O'Day Making Gilead Good, And Perhaps Great Again

I suggest that GILD's asset value may be $100/share, and that CEO Daniel O'Day is off to a strong start in both unlocking that value and creating new wealth.

Thus, I analyze GILD on a sum-of-the-parts method and conclude that new management has a lot of asset value with which to work.

Various lawsuits are creating headline risk as well as operational risk.

Changing times

As a future Nobelist in Literature opined in 1964, it periodically happens that the loser now will be later to win, and the slow one now will later be fast. Assets come into favor, then frustrate the bulls and attract bears. But, if they have enough going for them, can resist the twin forces of entropy and bearish sentiment and emerge quietly into fresh, fundamentally-driven bull markets.

In his third full quarter as Gilead's (GILD) CEO and chairman, Daniel O'Day has now put another "kitchen sink" quarter behind him, with various write-downs of both intangibles and physical inventory.

Unfortunately, there may be much more to come, given the adverse judgment against Kite, GILD's cell therapy subsidiary, in December (more on that below).

Nonetheless, the pattern I am looking for from GILD is similar to the fresh bull market that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has entered. Why Roche? Because O'Day is virtually a Roche lifer. He served for several years as the CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Roche's most important operating entity, a top 5 pharmaceutical company by sales and in my opinion one of the world's greatest enterprises in all sectors.

Data by YCharts

I believe that O'Day is in the process of taking GILD down the Roche path by introducing highly professional management throughout the GILD organization, beginning with the CEO position.

To do this, GILD is now rebuilding on its formidable strengths in HIV/AIDS treatments and casting its net within areas and with companies that O'Day and his senior execs have become familiar with over the years.

I believe the combination of a cheap stock, new management, and focused but diversified pipeline makes GILD an above-average stock. My horizon for the turnaround to become visible is several years. In the meantime, a secure 4% dividend is OK as compensation for waiting.

Before discussing management and board changes, an operational update is needed.

Write-downs, and headwinds from generics are negatives

Things have gotten dicey when a major company needs to make additional adjustments to its non-GAAP operating margins, as GILD did in explaining a poor 39% margin (earnings slides, #17). As the Q4 press release noted:

... during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, Gilead recorded pre-tax impairment charges of $800 million and $820 million, respectively, related to in-process research and development (IPR&D) intangible assets acquired in connection with the acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc. and pre-tax write-downs of $500 million and $410 million, respectively, for slow moving and excess raw material and work in process inventory.

Much of the excess raw materials and inventory relate to hepatitis C drugs.

Because of the one-time nature of these and other line items, GAAP EPS for GILD last year are not indicative of the future.

GILD still emphasizes non-GAAP earnings, along with the rest of the US pharma industry. Doing so inappropriately asks investors to exclude cash expenses represented by amortization and M&A costs when calculating earnings. Most tech giants used to do this, but more or less they all now simply use GAAP, and the large biotechs should follow their lead.

So I will simply discuss 2020 projections using GAAP.

This is the forward-looking guidance, from the press release (midpoint of the range):

product sales = $22.0 B

GAAP EPS = $5.35.

Product sales were $22.1 B in 2019.

Sales headwinds in 2020 include further erosion of Letairis and Ranexa due to generics, and the October 2020 upcoming generic launch of Truvada, with generic competition intensifying early next year.

Lawsuits = further headwinds

First, the more immediate issue, regarding Yescarta:

In December, GILD lost a patent infringement suit brought by BMS (BMY) as the successor company to Celgene/Juno (NASDAQ:CELG) regarding key technology of GILD's subsidiary Kite, which markets and develops cell-based cancer therapy. The damages were set at $585 MM cash plus a 28% royalty on Kite's Yescarta sales. BMY has recently asked for additional punitive damages.

According to the latter link:

Gilead's subsidiary has requested a do-over because it wasn't allowed sufficient time to prepare its full case to the jury and the list of grievances continues to pile up. Kite claims the patent at the heart of the argument lacked adequate written description and enablement. Kite also wants to argue that the patent involved claims more chimeric antigen receptors than Sloan and Juno actually invented.

According to a MedCityNews article reporting on the jury verdict:

In an emailed statement, Gilead said, “We remain steadfast in our opinion that Sloan Kettering’s patent is infringed and is invalid. Given that Kite independently developed Yescarta and assumed all of the risk in its discovery and development, we do not believe Sloan Kettering and Juno are entitled to any level of damages.”

This situation poses a severe dilemma for GILD.

Talk in at least part of the Street is that GILD is looking to sell Kite (see nearest link above for an analyst's commentary on that topic).

The patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,446,190, was filed in 2003, suggesting that normally it would expire in 2023. Assuming that a Juno CAR-T product is approved, I assume it would qualify for a 5-year extension, thus protecting it and forcing royalties on Yescarta until 2028. This is how GILD describes the case in its Q3 10-Q (p. 23):

We cannot predict the ultimate outcome of intellectual property claims related to axicabtagene ciloleucel. If Juno’s patent is upheld as valid and Juno successfully proves infringement of that patent by axicabtagene ciloleucel, we could be required to pay significant monetary damages or we could be prevented from selling Yescarta unless we were able to obtain a license to this patent. Such a license may not be available on commercially reasonable terms or at all.

The only non-troubling takeaway for me here is that it appears that this is a US-only patent. Thus, sales of Yescarta and other Kite products may be unaffected; but of course the US is the major market.

Second, ViiV has a patent infringement case due to be heard this coming August claiming that Bictarvy infringes a patent covering ViiV's integrase inhibitor dolutegravir. As GILD describes just below the above section of its latest 10-Q:

Bictegravir is structurally different from dolutegravir, and we believe that bictegravir does not infringe the claims of the ‘385 patent. To the extent that ViiV’s patent claims are interpreted to cover bictegravir, we believe those claims are invalid... If ViiV’s patents are upheld as valid and ViiV successfully proves infringement of those patents by bictegravir, we could be required to pay significant monetary damages.

So, the suit is not asking Biktarvy to be removed from the market, but given this is GILD's most important product and is expected to be so for many years, any meaningful royalties would be a negative for GILD's value.

Finally, the US government sued GILD about three months ago for patent infringement relating to the use of Truvada (and Descovy?) for PrEP. GILD has responded, accusing the government of having withheld information from the patent office when filing for two patents. I assume that when the 2019 10-K is out, it will comment on this matter.

The cumulative effect of all the above represents a clear negative for GILD shares.

Now for some positives, beginning with the possibility that the present value of GILD's HIV franchise equals or exceeds the company's market cap.

GILD's stellar commercial execution positions it to beat back the ViiV challenge

GILD's lead product Biktarvy has begun dominating the HIV field. GILD's major HIV market is the US, and it has been out-marketed in the EU for some time by a weaker product line from ViiV, majority-owned by GSK (GSK).

Here are the revenue numbers from Q4 summarized as all TDF-based drugs, and by individual TAF-based product:

TDF (all drugs): $1.088 B

Biktarvy: $1.57 B

Genvoya: $958 MM

Descovy: $437 MM

Odefsey: $435 MM

Symtuza: $125 MM (GILD's share of revenue)

Vemlidy: $137 MM (approved for HBV; could be used in an HIV regimen)

Other HIV (Emtriva, Tybost): $10 MM.

The total is $4.760 B, which annualizes at $19.0 B.

Biktarvy and Genvoya are already annualizing around $10 B, and have copious patent life left.

Because of seasonal factors, multiplying Q4 sales by 4 tends to provide a reasonable first estimate of the next year's full year sales. So I will project $19 B for this year's HIV sales, including Virea/Vemlidy for HBV.

Points to consider in valuing GILD's HIV franchise

This is tricky with no approved methodology. Little is predictable, including the crucial dates of when a TAF-based product will actually have generic competition in the US. Patents can be challenged; so far, GILD has a very good record in this space in obtaining strong patents. However, both TAF itself and the booster cobicistat have patents listed in FDA's Orange Book that may be present more to delay generics than to actually block them until the 2030s as implied by the expiration date of those patents.

In addition to guessing at pricing flexibility or mandated price cuts region by region, one has to think of the opportunity in China and other less mature regions. One then has to think of GILD's stated pipeline. Most notable to me is the large potential for its capsid inhibitor, which GILD hopes can come to market for patients with resistant strains within two years from now. With both oral and long-acting injectable dosing available, I am bullish on this molecule.

Importantly, HIV treatment is more of a growth area than HIV itself. There are several points to consider. These include:

Perhaps 40,000 new HIV infections annually in the US

PrEP is only utilized 20% of the time it should be used

Several hundred thousand Americans are believed to either be infected with HIV and not know it, or to be infected yet are untreated; there is political and medical consensus to bring this number close to zero.

China has admitted to having an HIV epidemic, meaning that GILD's commercial opportunity there may be significant.

Other parts of the world may also have commercially significant opportunities for GILD.

GILD may have some pricing flexibility left in the US.

If and when a cure or non-cure breakthrough occurs and is not developed by GILD, the company may be chosen to complete development of the product and commercialize it. This intangible value of GILD could be quite large.

In any case, guessing that Descovy for PrEP will continue growing sales through Truvada's patent expiration and that the China HIV opportunity will begin contributing revenues this year, I am setting a $19 B sales target for this year.

For modeling purposes, however, I will estimate GILD's HIV opportunity as follows:

A simplified estimate of the present value of GILD's HIV franchise

Note, this is an analysis of a stable and critically important franchise rather than a stock. Thus, I use a 7.5% discount rate for this part of GILD; the rest of the company has a notably higher required rate of return in my further analysis.

For modeling purposes, I assume $18 B in sales from the HIV (plus Vemlidy) franchise in 2020. I weigh the likely sales for Biktarvy and Genvoya from 2030 onward against Vemlidy and Descovy going generic some time between 2022 and 2026, with Odefsey and Symtuza probably later in the decade. I then look at the probable growth in patients treated by a GILD drug both for actual infection and for PrEP.

Cutting off the 2030 and beyond part of the curve and making other assumptions, I estimate a present value for sales of currently-marketed products of $18 B x 10 years (2020-29), or $180 B.

I then assume:

12% COGS.

16% SG&A and other pre-tax costs, including legal and attributable R&D

22% tax rate

Thus, a 56% after-tax profit margin.

This is close to the 60% after-tax margin I believe Celgene achieved at its peak before R&D and business development. It assumes what never happens to a public company in the real world, given all the expenditures on R&D and M&A beyond the cash cow's borders.

These numbers come to $101 B.

This is versus about a $90 B market cap for GILD based on about 1.3 B diluted shares outstanding (including option shares excluded from typical diluted share count as including them would be anti-dilutive).

In addition, I am bullish on the pipeline, especially the capsid inhibitor.

I am also bullish on GILD's market position and extensive store of scientific knowledge to extend its franchise into the 2030s via participating in a cure or to-be-discovered superior ways to suppress the virus without curing it.

Arbitrarily, I add $14 B for this value and come up with $115 B.

Clearly, by this analysis, GILD is undervalued and has a certain margin of error even if the rest of the business were worthless.

But...

The rest of the business is probably quite valuable

Except for Kite, filgotinib and antivirals including the investigational remdesivir for coronaviruses, I will give no value to the rest of GILD's pipeline.

My valuations end up as multiples of 5:

HCV, other antivirals and other marketed products: $5 B

filgotinib: $5 B (all indications)

Kite: $5 B (implying large future writedowns).

I also exclude the large "going concern" value that GILD would have if an acquirer were to be valuing it.

All this gets me to a $130 B asset value, which is $100 per share.

This puts GILD as a rare profitable, dividend-payer that I think is meaningfully undervalued.

In addition, it suggests that at about 13X GILD's guidance of $5.35 EPS for 2020 (using GAAP numbers), the stock may finally not be a value trap. It may simply be a good value that is finally poised to deliver alpha, as it did for years until the middle of 2015.

Before summing up, a brief mention of risks follows.GILD

Risks to owning GILD

Risks to this stock include legal matters discussed above as well as other legal matters. Other risks may be much more important. They include competition from ViiV, Merck (MRK) and other companies; price controls; R&D failures; value-destroying M&A, and other risks. Please consider reviewing GILD's presentation of risks to owning its stock in its regulatory filings.

Concluding remarks - how management is creating value and can create much more of it

I am impressed with the incisiveness that Daniel O'Day has brought to GILD. For example, GILD was going nowhere with filgotinib for RA because a required male fertility study was slow in enrolling. But, most rheumatoid arthritis patients are female, and many men who would be candidates for filgotinib are unlikely to become fathers due to age and other factors. So after a meeting or two with the FDA, a path forward was found, and GILD is preparing for filgotinib to launch this year.

In HIV, the capsid inhibitor program appears to have been energized. The subset of patients who are having trouble being treated due to multi-drug resistance is suddenly on the table for rapid approval. I do not believe this sort of thinking and action was occurring before Mr. O'Day arrived at GILD.

The enhanced push into China also fits with O'Day's strengths, given Roche's presence there and globally.

Next, upon taking the CEO reins, O'Day made Kite a separate company with its own CEO. This makes it easier to sell the company if that appears to be the correct path. Perhaps Kite should be part of a true giant with fewer issues than GILD has right now, one that lacks a major CAR-T presence despite maintaining a major focus in oncology.

A further potential plus is the decisiveness of the Galapagos (GLPG) mega-deal. Certainly he knew GLPG well from his years at a Swiss company. One point of this deal I like is that it is easier to do a mega-deal with one company with many pipeline drugs than to do many individual deals with different companies to get to the same number of pipeline opportunities.

Finally, O'Day has brought senior executives from Roche and elsewhere into GILD. I expect improved performance up and down the line under a no-excuses new regime.

Thus I am looking past the several negative headlines with this stock. I think that GILD's new management can and will bring its somewhat-hidden strengths to the fore while, over time, creating new value in ways that I trust management to define as the years move along.

While waiting, an approximate 4% dividend yield, which I consider reliable for years to come, is a decent inducement to hold the stock given today's depressed interest rate environment.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday night. GILD closed Friday at $68.87. S

S&P 500 (SPY) futures 3314.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,RHHBY,MRK,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.