Polymetal International Is Stable In Its Mediocrity

Even though Polymetal International's (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTC:POYYF) management considers the recent production results strong enough, I can't fully share their positive view. Significant production cuts, alongside other issues, coincided with the most favorable price situation in the gold market in many years. In my previous article about the company, I explained why it will be obscured by Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) in the long term. Nonetheless, due to higher stock liquidity, it is still can be considered as a liquid short-to mid-term hedge that pays decent dividends.

Q4 Operational Results

Gold equivalent production (not to be confused with gold production) in Q4 decreased by 15% compared to the same period of 2018 to 383 koz. This was mainly due to the decrease in the Amursk POX hub production rate as a result of planned downtime, which was part of the POX-2 project development. Polymetal expects to resume production growth in 2022 after the execution of the Nezhda and POX-2 projects.

Quarterly gold production declined by 25%, while silver production declined by 12% on the back of asset sales in 2018 and a planned decline in Ducat deposit grades. Annual gold production has increased by 8% and silver output declined by 15%.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue in Q4 increased by 1% Y-o-Y to $643 million due to higher precious metals prices, which offset lower sales volumes. In Q4, Polymetal generated significant free cash flow, and as a result, net debt at the end of 2019 decreased to $1.48 billion. The company expects the net debt/EBITDA ratio to be below its target level of 1.5x, which is important for paying special dividends. Annual revenue increased by 19% to $2.2 billion as gold prices and sales increased.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The company expects total cash costs to be closer to the upper bound of its cash cost forecast range of $600-650 per ounce of gold equivalent and total cash costs of $800-850 per ounce of gold equivalent. The main factors affecting this estimate were a stronger rouble, higher mineral extraction tax (MET), and higher diesel prices in the Russian market.

The outlook for 2020 is not encouraging. Polymetal increased its TCC/AISC range from $600-650/GE oz to $650-700/GE oz for the same reason the company expects TCC/AISC to be at the upper bound of its 2019 guidance. Capital expenditures are expected at around $475 million, which is $50 million more than in 2019 due to more pre-stripping work at Nezhda. Investments in environmental protection projects have had an additional impact on capex guidance.

Source: Polymetal

Another concerning fact is that the safety results for 2019 deteriorated both in terms of LTIFR (Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate) and the number of fatal accidents (2 vs. 1 in 2018). As the management sees its goal to have no fatalities at all, it expects that the company's board will review and approve significant changes in safety performance at all levels of management compensation, as well as a comprehensive action plan to change employees' attitudes and approaches to safety at work.

All in all, we have to make several "adjustments" if we want to say that Polymetal showed strong operating results. The decrease in production volumes in the reporting quarter was planned, so it is a negative, but not unexpected, factor. Higher production costs overshadow the results as well, and will certainly have a negative impact on the company's financial performance.

The Bottom Line

Polymetal's board of directors recently approved a special dividend of $0.2 per share. The yield is approximately 1.2%, i.e., nothing dramatically changes for the company's investment case. In total, dividend payments for the second half of 2019 could reach $300 million, which would imply a dividend yield of 4-5%. Sberbank CIB estimates EV/EBITDA 2020 multiple of 7.7x for Polymetal vs. 6.5x for Polyus - therefore, I maintain a Neutral rating given the relatively high valuation for the questionable performance.

The last day to buy the stock with dividends is February 12, the record date is February 14, and the payment itself is scheduled for March 5. Dividends will be paid in US dollars, with the option of receiving dividends in pounds sterling and euros. The choice of currency must be made before February 17, 2020.

It's worth noting that the company is traded in Moscow (MOEX:POLY) and London (LSE:POLY), where the stock is more liquid.

