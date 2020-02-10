American Eagle: The Need For New Styles In The Market

Investment Thesis

American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) has been one of the biggest innovators in the industry to date. As usual, their jeans business returned strong numbers as well as Aerie their intimates line. However, demand was soft for tops caused by an inherent lack of style and apparel vision. If American Eagle can diverge from the same format of its competitors it could prevent losses from markdowns and elevate the overall brand.

Tops

Overall, American Eagle had a strong back-to-school season with a highlight on jeans and seasonal apparel. However, men's and women's tops experienced softer demand. American Eagle's top designs are slightly hit or miss in the design category. There are times where they understand what styles consumers are looking for with these more free-flowing but also fitted tops.

(Source: American Eagle)

But then tops like the ones shown below, can be perceived as less flattering.

(Source: American Eagle)

While the difference is subtle, consumers of American Eagle's primary demographic around teenagers to young adults don't want clothes that could be considered frumpy. What is selling right now are the fitted or corseted styles that read as very summery. And while over-sized clothing is also a big trend right now the styles like the ones above are not over-sized but more unfitted.

Tops disappointed as they have failed to innovate. The jeans business has been such a huge success because they were game-changing. They made great quality jeans at an affordable price, and can arguably be seen as the first prominent jeans company since Levi's. The little variety present in today's retail atmosphere creates the need to discount and compete with each other on a price to price basis. And with American Eagle's online business becoming approximately 28% of its business the ability to evolve with the consumer is becoming increasingly important. Everybody produces the same style of tops and the only way to differentiate yourself is the price which leads to discount wars and markdowns among companies.

(Source: Brandy Melville USA)

(Source: American Eagle)

(Source: Urban Outfitters)

The images that are shown above demonstrate the lack of individuality left in the retail landscape. They are essentially the same design and style. But if AEO can change up their inventory they don't have to be in a price war with these other retailers. Especially considering that their gross profit margin fell 160 basis points to 38.2% due to increased markdowns. American Eagle completely understands the importance of pricing and understands the correct price range for their consumer, but they can completely avoid markdowns if they just take a step back away from the norm.

However, it is to be noted that American Eagle was one of the first retailers to place an importance on plus-size clothing, and is still one of the few retailers that cater to plus-size individuals which were a leap and bound in itself. Additionally, in today's retail environment American Eagle is managing to stay in the green with its storefronts turning out a 2% comp increase for stores.

American Eagle has shown solid numbers with comparable sales increasing 2%, on top of a 5% increase last year. Additionally, both stores and online posted comp growth, a huge accomplishment considering the state of the brick-and-mortar industry. And with this healthy brick and mortar business, American Eagle has the opportunity to leverage this business and create new styles of tops. And even though AE was innovating with the tunic tops and I commend them for that, it isn't the right style and doesn't offer the functionality needed.

Aerie

For Aerie, total third-quarter revenue was up by 26%, with a comp sales increase of 20%. This was aided by the opening of new stores. Also, the comp sales increase was on top of a 32% increase from last year, creating a 52% increase in 2 years. And finally, this quarter marks the 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Aerie's styles and fashion are on point with a justifiable price point. The prices range from around $15 to $31 with high-quality items available throughout the price range. Aerie's strong message of body positivity and acceptance has widely resonated with consumers. Aerie was the first to market with this core marketing strategy and has only recently started facing competition from Savage x Fenty which also primarily targets body positivity. Savage x Fenty's primary advantage lies in Rihanna being the primary ambassador of the brand, however, if Aerie can also get a prominent celebrity endorsement they will have a chance of being even more prominent in the game. Although, in Aerie's defense Aerie does appeal to a wider demographic while Savage is an edgier and niche business. Aerie was also first to the market being launched in 2006 and has been blazing a trail towards its $1 billion objectives.

(Source: American Eagle)

(Source: American Eagle)

American Eagle is one of the top companies in the industry right now and has many well-performing sectors. However, with some apparel innovation, they can reduce their losses induced by their tops business.

