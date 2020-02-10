Windstream And Uniti Group Are Finally Headed To Trial

The "recharacterization" of the lease will be the focus of the trial because most of the other issues were stayed under a recent agreement.

The trial to decide the "lease" between Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti Group (UNIT) is currently set for March 2-March 6 (adversary case docket 78) in White Plains. I plan to attend and will post my observations regarding the proceedings in a timely manner in the comment area of this article. There is also an Omnibus Hearing set for February 12, which I will also attend and post comments. I would not be surprised if some type of settlement is agreed to prior to the March hearing. If there is a court decision that recharacterizes the "lease" to be financing, the court would have also have to rule on any bankruptcy claims, such as secured or unsecured claim, filed by UNIT.

Trial Preparations

After mediation was unable to resolve the various issues associated with the lease last fall, UNIT tried to dismiss the adversary case (ADV docket 33) and then filed a motion for summary judgement (ADV docket 42). At a hearing on December 12 UNIT failed to convince Judge Drain to dismiss the complaint. On January 31, the parties agreed to a scheduling order (ADV. docket 78) that set the trial for March 2-March 6.

On February 5, UNIT issued $1.75 billion senior secured notes due 2025 to refinance $1.65 billion term loans. The new note's SEC filing contained some new information about a modification to UNIT's proposal for settlement of the lease litigation:

On November 12, 2019...our proposal...included 1. funding $1.75 billion of growth capital investments (“Growth TCI”) in the leased property, which would lead to increased rent at a rate of 8% of the amount of the investment in the first year following the investment and thereafter increasing each year to an amount equal to 100.5% of the prior year’s amount and 2. the payment by us of $250 million in cash up front, including to acquire certain assets. Windstream’s proposal sought $700 million in cash, including to acquire certain assets, and 19.9% of our outstanding common stock in addition to the Growth TCI. Since then, we have modified our proposal to include the Growth TCI, $400 million in cash, payable either in whole upon Windstream’s emergence from bankruptcy or over five years, with interest. Our proposal also contemplates splitting the lease into two leases (for ILECs and CLECs), with the aggregate rent unchanged during the initial term compared to current rent, adding Windstream Services and other subsidiaries as parties to the lease, and including certain financial covenants applicable to Windstream. In addition, we would sell 19.99% of our outstanding common stock to certain investors and use the proceeds to fund an additional cash payment to Windstream.

When the proposal was modified is not stated, nor is there any indication if the changes were made collectively or individually over the last few months. Prior statements in court just indicated that talks were ongoing.

WIN filed a modified complaint (ADV docket 71) on January 22. Count V (Breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing) was omitted. To prioritize and streamline the issues to be considered at the upcoming trial, the parties agreed to a stay on Counts III (Constructive Fraudulent Transfer) and Counts IV (Breach of Contract) (ADV docket 79). The trial will,therefore, focus on Count I (Recharacterization) and since I have not seen any changes, I would assume Count II ("Personal Property") will also be included. Count II would classify certain assets as "personal property" instead of "real property".

Based on WIN's various filings, I am assuming that their major emphasis will be to prove that the "lease" is not really a lease and, therefore it is financing. I do not expect them to take the approach to prove the "lease" is actually financing and therefore not a lease. In my opinion, it would be easier to prove to the court that it is not a lease than to prove it is financing.

UNIT filed their answer to the amended complaint (ADV docket 80) on February 3. I feel that their strongest points are: "If ownership of the Leased Property would not have transferred to Uniti, neither Windstream nor Uniti would have proceeded with the Spinoff." (§356) and "Windstream also would not have proceeded with the Spinoff if the Master Lease did not qualify as a true lease." ( §357)

UNIT often asserts original intention in their answer. A compelling argument is this:

In an April 2015 set of talking points prepared by Windstream and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in response to anticipated questions from lenders, Windstream and J.P. Morgan stated that the “intent in negotiating the lease was for it to be impossible to reject it in a bankruptcy; Bankruptcy, tax, regulatory and credit lawyers were all engaged to help structure the lease in an iron-clad fashion.”(§ 389)

Much of the trial will be spent on depreciation because "leased networks must have a useful life well-beyond the initial lease term". There needs to be 20% to 25% of residual value at the end of the master lease. (See ASC 840 and IRS Revenue Procedure 2001-28.) If the residual value is below this metric, the "lease" is not a lease.

There are a number of different types of depreciation:

1 GAAP accounting

2 IRS income tax method

3 Useful value

4 Competitive value

The WIN's arguments at the trial will be to focus on 3 and 4. The copper cables may have a useful life of 40-50 years, but because the competitive advantages new fiber optics have, copper cables will be "economically obsolete" before the end of the initial lease term. (§94). WIN further asserted in their amended complaint that "Courts will recharacterize leases as financing arrangements when there is non-material residual value at the end of the lease term."(§119) UNIT's answer to WIN's assertions was that they "purport to state a legal conclusion, to which no response is required".

WIN claims that UNIT has not been acting as an owner nor has WIN been acting as a tenant. They gave the example that WIN was still responsible to pay rent even if the networks were destroyed to show they are more like an owner than a tenant.

Another WIN argument is that:

Rent was not structured to match the value of the leased network over time. Rent instead was structured to ensure an adequate rate of return for Uniti, to mimic traditional REIT leases with appreciating assets, and to ensure robust dividends to Windstream’s and Uniti’s common investors. (§ 216) In UNIT's answer, they just denied the allegations.

An argument I found interesting was that WIN states: "the transferred assets continue to be recorded as assets on Windstream’s financial statements" and that "Windstream also recorded its purported rent payments under the Master Lease as principal and interest." (§149)

Most of UNIT’s arguments are based on the original intent. I would expect that in court, WIN will assert that just because there was intent that does not necessarily mean that it is a true lease and that a lease still is subject to certain legal standards to be considered a lease in bankruptcy court.

What Happens If The Lease Is Recharacterized To Be Financing?

WIN will assert that UNIT must file a claim as a financial creditor. WIN stated in their amended complaint: "If recharacterized as what it is—a financing—Uniti’s resulting claim would be almost entirely unsecured and structurally subordinated. (§9).

In my article last July, I wrote that trustees for the unsecured notes indenture asserted in a filing (BK docket 729) that it was not a "lease" and that WIN does not have to made further payments under the "lease" because of the automatic provision of the bankruptcy code. I also wrote that the claim for non-payment would be an unsecured claim. I agree with WIN on this point, but many SA readers strongly attacked me personally and my opinion on this unsecured claim issue. It will be interesting to hear the actual arguments made in court.

UNIT stated a long list of different assertions about their potential claims depending on the court findings. Here are some of them:

*If the Court determines that the Master Lease is not a true lease, the transaction should be characterized as a true sale from Services and the Transferor Subsidiaries to Uniti, followed by an installment sale from Uniti to Holdings, and Uniti holds a first priority secured claim against Holdings.

*If the Court determines the leased property was never transferred from the Transferor Subsidiaries to Uniti, Uniti Holds a first priority secured claim against services and the Transferor Subsidiaries

*Unit claims a lien on leased property citing the Master Lease agreement which states “if any court of competent jurisdiction finds that this Master Lease is a financing arrangement, this Master Lease shall be considered a secured financing agreement and title to the Leased Property shall constitute a perfected first priority lien…”

Judge Drain and The Court

In my prior article, I covered my opinion about Judge Drain and I asserted that, in my opinion, he is capable of issuing unconventional decisions and is, therefore, a major wildcard in this bankruptcy case. About a month after that article was published, Judge Drain made one of his "infamous" rulings (Sears docket 4740) regarding Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) second lien notes that caused those 2lien notes to plunge. He ruled: "Pursuant to Rule 3012 of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure, the amount of the Second-Lien Holders’ claims pursuant to section 507((b)) of the Bankruptcy Code is determined to be $0.00". Many SA readers were shocked and appalled. The ruling is being appealed (Sears docket 4845).

Too often investors focus just on the facts and laws when trading on the outcome of litigation and forget a key factor-the presentation skills of the lawyers during court proceedings. One party may have the facts and laws on their side, but are not able to convince the court because their court room skills do not reflect their $1,700/hr billing rate. I have seen both great and embarrassingly terrible court presentations by lawyers from the same law firm.

February 12 Omnibus Hearing

Often Omnibus hearings are not usually interesting events, but I am expecting some status conference regarding the March trial to be part of the agenda. (I am expecting the agenda will be filled in the afternoon of February 11.) The conference would also be an appropriate time to inform the court that an agreement has been reached. The conference would also give Judge Drain one more chance to very strongly urge the parties to settle, instead of going to trial. In the past, he kept telling them to settle. He clearly does not want to be forced to make a ruling on the lease.

Impact on investors

The market expectations are fairly straightforward, if the court decides the “lease” is a lease, UNIT securities are expected to rise sharply. WINMQ shares might drop, but WINMQ shorts may cover their position on the news causing the stock to rise. So WINMQ trading could actually be very irrational. WINMQ shareholders are not expected to get a recovery under the Ch.11 reorganization anyway, except there is a slight possibility they could get a token amount for payment for releases.

If the lease is recharacterized as financing, the market reaction would depend upon how UNIT’s bankruptcy claim is classified. If the claim is classified as mostly unsecured, the market is expected to react very negatively holders of UNIT securities. If the claim is classified as fully secured, the reaction might actually be slightly positive, depending upon how much the court allows for the secured claim.

There could be some irrational stock price pop for WINMQ, if the lease is recharacterized as financing. It is still unlikely WINMQ shareholders will get any recovery because there is just too much total claims having priority, including UNIT’s claims.

Conclusion

I tried to write this article to a very wide range of Seeking Alpha readers. There are a number of technical legal items I deleted from the original draft because I tried to keep the points as simple as possible. I plan to attend the trial and will post timely comments below.

My original opinion on this “lease”/REIT transaction years ago was that the parties were a “little too creative” in structuring the entire deal. In my opinion, it never passed the “smell” test.

I would not try to trade the outcome of this “lease” litigation because Judge Drain too often makes some very controversial decisions. There could be some wild price swings in securities of both WINMQ and UNIT even though I do not expect any recovery in the reorganization plan for WINMQ shareholders under any trial results.

