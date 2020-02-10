QQQ: 2 Reasons Why The Massive Bounce In Nasdaq Could Actually Be Bearish

Many of top holdings in QQQ are most prone to supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. stock market once again showed its resilience, especially with S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) launching to all-time highs like the sell-off never happened. Some may attribute the recovery rally to President Trump's impeachment acquittal, while the PBOC's massive liquidity infusion most certainly gave global equity markets a boost as well.

Another key factor was the waning fear in coronavirus outbreak, as witnessed by the VIX (VXX) peaking and markets bottoming just as the public started moving on from the term "coronavirus", with its interest in Google trending lower since beginning of February:

Jury is still out as to whether fears were overblown or sentiment is being too complacent, as it is premature to evaluate the crisis' actual impact to the global economy and companies' earnings picture. Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, several observations on the QQQ and its equal-weight counterpart (QQEW) suggest that last week's gains are most likely not sustainable.

Negative Divergence in the Weekly RSI

The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) had been flashing "extreme overbought" in the QQQ for quite a while, with the indicator breaching above 80 few weeks ago for only the 5th time in history. That said, absent a reversal, the term "overbought" could simply be interpreted as a sign of exuberant buying pressure. As such, we tend to pay more attention to divergences in such indicators, and one just occurred after last week's ferocious bounce. Specifically, the weekly RSI actually declined from 4 weeks ago even as QQQ continued to rally to new highs:

The divergence signal from the chart is defined as:

RSI is lower than 4 weeks ago

QQQ gained more than 2% in the last 4 weeks

RSI is above 60

As shown above, short-term tops have tended to follow shortly after the signal. In fact, the divergence actually preceded the past 2 bear markets in 2000 and 2007. Although a repeat of such tail events is highly unlikely, there is still a 66% chance of a pullback of some sort in the next 12 weeks:

Date QQQ Weekly RSI QQQ 4-wk Chg RSI 4-Wk Chg QQQ Forward Chg 4-Wk 12-Wk 24-Wk 2/7/2000 99.88 69.77 3.77% -4.41 14.64% -8.45% -13.02% 10/15/2007 52.44 66.81 2.00% -1.13 -4.12% -10.28% -12.55% 11/9/2009 44.01 67.53 2.04% -3.48 0.27% -2.34% 11.88% 1/17/2011 55.68 67.55 2.24% -1.74 5.48% 1.74% 6.02% 12/23/2013 87.52 78.73 2.09% -1.74 -0.89% 1.69% 5.48% 2/19/2018 168.17 65.02 2.16% -2.90 -5.74% -0.42% 7.34% 2/3/2020 229.20 78.44 2.61% -2.90 Average 1.61% -3.01% 0.86% Median -0.31% -1.38% 5.75% % Positive 50.00% 33.33% 66.67%

In short, the RSI divergence can be interpreted as a sign of weakening momentum even as price continued making higher highs, and is usually a precursor to more weakness ahead.

Relative Divergence vs. QQEW

It is no secret that the mega tech firms have accounted for majority of the bull market run, as discussed in another article which highlighted the differences in return by market cap. Indeed, based on the fact that 4 out of FAANG make up QQQ's top 6 holdings along with Microsoft (MSFT) with a hefty 44% weight, it is not surprising the market cap-weighted QQQ has significantly outperformed its equal-weighted counterpart QQEW in the long-run:

Symbol Name % Weight 1-Year Return AAPL Apple Inc 11.87% 90.50% MSFT Microsoft Corp 11.50% 77.28% AMZN Amazon.com Inc 8.35% 28.80% GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 4.17% 33.75% FB Facebook Inc A 4.17% 27.62% GOOG Alphabet Inc Class C 4.16% 34.63% QQQ's Top 6 Holdings 44.22% 58.87% QQQ 100.00% 36.10% vs. QQEW 25.75%

That said, divergences in the performance between the two during a pullback have historically served as a meaningful sell signal. Specifically, if we look back historically when:

QQQ gained more than 1% in the past 4 weeks

QQEW was flat or negative

Both QQQ and QQEW were down more than -1% the previous week

We observe that a precipitous decline has tended to follow in the ensuing weeks after the occurrence. Statistically, there is more than 80% chance of a multi-week sell-off averaging roughly -5%:

Date QQQ QQEW QQQ 4-wk Chg QQEW 4-wk Chg QQEW - QQQ QQQ Forward Chg 2-Wk 4-Wk 12-Wk 24-Wk 2007-10-22 53.93 23.84 2.10% -1.16% -3.26% -7.29% -7.58% -15.91% -17.89% 2007-12-17 51.85 22.45 1.05% -0.09% -1.14% -6.65% -12.54% -18.51% -5.44% 2011-07-18 59.60 25.73 2.92% -0.58% -3.50% -9.68% -16.06% -2.38% -3.00% 2015-01-19 104.26 42.73 1.28% -0.02% -1.31% -1.08% 3.98% 1.68% 3.25% 2015-11-16 114.48 43.78 1.01% -0.02% -1.04% 0.58% -4.06% -14.38% -7.77% 2018-12-10 161.08 56.78 1.17% -0.94% -2.12% -5.03% -0.24% 6.26% 7.99% 2020-02-03 229.20 76.83 2.61% 0.13% -2.48% Average -4.86% -6.08% -7.21% -3.81% Median -5.84% -5.82% -8.38% -4.22% % Positive 16.67% 16.67% 33.33% 33.33%

QQEW's relative weakness suggests that market breath has been deteriorating even as QQQ remains strong due to its top holdings' skewed impact. As shown above, the QQEW divergence portends an even more negative near-term outlook than the RSI divergence.

Virus Uncertainties To Hit Tech Sector

Although broader markets may have seemingly moved on from the coronavirus epidemic given the limited number of infections and deaths outside of China thus far, the extent of the global economical impact remains unclear especially with China still struggling to cope with the outbreak. Particularly for the tech sector, which accounts for 44% of QQQ, the revenue exposure to China and Hong Kong is the largest based on data from Refinitiv:

In terms of potential supply chain disruptions, one major focus will certainly be on Foxconn, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple, as to whether they can resume production by end of February as planned. Per Reuters, nationally imposed quarantine measures will most likely complicate the effort:

"Roads are closed in some parts of the country. Nobody knows for sure if some workers could get back in time," said the source, who described a "chaotic" situation in the company's top management as it scrambles to meet different requirements for the resumption of operations set by various local governments across China.

As such, Apple and other heavyweight tech names in QQQ would be prone to swift declines resulting from negative headlines out of China. In summary, technical divergences based on the RSI and QQEW suggest the recent sell-off is not over even after last week's rebound, with repercussions from the China coronavirus outbreak most likely being the catalyst once again.

