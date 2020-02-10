E&P Recap: Groundhog Day, Whack-A-Mole, Upcoming Earnings And Buzzwords

To be, or not to be, that is the question: Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles And by opposing end them. - Wm. Shakespeare, Hamlet

What the heck does Shakespeare's Hamlet have to do with anything?! Well, for starters, I concluded my recent article, E&P Q3 Recap And Outlook: From Bad To Worse To 'Worser,' by saying that if things got worse after its publication, readers would know because I would start by referring to the E&P sector suffering "the slings and arrows of outrageous fortunes."

Well, they did get worse, and I did start out with that reference. Beyond merely following through on a promise, though, lies more serious questions that all E&P company managements should be asking themselves as they plan for 2020 and beyond, including "What is the real purpose in having our company continue to operate as a separate company in the environment we are facing?," and "Do we really have a strategy that will allow us to survive and/or prosper until 2025 (and beyond), or are we just floating along, subject to the whims of whatever fate throws our way?"

Investors express frustration with managements' decision-making and the waste of capital that has occurred in the past decade. You might think that the easiest way to do away with a lot of that frustration would be for investors to simply shrink the number of companies and capital back to some prior date and level, but the means by which to do so is often accompanied by a "Wait, what??" response when they realize that over half of the remaining companies and probably more of the capital contributed would likely disappear in that event.

The purposes of this article are to update readers on the market performance of the public E&P companies over various time frames, to provide a very brief overview of early '20 actions and results, to set out the dates for upcoming YE press releases for each company, and to provide a (slightly?) tongue-in-cheek summary of what to expect the various managements to say when they report their financial results for '19 and provide guidance for '20.

Stock Market Performance

The table below is presented with a slightly different format from my previous articles, maybe just for this article but possibly for other future articles. Instead of listing the companies simply alphabetically and/or by the "Club" they are in (Bottom of the Barrel Club, X-11, Middle of the Road and Top Producers), I am including a column for regional or other focus. Besides … if I listed those who might qualify for my Bottom of the Barrel Club currently, most of the US E&P companies would qualify!

The table reflects the performance of the 60-ish remaining US public E&P companies over various time frames, all back to the sector top back in June 2014. The purpose of doing so is not simply to beat a dead horse, but to show how companies have fared since that time in improving their relative positions, if at all. In a previous article, I pointed out that since 2000, there were several periods during which E&P stocks performed very well, including some since 2010, when the shale plays really began ramping up production and product prices cratered.

Many investors will remember the rebound in E&P stock prices that occurred beginning in early 2016, which presented experienced traders with handsome profits if they knew when to exit. Those returns were subsequently reversed, and then some, so that most of the longer-term periods from 2014 look good (or great!) only for those who had short positions.

The year 2019 continued that losing streak for the E&P sector as a whole. When only 13 companies post positive stock price returns, and even a 4% return places a company in the top 10 (highlighted in green), that is a weak performance. When the bottom 10 (highlighted in red) starts at a negative (-70%) return, that speaks volumes. If I included stocks that declared bankruptcy during 2019, the numbers would look even worse.

Since my review of stock performance through Q3 was the most recent I have published, I included performance for Q4 (Column H), which showed positive returns, for the most part. The first two months of Q4 were pretty miserable, reflecting continued poor economic results, reduced guidance, and a healthy dose of tax-loss selling. As I indicated in my article in December, once tax-loss selling abated, a healthy bounce might be expected, and as it turns out, December itself was a very profitable period for those with the inclination and experience to wait for the right trade setup. Even the worst-performing company had a positive return of +8%, while the two best performers, Chaparral (CHAP) and Montage (MR) saw their prices rise by over +60%. In other words, while 2019 was a very poor year overall for being long E&P stocks, a very good trading environment existed in December. Unfortunately for many, this period only lasted for around 20 trading days, including the traditionally low volume holiday week.

Bear markets are often-characterized by long periods of market weakness, punctuated by sharp oversold bounces, which provide the fuel for continued market declines. Some degree of optimism and feelings of catching the bottom are necessary to pull investors into the market and fuel the bounce. However, if the exuberance proves ill-timed, the upside move peters out, and the market trend resumes. If new lows are established, selling continues, while if support is established, the downtrend may well end.

My opinion back in December was that any bounces in stock prices would merely be of the oversold variety, and that prices would move lower at least until '19 reserves, capex and production guidance for '20 and full financials for '19 were provided during Q1 '20. I did not believe that the market had truly taken into account the impact of lower prices and guidance for '20 would have on company financials and operations. Obviously, Q1 is not over, but stock prices to date bear that out so far, providing a sharp reversal I have previously described as the market's game of "Whack-A-Mole," a game it has consistently employed since 2014.

Column E in the table presents the stock market returns for January 2020, which turned out to be one of the worst Januaries ever for E&P stocks. Only two stocks posted positive returns, Apache (APA) and Contango (MCF), both +7%. Even negative (-13%) returns put companies such as Concho Resources (CXO), EOG Resources (EOG) and WPX Energy (WPX) into the top 10 for the month. Montage and Gulfport (GPOR) posted the worst performances at -54% and -49%, respectively, and the top 10 performers included companies with returns as "high" as negative (-38%).

As a former Math/Statistics major in college, one who has tracked E&P company/peer group performance for decades for M&A purposes, I enjoy analyzing numbers, performance metrics and trends, probably much more so than most readers. One thing I find interesting about the table is the relative positioning of company performance relative to the group. Companies like Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Gulfport, Montage, Range Resources (RRC) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) have consistently resided near the bottom of the performance rankings over multiple periods, with all but Whiting largely natural gas producers during the period. Some readers might view these companies as oversold, undervalued and great speculative purchases, while others might view them as simply overly distressed.

On the positive side, ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and WPX Energy have consistently been near the top in terms of stock market performance. Some might view that as a stamp of approval for companies with stronger fundamentals, while others might view them as overbought and likely for a selloff. Of course, the market does not send out memos to indicate future plans, so gauging market sentiment by use of stock charts, volume and price movement, etc. is an important tool even for those who might otherwise criticize reliance on technical factors in trading or investment.

I noted above that stocks of companies that declared bankruptcy during 2019 were not included in the table. Likewise, the stock market performance of company equities prior to bankruptcy is also not included; for these post-bankruptcy companies only the period after emergence is included (which in effect reflects additional losses suffered by former creditors who became equity holders during bankruptcy).

One final thing to note about the table is that so-called penny stocks (which I am calling stocks selling for < $5) account for 24 of the remaining roughly 60 public companies (40%), and another 10 sell for < $10 (57%). What that indicates to me is that it remains a trading environment, with stocks priced at under $5 or $10 much easier to move than more expensive stocks. How long this "sardine trading" market will continue is anyone's guess.

A Brief Recap of January Activity

What a year January was! I plan to discuss factors that are likely to affect the E&P sector in 2020 and beyond in a later memo, possibly taking into account upcoming company disclosures. Since the main purpose of this article is to set the stage for reserve, financial and operating results releases and guidance for 2020, I will only highlight those items briefly here.

US Politics - The impeachment trial kept the government, the media and the nation focused on the tribalistic, hyper partisan political climate in the US. Now, attention will turn to the Democratic primaries and the upcoming November election. I am fairly certain that US politics will continue to absorb much of the news flow, and that actions and events, whatever the party and whatever the topic, will dominate 2020, maybe in ways not anticipated at this time.

Geopolitics - Not to be outdone, geopolitical factors will likely also play a prominent role in 2020. Are the killing of Soleimani and the Iranian response(s) behind us, or will the consequences rear up again after a pause? Is the US/China trade war resolved, about to be resolved or merely can-kicking with promises on both sides that may never be honored? How will Brexit affect international trade, and who are the likely beneficiaries of new relationships? How will US tariff actions vs. countries around the world impact future relationships, both between the US and other countries and between other major players themselves (i.e. China, Russia, Iran, etc.)? Do policies with sticks and no carrots serve to encourage trade between countries?

Black Swan events - Many readers might attribute recent weakness in the E&P markets to the coronavirus outbreak in China, not something that would have been foreseen. The markets certainly appear to be focused on the spread of the illnesses now, but what will the longer-term impact be, on demand in particular? As terrible as it is to hear of anything that affects and kills so many people, apparently with no medical solution in sight, it is also a fact that in the US alone, around 40 million people contract the flu each year, with 500,000 hospitalizations and up to 60,000 deaths each year. The true impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese (and other countries') population, and the impact on global demand for various products, including oil and natural gas, will be determined later in the year.

Updated guidance - Much has been made on SA and in other media sources of the impending "slashing" of capex in the US, the resulting "certain" declines in rig counts, frac spreads and production, and "inevitable" rises in prices. One would certainly expect such to be likely, especially with low current oil and natural gas prices, but the end result is likely to be far more nuanced than the headline scares might indicate. For one thing, the activity in the last quarter of any year may be more influenced by budgetary issues than anything else, with new capex budgets put in place by January or early February. Costs in 2019 were lower than in 2018, and so far, company expectations are for lower costs still in 2020; therefore, cost reductions reflect ongoing efficiencies that may or may not continue in 2020. Assuming that estimates of DUCs (Drilled and Uncompleted wells) are accurate, diverting capex to completion of at least some of those can continue production increases even without corresponding drilling rig counts. Capex budgets are never set in stone, and with as much slack as there is in the system still, expanding budgets is fairly easy to do on short notice if the proper price response is noted. Capital, especially debt capital, while becoming much more selective, is still available to public market participants in 2020, as my previous article on Debt in 2020 showed; private company data is harder to come by, but could be expected to be impacted more than for the public markets.

For me, at least, it will be important to see the upcoming coming releases before making any longer-term conclusions about prospects for E&P to stabilize and/or recover in 2020. Missing out on the bottoms in a few stocks is not likely to compare to picking companies that will likely be negatively impacted by what will be disclosed shortly. FOMO is not a positive investment strategy, while preservation of capital in an uncertain environment certainly can be.

Majors - I noted the risk that the increased presence of the majors posed to US producers long ago. Their releases to date simply reinforce that for me. While the independent sector retrenches, the majors appear to be following through on their capex and production plans irrespective of price, and if anything, their plans to sell non-core assets to provide capital to redeploy into the US shale plays is an expansion of their previous plans. Their plans reflect weaker performance in their foreign operations as much as their belief that the shale plays offer short-term cash flow bridges to their next core projects. Of course, in many cases, the majors own the transportation infrastructure and long-term purchase contracts in oil and natural gas, as well as refining, chemical and other businesses that need a continuing supply of feedstock (and profit) that independents do not possess. The scale they need to justify major capex plans also vastly exceeds what most of the independents possess.

Globalization - When the US began exporting natural gas as LNG, as well as condensate, to foreign markets, it should have transferred much of the focus of US investors to a global view of the markets. Instead, investors appear to have assumed that whatever could be produced above what was necessary for national use would find ready foreign markets, willing to pay high prices. However, the US is not the only market to anticipate future needs, and as a result, countries such as Russia, Qatar and Australia on the LNG side have expanded their markets and obtained more long-term contracts than the US exporters have. Discoveries in those countries, as well as others, combined with the US LNG exports, have cratered foreign LNG prices to their lowest levels in over a decade (sound familiar?) and made LNG markets for natural gas producers only a pipe dream where short-term increases in prices are concerned. At current prices, the US is now effectively exporting deflation to other countries, much as other countries used to do when prices were weak before the expansion of US "energy independence" efforts.

Capital Markets - The debt market relaxed briefly in January, allowing companies like EQT, RRC, LPI, PE and WPX to issue debt, but the window quickly snapped shut after news of the coronavirus outbreak hit. No equity offerings were priced, although mergers in progress closed on schedule.

Groundhog Day

I have frequently used Groundhog Day as a description for the E&P markets over the past few years, roughly the same series of events repeated over and over. The new "Groundhog Day" commercial, starring Bill Murray reprising his role in the movie, with a new sequence of events corresponding to different cars, may have been a needed breath of fresh air to those who were resigned to more … and more … of the same for the E&P markets in 2020. The fact that Groundhog Day coincided with the Super Bowl this year, as well as the fact that Groundhog Day was a palindrome (a date that reads the same forwards and backwards - 02-02-2020), something that will not occur for another 900+ years), made this year's Groundhog Day memorable, if not predictive.

The commercial, a new classic!

Upcoming earnings

The table below shows the upcoming earnings release schedule for the remainder of February. A caution is that any such schedule sometimes relies on estimated dates, so the actual release dates may vary.

In my most recent article, E&P Impairments: Hits And Myths, I took readers on a TARDIS journey back in time. For this article, I used my borrowed TARDIS to go into the future to read many of the upcoming company releases, including management comments. Rather than set those out for each company, I have prepared a short version, composite release below, with my comments enclosed in the brackets following the management comment. This may make it much easier for readers to review individual company releases for any variations to the composite.

Management:

"We are very pleased to report our financial and operational results for 4Q and YE 2019" [Really?? Are you pleased with the fact that you could actually complete the reports on time, because your results should not give you THAT much pleasure!]

"We reported strong production growth for the most recent periods" [So was your strategy really to increase volume to make up for weak prices? How is that working?]

"Here, look at the exceptional results from these wells we recently drilled, which based on initial 1.5-hour flowback rates may be our most phenomenal wells drilled to date." [Why give us only test rates that may bear little correlation to their future production rates, and why show us this group of wells now, only to see their tracking disappear from future releases?]

"Our results significantly exceeded our type curve for the area." [How does this type curve compare to prior ones? What is the sample size, and how many wells were excluded? If production is not the most important metric to consider, why do you keep presenting it? Wouldn't cash flow returns and metrics be more important examples of capital efficiency?]

"Our plan for 2020 is to exercise prudence in our capital discipline." [Is that a new goal, and if so, why wasn't capital discipline included before now?]

"Free cash flow." [Ok, you know that isn't really a statement, it is just the expression of the buzzword du jour for investors. Don't you think that merely solving for a number which makes recurring cash flow minus capex > $0 is mostly irrelevant to what happens after the current year? Or do you merely want investors to focus on the current year without thinking about the future implications?]

"We plan to proactively manage our business in 2020." [See above. You mean being proactive was never a part of your plan until now?]

"We have now aligned our compensation structures more closely to shareholders." [Great! So, you mean you have reduced salaries across the board by the roughly 80+% that your shareholders have seen the value of their shares drop over the past 5 years?]

"Our cash flow for 2020 is largely secure, backed up by significant hedges on production." [The value of unsettled hedges is merely a short-term offset to a much larger reduction in the value of your reserves if prices don't improve by settlement, aren't they? And aren't the primary beneficiaries of those hedges your banks, who are willing to lend you more if hedges are in place?]

"We will continue to reduce G&A costs. [If the compensation has already been aligned, how will you do that? How much have you reduced your own salary and salaries of your other top executives to compensate for your poor performance? Rather than cut people, have you considered reducing compensation across the board (with higher cuts to those more highly-compensated) to avoid having to cut people?]

"We will continue to manage our balance sheet leverage." [What the heck does that mean? You have major debt maturities coming up in the next few years, and other than hoping for a miraculous turnaround in the equity markets and/or debt markets that will enable you to kick the can down the road a few years, what is your real strategy? And how much of that "free cash flow" needs to be retained to pay debt as it comes due and/or needs to be refinanced?]

"We are projecting that we can breakeven at $X per barrel." [Sure, but at what level? Half-cycle IRRs that don't include acquisition costs, midstream costs, capitalized G&A and interest? "Full-cycle costs" that include what, a portion of corporate G&A, interest and other costs? What about including a hypothetical amortization of your existing debt that must be repaid out of future cash flows? When you net it all down, what will your net margin and net income be?]

"It would have been an even more phenomenal year if it hadn't been for non-cash charges." [Being non-cash in the current period does not mean something is non-cash forever. If equity contributions financed previous capex, then the stock prices should reflect how phenomenal of a year it was. If previous capex was financed with debt and the non-cash charges relate to properties that are no longer owned or have had reserve estimates downgraded, hasn't the impact of the cash just been postponed?]

"We will continue to consider returns to shareholders, including dividends and buybacks, in our capital processes." [In this market, when your survival is still at risk? And buybacks?? Have you compared recent returns from stock buybacks to simply lighting dollar bills on fire? Don't those programs, in reality, provide cash to selling shareholders, who have no wish to own your stock in the future, adding additional risk to those who remain?]

"You will note from the slides that we have the lowest/best [insert phrase here] in our sector/basin." [How is it that every company within a particular peer group can show it is the "best" at any factor, and how many factors need to be considered by your IR staff before you find ones that make your company look good?]

Analyst questions:

"Great job guys! What a phenomenal story!" "How could things have gone any better for you this quarter?" "Other than the outstanding results you have described for us today, what future opportunities do you see that will get your company to the next level?" "Can you give us more color on your brilliant strategy?" [Sigh….]

Buzzwords

Whether you believe that I really used my TARDIS to travel forward in time to compile the composite comments above, or maybe intercepted Mr. Beeks on his way to deliver same to his superiors at "Duke and Duke" (see "Trading Places"), or just made it up (really??!!), we will see how close some of these comments compare to reality over the next few weeks. Knowing how boring reading press releases and conference call transcripts are, and how glassy-eyed all of those updated presentations can make readers feel, I have constructed a board of many of the buzzwords I expect to hear and see, so that readers can follow along and check off those buzzwords as they are used. Thanks to the Super Bowl box picks, as well as my family's preference for playing "Yahtzee" and "Bingo" for the idea.

(Note: To view or print, use the same method as above, right click on table and then click to open in new link, zoom to comfortable view).

Conclusion

After a busy news start to 2020, it is now time to turn our attention to the upcoming results season, which then leads companies into their annual march through various conferences to present their investment thesis to analysts and investors. While some of what is contained in this article is included slightly in jest, the underlying message and responses are going to be very critical to companies that hope to survive. Whether they resolve "To be" or are relegated to the pile of companies that either voluntarily or involuntarily are "Not to be" may not be resolved in the next days or weeks, but hopefully readers hear something other than what I have included here to justify investing in a sector that remains hated for now.

Readers who wish to read a prior article of mine that deals with reading and understanding year-end disclosures can link to the article here. In the meantime, good luck to all in 2020!

