invested in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, 2) JPMorgan's intermediate term outlook, and 3) 24 funds that are trending higher, have lower risk and avoid funds with the highest valuations.

There is always a bull market somewhere. With valuations high in the U.S. compared to globally, I look internationally for the next bull market. Now may be the appropriate time to "buy the unloved" or "sell high - buy low".

Chart #1: Looking for the Next Bull Market in International Markets

Average Allocation Invested in Mutual Funds and ETFs

Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2019 Snapshot by Tom Roseen at Lipper Alpha Insight provides a lot of interesting data about mutual funds and exchange-traded products. There is currently $21T in mutual funds and $4T in exchange-traded products for a total of nearly $26T. In Chart #2, I simplified the data. Currently, 54% of the allocation is to domestic and international equity excluding mixed asset funds. Even with high valuations, this is still a bit lower than the conventional 60/40 stock to bond allocation. There is currently 14% in money market funds.

Chart #2: Average Allocation in Funds

I find the 4th quarter fund flows (which are close to 2019 flows and summarized in Chart #3) more interesting. For the quarter, $40B flowed out of equity and alternative finds (excluding the flows into U.S. Diversified Equity). The big gainers were money market funds and short/intermediate bond funds. Smaller positive flows are into longer term debt, emerging markets, and mixed asset funds. I believe that part of the shift is due to normal re-balancing, as equities had a large run up at the end of the year, but also due to reducing risk in portfolios.

Chart #3: Fourth Quarter Fund Flows

Chart #4 is a subset of the previous pie chart with the numbers representing 26% percent of total portfolio allocation to equities excluding domestic large cap funds. There are approximately 10% of portfolio assets in small/mid cap and sector funds. There are roughly 3% in emerging markets.

Chart #4: Average Equity Allocations Excluding Large Cap Funds

The key takeaway from this section is that while small/mid cap funds, emerging markets, and some sector funds may outperform over the next 5 to 10 years, most investors should limit total exposure to 5 to 20% and look at the overall risk in their portfolio. For individual investors, international exposure should range between 10 and 25% of the portfolio, in my opinion.

JPMorgan Intermediate Term Outlook

JPMorgan's Guide to the Markets provides some insights for the above trends. Chart #5 shows that when market valuations are this high, five-year returns tend to be in the low single digits. This is a reason for investors to maintain a diversified, defensive portfolio including international funds.

Chart #5: Five-Year Returns vs. Forward Price to Earnings Ratio

JPMorgan also points out the huge divergence of valuations in U.S. equities compared to international funds. A reversal of this trend may be the start of bull market in international funds.

Chart #6: Deviation of U.S. Equity Funds and International Funds

Value Likely to Outperform Growth

Chart #7 was provided by Jeff Miller in "Weighing The Week Ahead: Everyone (Else) Is Confused". The high performance of growth stocks over the past 10 years raises questions about sustainability. My preference is to overweight value stocks with respect to growth.

Chart #7: High Valuations for Growth Stocks

Overview of the February Funds

The current investment environment is that U.S. assets have outperformed over the past eight years, but the global recovery is gaining traction and the U.S. continues to grow at a slowing rate. Investors should be looking at their exposure to international assets while always keeping an eye on risk. I selected the 24 funds for this article based on price trends, risk, valuations with the above themes in mind. The funds are shown in Table #1 with details provided by bucket in subsequent sections. The color coding is the grouping of the funds in the following sections which contain more details.

Table #1: High Trending Funds with Lower Risk

Symbol Name Lipper Category Bucket Classification FTHRX Fidelity Intermediate Bond Shrt-Intm Inv Grd Dbt Bucket #1 OPTAX Invesco Opp Roch AMT-Free Muni Muni Gen & Ins Debt Bucket #2 QLTA BlackRock Aaa - A Rtd Corp Bnd Corp Debt A Rated Bucket #2 BBN BlackRock Txble Muni Bond CEF General Bond Income FPE First Trust Prfrd Sec and Inc Flexible Income Income FCVSX Fidelity Convertible Secur Convertible Securities Income REM BlackRock iShares Mort Rl Est Real Estate Inflation CGW Invesco S&P Global Water Index Global Nat Resources Inflation IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Comm Prcs Metals Commodities SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Low Vol Multi-Cap Value Bucket #4 MRGAX MFS Core Equity Multi-Cap Core Bucket #4 XLP State Street Cons Staples Consumer Goods Bucket #3 PRMTX T Rowe Price Comm & Tech Telecom Bucket #4 DWPP First Trust Drsy Wrght People's Specialty Misc Defensive JXI BlackRock iShares Global Utl Utility Mod Glbl Equity VMNVX Vanguard Global Minimum Vol Glbl Small-/Mid-Cap Mod Glbl Equity JPMB JPMorgan USD EM Sov Bond EM Hard Crncy Debt Global Bond FPHAX Fidelity Select Pharm Portfolio Glbl Hlth Biotech Mod Glbl Equity IOO BlackRock iShares Global 100 Glbl Lrg-Cap Value Mod Glbl Equity BGAFX Baron Global Advantage Retail Glbl Multi-Cap Grwth Aggr Glbl Equity IXN BlackRock iShares Global Tech Glbl Science Tech Aggr Glbl Equity EWL BlckRck iShares Switzerland European Region Aggr Glbl Equity WAESX Wasatch Emerging Markets Emerging Markets Aggr Glbl Equity PSP Invesco Global Listed Pri Eq Global Fin Srvcs Aggr Glbl Equity

Ranking System

Each month, I rank about a thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer based on Risk (Ulcer Index, MFO Risk), Risk Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio, MFO Rank), Momentum (Three- and Ten-Month Trends, Three-Month Return), Yield, and Quality (Bond Rating, Debt to Equity, Return on Assets, Valuation, Fund Family Rating, Expense Ratio). The advantage of a ranking system is that it ranks the funds from 0% to 100% for the metrics. For example, a Trend Ranking of 50% means that half of the funds have higher price trends while half have lower. The funds in this article were selected to have high price trends (average of top 15% of funds), low risk (average of lowest 55% of funds), high overall rank (average 25% of funds). Valuation is a sub-component of Quality and I used it to exclude funds with high valuations.

This article has a lot of condensed information. I have separated it into six buckets for risk, income, inflation protection, domestic, conservative global funds and aggressive global funds. The intent is to provide readers with alternatives to higher priced U.S. assets by shifting into trending, lower risk assets or into international funds.

Tables #2 through #6 are subsets of Table #1 shown previously. The following tables contain the metrics used to selected these funds. The charts for each section contains the names of the corresponding funds. In the following tables, the Ulcer Index measures risk and is the depth and duration of draw down during the past 24 months. Ulcer Index is a component of the Risk Ranking. The Martin Ratio is the two-year risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index and represents the risk adjusted return.

Seeking Safety

Table #2 contains trending, low risk funds. The Trend is relatively low compared to the other funds in this article as investors are in more of a "risk on" mode. The exception is the Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester AMT-Free Municipal Fund (OPTAX) which is where many investors are seeking safety. I like the iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) as a diversification from U.S. treasuries while maintaining high credit quality.

Table #2: Funds Seeking Safety

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield FTHRX 77% 98% 41% 0.3 11.9 1.5 2.5% OPTAX 89% 91% 75% 0.6 13.8 3.5 3.4% QLTA 79% 87% 67% 1.3 3.7 2.5 2.9%

Chart #8: Safety: Buckets #1 & #2

Seeking Income

Investors seeking safety and income may be interested in the BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) or the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) which are yielding over 5% while still ranking in the top 25% for low risk. (I need to move convertible securities to a different bucket because of the low yield).

Table #3: Trending Income Funds

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield BBN 83% 79% 85% 1.3 6.9 4.2 5.4% FPE 80% 87% 70% 1.3 3.7 3.1 5.3% FCVSX 77% 76% 87% 2.3 4.1 7.8 1.4%

Chart #9: Trending Income Funds

Seeking Inflation Protection and Defense

Real estate, natural resources, and gold are typical safe havens for inflation. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) has the added benefit of high yield. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) had low correlation to the S&P 500 and helped lower volatility in many portfolios over the past two years. IAU has a median Risk Rank of 52%. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) is a lower risk investment in Global Natural Resources.

Table #4: Inflation Protection and Defense Funds

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Valuation Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield REM 92% 71% 95% 67% 2.6 4.8 8.9 7.9% CGW 75% 63% 92% 62% 4.2 2.0 7.2 1.4% IAU 56% 52% 90% 43% 5.5 1.1 4.8 -

Chart #10: Inflation Protection and Defense Funds

Seeking Moderate Domestic Equities

For comparison purposes, the Ulcer Index of the S&P 500 is 4.4 for the past two years. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) has been a great low volatility fund. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has higher risk than the S&P 500 and the trend is lower than the others in the table. Investors may be leaving consumer staples while taking on more risk, making XLP a crowded trade. The remaining funds (MRGAX, PRMTX, and DWPP) have higher price trends and three month return than the S&P 500 for comparable risk.

Table #5: Moderate Risk, High Trending Domestic Equities

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Valuation Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield SPLV 87% 76% 86% 72% 2.3 5.0 4.9 2.1% MRGAX 68% 64% 87% 42% 4.1 2.1 7.6 0.4% XLP 75% 51% 71% 48% 5.8 1.0 4.2 2.6% PRMTX 71% 61% 94% 25% 4.4 2.0 9.4 - DWPP 59% 61% 87% 41% 4.4 1.3 7.8 1.1%

Chart #11: Moderate Risk, High Trending Domestic Equities

Seeking Safety Overseas

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Market Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an emerging markets hard currency debt fund with moderate price trends (78%) and low Ulcer Index (Risk). The iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) has been trending higher but also has higher valuation. In my opinion, investors may be looking to diversify away from domestic utilities into global utilities. Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (FPHAX) is classified as Global Health Biotechnology. Domestic pharmaceuticals may be under price pressures. FPHAX is invested nearly 60% in domestic assets compared to nearly 90% for the category average. FPHAX has underperformed for several years, but the trend shows improvement. It has outperformed the category average for the past year or so. The iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) may be a good choice for those who want to diversify globally without taking on much more risk than the S&P 500.

Table #6: Trending Global Bond and Moderate Equity Funds

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Valuation Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield JXI 89% 79% 96% 91% 1.3 11.0 8.1 3.2% VMNVX 91% 76% 72% 78% 2.3 3.2 4.4 2.7% JPMB 83% 80% 78% 3.3 1.5 3.5 4.5% FPHAX 75% 67% 92% 43% 3.4 3.7 10.6 1.3% IOO 79% 61% 88% 62% 4.4 1.6 7.4 2.0%

Chart #12: Trending Global Bond and Moderate Equity Funds

Seeking Diversification with Higher Global Risk

The following funds have high trends with slightly to moderately higher risk than the S&P 500. The Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund (WAESX) is trending strongly with relatively moderate risk for an emerging market funds. Investors seeking higher growth in emerging markets with moderate risk may want to consider WAESX. The Baron Global Advantage Fund (BGAFX) and the iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) should be considered by those who believe that global growth is going to be higher than domestic over the intermediate term. The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) (please see the Fund Spotlight Section on PSP for more information) has good long-term returns, but also requires a longer term view because of higher short-term risk.

Table #6: Trending Global Aggressive Equity Funds

Ranking System Metrics Symbol Rank Risk Trend Valuation Ulcer Martin RTN 3 Mon Yield BGAFX 68% 54% 99% 30% 5.3 2.6 15.9 - IXN 65% 50% 98% 23% 5.9 2.4 13.1 1.0% EWL 70% 50% 87% 73% 6.0 0.8 6.2 1.8% WAESX 59% 46% 92% 32% 7.4 0.4 7.3 - PSP 65% 45% 88% 30% 7.8 0.2 8.3 5.9%

Chart #13: Trending Global Aggressive Equity Funds

Fund Spotlight - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF invests in a limited number of private companies with about 40% in the U.S. It is concentrated in small and mid-size companies predominantly in the financial industry. It has averaged a return of 10% over the past 10 years, and returned 22% in 2019.

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (FUND) is based on the Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity Index (INDEX). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts and global depository receipts, that comprise the Index. The Index includes securities, ADRs and GDRs of 40 to 75 private equity companies, including business development companies (BDCS), master limited partnerships (MLPS) and other vehicles whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to or provide services to privately held companies - Invesco

Closing

I like to make small changes to my portfolio each month. This month was an exception as I rolled over some accounts. My own portfolio has a Total Rank of 75%, Momentum Rank of 40%, Risk Rank of 88%, and Risk Adjusted Rank of 78%. In other words, because of account changes, my portfolio is very low risk with moderate income but low momentum.

As the global economy continues to improve, I would like to add more momentum to my investments as outlined in this article. I bought five of the low to moderate risk funds described in this article. I will monitor the investment environment and look for opportunities accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTHRX, FPE, IAU, JXI, VMNVX, FPHAX, BGAFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter. I am employed in the precious metals industry.