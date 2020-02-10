5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of February 10th

The two common themes this week are (1) the novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the oil & gas market, and (2) falling interest rates are a drag on banks.

Last week's electoral prediction may have been premature, based on some new polling data.

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good buys today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's five picks (including a two-for-one deal!) and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

A Brief Note On Last Week's Note

In last week's 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy article, I cited polling data that showed most Americans wanted the senate to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial. With that in mind, I assumed that voters would be upset with senate Republicans for blocking witnesses and make them pay a price in the November elections. But that may have been a premature conclusion to reach.

The latest Gallup poll of President Trump's job approval rating reached 49% this past week, his highest since taking the office. A very strong 94% of Republicans approve of him, while 42% of independents likewise approve, and half of registered voters say Trump deserves to be reelected. A strong economy, fueled by the residual effects of the 2017 tax cuts, falling tariffs, extremely low unemployment, and the ongoing central bank liquidity being pumped into the financial markets, bodes well for Trump's reelection chances. Incumbent presidents presiding over good economies very rarely lose reelection.

It goes without saying that, regardless of one's personal politics, his reelection would be bullish for stocks, especially healthcare, energy, and technology. The biggest risk I see for both stocks and Trump is the Fed letting their foot off the gas of balance sheet expansion sometime this year.

And now, back to your regularly scheduled programming...

Image Source

1. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Dividend Yield: 5.66%

P/E Ratio: 20.5x

Integrated oil & gas major, Exxon Mobil, has seen its stock price relentlessly punished in the last year as the price of oil has dropped. The novel coronavirus outbreak in China has caused the commodity price to plummet over fears of a sharp slump in demand.

Data by YCharts

These fears, admittedly, are not unjustified in the short term, as China is a huge export market for American oil & gas.

But in XOM's favor, the company is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 37 years straight, which is especially significant considering the cyclical nature of the energy sector. As oil has fallen from above $90/barrel in 2007-2008 to the low-$50s/barrel in 2020, XOM's net income has likewise plunged, though operating cash flow has managed somewhat better.

Data by YCharts

What's the upside from here? A case can be made for a higher future oil price based on over 500 billion barrels of increased worldwide demand through 2040 along with temporarily depressed capital expenditure on production. That would certainly benefit XOM. Moreover, the company has been preparing for this increased demand with expansion projects in the US and South America (e.g. Brazil & Guyana). Even if the price of oil falls to $40, XOM would still expect to achieve around 8% per year growth in earnings over the next five years based on this expanded production.

Even if the dividend rises by half of the pessimistic oil price scenario's expected earnings growth rate (i.e. 4% per year), buying XOM today would still result in an 8.4% yield-on-cost in ten years.

2. Two For One: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Global X MLP & Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

EPD Dividend Yield: 6.91%

EPD P/E Ratio: 11.7x

MLPX Dividend Yield: 6.33%

MLPX P/E Ratio: 16.7x

Roughly in lockstep with the collapse of oil, the price of natural gas is down 15% since the beginning of the year and has declined almost 30% year-over-year.

Source: Business Insider

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on natural gas as much as or more so than on oil, as the virus could reduce Chinese LNG demand by around 38%, says IHS Markit (via Bloomberg).

Along with the decline of natgas have gone the share prices of two natural gas-focused investments: one a master limited partnership and the other an ETF. The MLP is the top-class, Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners, with well-located assets in the Permian basin. The Global X MLP & Infrastructure ETF is a basket of MLPs, MLP general partners, and energy corporations that primarily own midstream pipeline and storage assets.

Data by YCharts

MLPX is a unique midstream energy ETF in that it intentionally avoids fund-level taxation by keeping its percentage of MLPs at less than 25% of the portfolio. The master limited partnership is a pass-through structure in which taxable income is paid by the unitholders (units = MLP shares), who receive K-1 forms each year for tax-filing purposes. The distributions are often classified as returns of capital, which lowers the cost basis along with the taxable income attributable to unitholders.

Since MLPX holds less than 25% of MLPs, however, only 8.56% of its distribution was classified as return of capital in 2019. The ETF offers investors the chance to invest in multiple MLPs without needing to deal with any K-1 forms, as the fund issues a regular 1099 form.

Source: MLPX Fact Sheet

Most of the company assets in the fund are geared toward natural gas rather than petroleum, which bodes well for the long-term prospects of the fund's companies. Even if demand growth for oil is pressured by electric vehicles and renewables, natural gas will likely continue to be needed for many decades to come.

A strong point for dividend growth investors in particular is the pace of dividend growth of the fund's top holdings.

Source: Global X MLPX

TC Energy (TRP) grew its dividend over the last ten years at a 5.3% CAGR, with a 10% hike this past year. Enbridge (ENB) raised its dividend at a 13% CAGR over the last decade. Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been raising its dividend at a 25-30% CAGR in recent years. ONEOK (OKE) grew its dividend at a 17% CAGR in the past ten years. Others have grown their dividends slower, of course, but I point this out to show that MLPX's largest holdings have been stellar dividend growth stocks in recent history.

Notice also that Enterprise Products Partners is the tenth largest holding. One may be comfortable owning EPD only passively through a vehicle like MLPX which does not require any K-1 forms. But I would argue that EPD is worth owning on its own.

In a year of natural gas price volatility, EPD generated $6.6 billion of distributable cash flow in 2019, a climb of 11% YoY. This phenomenal free cash flow generation, in contrast with a modest distribution increase of 2.3%, has freed up significantly more cash flow for reinvestment, allowing the company to fund its growth projects through 50% self-funding and 50% low-cost debt. The payout ratio based on DCF was a very low (for an MLP) 59% in 2019.

Like other midstream energy companies, EPD's revenues are largely contractually fixed for long terms (86% fee-based), as pipeline and storage asset values are based on production volume more so than hydrocarbon prices. Moreover, EPD has the ability to earn fees at multiple points along the journey of a given unit of oil or gas from production to refining to exportation.

The company's $10+ billion growth project backlog should continue to produce revenue and DCF growth for years, perhaps decades, to come. Already, $7.7 billion of major capital projects are under construction to be completed in the next four years.

MLPX's dividend has grown at a 12.2% CAGR over the last five years, and EPD's distribution is expected to continue around 2.5-3% for the foreseeable future. Let's assume that MLPX's dividend rises 6% per year going forward, and EPD's at 2.5%. That would mean buyers at today's prices can expect an 11.34% 10-year YoC for MLPX and an 8.85% 10-year YoC for EPD.

3. Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Dividend Yield: 3.99%

P/E Ratio: 10.1x

Great Western Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and focused largely on agribusiness lending (5th largest farm lender in the nation). As the trade war with China has ramped up and tariffs have pressured the American economy, US agriculture has struggled. And the struggles of the ag industry have put a damper on GWB's revenue and net income growth.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that the phase one trade deal with China, along with the additional, mutual lowering of tariffs on both sides, should act as fertilizer to the nutrient-stripped soil of US agribusiness. (Alright, that metaphor is a bit tortured.) Let's try: "The Chinese promise to purchase US agricultural goods, along with the lowering of other tariffs (including on soybeans and pork), should prove a boon to American farmers and ranchers along with their lenders, such as GWB.")

The bad news is that the coronavirus is going to delay the benefits of the trade truce, and in some cases purchase contracts are being canceled altogether. "Soybeans from Brazil and the U.S. are being held up on arrival in eastern China," reports Bloomberg.

With an adjusted net interest margin of 3.65% in the most recently reported quarter, a peer-leading efficiency ratio of 46.2%, some diversification from non-interest income, and return on average assets holding up at 1.34%, GWB looks like a great way to play a rebound in American agribusiness. Growth of both earnings and tangible book value has been remarkable in the last five years, despite hitting a wall in 2019:

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

But the rebound likely won't occur until the coronavirus is contained and on the decline. So the question is how long that will take, and how much more pain US agribusiness (and GWB) will endure until then.

On a technical basis, the current price around $30 per share, or a 4% starting yield, looks like a good entry point. The double digit dividend growth enjoyed over the previous five years may not be sustained going forward, but 6% average annual raises are a reasonable bet. Assuming that, buyers at $30/share can expect a 7.16% YoC after ten years.

4. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

P/E Ratio: 9.3x

Like Great Western, Butterfield is not your typical, run-of-the-mill regional bank. Unless you're a multi-millionaire or billionaire, you've probably never heard of it. That is because Butterfield is an investment-grade rated holding company for offshore banks located in tax havens around the world such as the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, the Channel Islands (Guernsey & Jersey), Switzerland, and Singapore.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

I wrote more about Butterfield back in a December 26th article here on Seeking Alpha. In that piece, I wrote:

Butterfield offers the standard range of banking services, such as real estate loans, trust & asset management, and commercial & consumer loans. It also operates a very conservative securities portfolio. The bank is well-capitalized, conservatively managed, cash-rich, cheaply valued, pays a growing dividend, and offers a 4.7% starting yield. It also adheres to the Basel III capital standards and provides a greater degree of transparency than many other offshore banks.

Since then, Butterfield shares have dropped, offering investors an even better starting yield of 5.2%. And with a payout ratio of around 50% of earnings and 25% of free cash flow, Butterfield's dividend has plenty of room to continue growing alongside profits.

Data by YCharts

The bull thesis for Butterfield is largely wrapped up in the valuation. Butterfield looks very cheap compared to its level of profitability.

Data by YCharts

Granted, there is elevated risk associated with doing business in the Caribbean islands, which can be badly harmed by recessions and hurricanes. But given return on assets sits slightly above 1.5% and return on equity slightly above 20%, which is very strong for a bank, the increased risk seems to be more than adequately compensated.

If the dividend grows at the same rate as earnings, which is expected to rise at a 6% annual pace going forward, then the 10-year YoC would come to 9.3%. Assuming a recession that causes low to no growth for a few years, resulting in 4% average annual dividend growth, the 10-year YoC would still end up at a respectable 7.7%.

5. Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Dividend Yield: 7.34%

P/E Ratio: 5.2x

Meredith Corp. owns various local, digital, and print media outlets. It is the largest magazine owner with 32 household titles such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, and Shape in its portfolio, but it also owns several highly trafficked websites such as allrecipes.com and mywedding.com. In all, MDP boasts a huge number of brands and is the second-largest brand licensor in the world and receives royalties on $25 billion-worth of sales.

Source: December 2019 Presentation

The multiple media outlets/platforms diversify the revenue stream away from paper/physical platforms (i.e. magazines), which have gradually lost eyeballs to online media over the years. What's more, local media (news stations) should benefit this year from what could turn out to be record political advertising. This segment has been a strong performer over the current economic expansion, increasing both political and total advertising revenues.

Source: December 2019 Presentation

In the most recently reported quarter, EPS came in some 32% below expectations, but reported sales were $811 million, 1.6% higher than the expected $798 million. These sales numbers, however, are still 7.6% below same-quarter sales the year prior. While revenue remains elevated after a strong growth streak, EPS has stagnated in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

The national media segment, which generates about 71% of the company's $3.2 billion of total revenue, has performed well in recent years.

Source: December 2019 Presentation

One of MDP's highest goals in this segment is to increase digital revenue via advertising on the websites of these well-known brands, while maintaining its hefty 36.2% share of the US print advertising market. Considering the number of well-known brands, along with opportunities for growth in digital ads and e-commerce sales, MDP has opportunities for extensive growth, if it can figure out how to grow its online presence without merely cannibalizing print revenue.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 11% since 2010 and has been raised for 27 consecutive years, but both EPS and free cash flow per share have been volatile in recent years.

Data by YCharts

MDP paid out a comfortable 55% of FCF in the last twelve months, which bodes well for the company's ability to continue paying the dividend as well as focus on its deleveraging efforts. The company's debt load is still huge after buying Time Inc.'s portfolio of valuable magazine brands. To lower debt, MDP then turned around and sold off a few of the most valuable magazines, such as Time and Fortune while retaining the lifestyle brands that fit with its core portfolio.

Still, net debt to EBITDA remains high at 3.55x, based on the midpoint of projected adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending in June 2020. Management continues to prioritize debt pay-down, but this area will be something to watch closely going forward.

At the end of the day, sometimes the best case to be made for a stock is the value. With MDP's forward P/E ratio having been halved in about a year's time, and now offering a 13% FCF yield, it's hard not to be tempted by the shares.

Data by YCharts

Also interesting to me is that insiders own 11.5% of the company, with Edwin Meredith IV (great-grandson and namesake of the founder) personally owning 4.4%, making it something of a family business.

I view MDP as a speculative (cautious) buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, EPD, MLPX, GWB, NTB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.