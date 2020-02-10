The Taxman Cometh: REIT Tax Myths

At the company level, REITs are able to retain significantly more capital than is commonly believed, which has been a primary source of their under-appreciated historical record of strong growth.

REIT investors got another win last year. The IRS amended an initially ambiguous regulation to allow ETFs and other REIT-owning funds to pass-through the QBI deduction to their shareholders.

REIT investors were big winners from recent tax reform. Due to the new 20% QBI deduction, REITs are now essentially on par with typical qualified-dividend-paying companies when held in taxable accounts.

Functionally, from a tax reporting perspective, an investor’s experience with REITs shouldn’t be any different than a typical dividend-paying stock. REITs report using the standard 1099-DIV, not a K-1.

With tax season (unfortunately) upon us, we address some of the most common questions and respond to some of the outright myths that we hear related to REITs and taxes.

Real Estate Tax Report

Unfortunately, it's that time of year again: tax season. As a real estate-focused Registered Investment Advisor, many of the common questions we hear around this time of year relate to REITs and taxes: "Aren't REITs a tax headache? Do I need to file a K-1? How do REITs grow if they have to distribute all of their income? Should REITs only be held in taxable accounts?"

As the REIT structure is inherently a tax code creation, these questions are inevitable, but investors generally are usually pleasantly surprised with the answers, as REITs are more tax-friendly than many assume, and even more so since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. With tax season upon us, we address some of the most common questions and respond to some of the outright myths that we hear related to REITs and taxes.

(Hoya Capital, Co-produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

REITs and Taxes: An Overview

Since the creation of the Real Estate Investment Trust structure back in 1960, REITs have always seemed to be in the good graces of legislators and tax authorities. Under the goal of democratizing real estate investing for the masses, REITs enjoy significant tax advantages - most notably, avoiding double taxation - that are ultimately passed through to the end-investors. Investors often assume that these advantages must come with additional tax complications, which is generally not the case.

Put simply, REITs are far more tax-friendly and far less cumbersome for the end-investor than their complex-sounding name would otherwise imply. Functionally, from a tax reporting perspective, an investor’s experience with REITs shouldn’t be any different than a typical dividend-paying stock. Behind the scenes at the company level, however, it does get a bit more complex, as REIT distributions are composed of a mix of different tax characteristics, reflecting the underlying business activity of the REIT during the year. We address four of the most common myths and misperceptions below.

Myth 1: REITs Are A Tax Headache

Fact: Taxes are always a headache, but REITs are no more of a headache than a typical dividend-paying stock, both of which report distributions at the end of each year on the standard Form 1099-DIV. Unlike MLPs or interests in partnerships or LLCs, REITs do not require K-1s or extra paperwork.

Around this time each year, each and every REITs will announce the tax characteristics of their prior year's distributions, which can be found on each company's website. NAREIT also maintains an updated historical record of the allocation breakdown of REIT distributions. Investors needn't seek these out, however, as brokers will automatically aggregate this data on one's 1099-DIV along with distributions from other dividend-paying stocks, and will categorize the distributions into their respective classifications.

As with typical dividend-paying stocks, the 1099-DIV will break down the tax characteristic of the distribution into one of three primary categories: dividends, capital gains, and nondividend distributions (return of capital).

Total Cash Distribution: Sum of distributions received from Dividends and non-dividend distributions (capital gains and return of capital). Box 1: Total Ordinary Dividends - Income from Dividends, which includes Qualified Dividends (broken out in 1b) and dividends that qualify for the 20% QBI Deduction (Also known as Section 199A, broken out in Box 5). Box 2: Total Capital Gains - Total capital gains, which includes Undepreciated Section 1250 gains (broken out in 2b), typically taxed at reduced rates. Box 3: Nondividend Distribution - Typically known as Return of Capital, this amount is not immediately taxable, but reduces the cost basis of the investment.

For REITs, dividend distributions for tax purposes are heavily weighted to ordinary income (the majority of which qualifies for a 20% deduction), with the balance coming from capital gains and return of capital, each of which are typically taxed at lower rates. Since 1995, roughly 70% of REIT distributions were classified as ordinary income, 15% were considered capital gains, and 15% were return of capital. REITs with a "Taxable REIT Subsidiary" sometimes distribute a small portion of qualified dividends.

While a full company-by-company analysis of the tax characteristics and possible advanced tax-related investment strategies is far beyond the scope of this report, it is nevertheless helpful to illustrate the characteristics of the top 30 REITs by market capitalization for 2019. In general, the larger and consistently profitable REITs tend to pay a higher percentage of distributions through ordinary dividends, while smaller and/or less profitable REITs tend to pay a higher percentage of distributions through return of capital.

While all of this may sound complicated - and certainly may be for the accounting department at these REITs - the key takeaway here should be that the hard work is largely done behind the scenes, leaving the end-investor with a relatively simple 1099-DIV report to punch into Turbo Tax or to hand to their tax accountant. Naturally, the follow-up question we get is: "Ok, REITs may not require any additional paperwork, but are they tax-efficient?"

Myth 2: Don't Hold REITs In Taxable Accounts

Fact: REIT investors were big winners from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA), which essentially put REITs on par with typical qualified-dividend-paying companies when held in taxable accounts. Individuals are now permitted to deduct up to 20% of ordinary REIT dividends, which, in addition to the slight reduction in tax rates, amounts to an after-tax savings of 25%. The TCJA reduced the effective top marginal rate on Ordinary REIT Dividends - the bulk of the typical REIT distributions - from 39.5% to 29.6%.

Prior to the TCJA, we would generally advise our RIA clients to hold REITs in tax-advantaged accounts whenever possible. Assuming the average REIT distribution characteristics, investors across the income spectrum were paying significantly higher effective tax rates on REIT income than on qualified dividends under the old system. By significantly reducing the rates on Ordinary REIT Dividends while maintaining the rates on qualified dividends, however, the TJCA completely changed the equation. In the simplified example below, we illustrate how this investor (assuming an indefinite ROC deferment) would be paying effectively the same rate on REIT income as qualified dividends: 24.3% on REIT distribution, compared to a 23.8% rate on qualified dividends.

Throw out the old textbooks. The key takeaway here is that TCJA leveled the playing field for REITs, making them suitable for ownership in either a taxable or tax-advantaged account. As we believe that the need for real estate ownership within an investment portfolio is especially critical for younger, renting households, TCJA was a true game changer by removing the key rationale for underexposure. Naturally, the follow-up is: "But aren't REITs income-oriented investment vehicles that have limited growth potential?"

Myth 3: REITs Are Exclusively Income-Oriented Vehicles

Fact: At the company level, REITs are able to retain significantly more capital than commonly believed, which has been a primary source of their under-appreciated historical record of strong growth. As we discussed in our Real Estate Decade in Review, while it may have been true decades ago that REITs were pure income-oriented vehicles, the Modern REIT Era has seen these companies evolve into dynamic, growth-oriented operating companies.

To qualify as a REIT, the IRS requires REITs to pay out at least 90% of their net income to shareholders. However, taxable income isn’t reflective of a REIT’s actual ability to pay dividends due to the significant non-cash depreciation effects, which necessitated the adoption of an alternative REIT earnings metric: Funds From Operations (FFO). While FFO may be the "correct" way to measure a REIT's dividend-paying ability, the IRS income test relies instead on net income, which generally understates the REIT’s true earnings power. As a result, REITs can comfortably meet the 90% income threshold (and even exceed 100% in many cases - which leads to ROC distributions), while still retaining 25%, on average, of their FFO to reinvest into the business for external growth.

The takeaway here is to look at REITs as more than income-exclusive investment vehicles. REITs are no longer simply "buy-and-hold" real estate holding companies, but have become dynamic real estate operators, developers, and "capital recyclers" over the past two decades. In fact, our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," found that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

Myth 4: ETFs and Funds Don’t Enjoy the QBI Deduction

Fact: REIT investors got another win last year. The IRS amended an initially ambiguous regulation to allow ETFs and other REIT-owning Regulated Investment Companies (RICs) to pass-through the 20% QBI deduction to their shareholders. Investors owning REITs through ETFs, Mutual Funds, or Closed-End Funds are indeed eligible to receive the same favorable tax treatment of REIT distributions. This is especially critical as nearly half of REIT shares are owned through ETFs, mutual funds, and other types of RICs.

As we discussed in our ETF Spotlight Series, real estate ETFs are an excellent option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to real estate. We've argued that ETFs are the most significant, investor-friendly financial innovation of the last half-century, but we believe that REITs are a close second, each sharing key benefits of democratizing investing for the masses in a cost-efficient and tax-friendly package. It's hard to go wrong by combining these two "modern marvels" of the financial universe.

Summarizing Key Takeaways

Taxes are complicated and stressful, but REITs shouldn't add any extra headache or paperwork to the dreaded year-end accounting. Functionally, from a tax reporting perspective, an investor’s experience with REITs shouldn’t be any different than a typical dividend-paying stock. REITs report using the standard 1099-DIV, not a K-1.

REIT investors were big winners from recent tax reform. Due to the new 20% QBI deduction, REITs are now essentially on par with typical qualified dividend-paying companies when held in taxable accounts. REIT investors got another win last year. The IRS amended an initially ambiguous regulation to allow ETFs and other REIT-owning funds to pass-through the QBI deduction to their shareholders.

Finally, while it may have been true decades ago that REITs were pure income-oriented vehicles, the Modern REIT Era has seen these companies evolve into dynamic, growth-oriented operating companies. At the company level, REITs are able to retain significantly more capital than commonly believed, which has been a primary source of their under-appreciated historical record of strong growth.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Announcement: Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.



Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com. This report is not intended to serve as legal, tax, or other financial advice related to individual situations. Because each individual's legal, tax, and financial situation is different, specific advice should be tailored to the particular circumstances.