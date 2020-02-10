Perrigo: Hold Until Certainty Returns

Investment Thesis

Despite the stagnant organic sales growth, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) witnessed a rally last January after its preliminary results indicated a sales expansion in 2019 on a reported basis. However, the company is battling a tax dispute worth ~$2.0B since late 2018, with an outcome not expected until the second half of 2020. Despite a hazy timeline, plans are afoot to separate the low-margin and slow-growth generics pharma business as the company transforms into a more consumer-focused player.

However, it already trades at a sizable premium to the average earnings multiple over the past year, reaching the three-year average before the tax dispute started. Given the uncertainty, there is only a little room for a short-term upside. However, a wait-and-see approach is warranted for the stock, as a resolution to the tax dispute and more clarity over the pharma unit separation could uncover a premium valuation inherent in a consumer product pure-play.

Source: 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Business Overview

Incorporated in Ireland, Perrigo is a global provider of healthcare products with three main business segments under its fold. CSCA (Consumer Self-Care Americas), with its focus primarily on selling store brands in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, made up nearly ~51% of the company revenue in the LTM (last twelve-month) period. CSCI (Consumer Self-Care International), the segment for company-branded products sold across Europe, the U.K., Australia, and Israel, followed up with ~31% with the rest coming from the RX (Prescription Pharmaceuticals) unit, Perrigo's generic drug business in the U.S. With a contribution of ~66%, the U.S. dominated the company's LTM revenue generation while ~28% originated from Europe.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Preliminary Revenue Estimates for 2019

Tax Disputes Amid The Strategic Shift

As the company transforms itself into a more consumer-focused business, the plans are, currently, underway to separate the pharma unit through a spinoff, merger, or an outright sale. In December 2018, barely two months after the appointment of the new CEO, Murray Kessler, the company was hit with a back taxes claim worth ~$1.8B related to the tax treatment of an IP rights sale by Elan Pharma, sinking the stock more than 29% in a single day. In April 2019, IRS (the U.S. Internal Revenue Service) sought another ~$843M as additional taxes related to the tax practices of Athena Neurosciences, Inc., a company acquired by Elan in 1996. The total tax liability arising from tax practices of Elan, an acquisition by Perrigo in 2013, now stands at ~$2.6B. However, the company is disputing both claims with no payments due until the judicial review is complete. Despite a rally of ~16.8% year-to-date driven by an optimistic outlook as revealed in the preliminary results for 2019, Perrigo has underperformed with only ~12.5% of gain since the back-taxes claim, while the S&P 500 Health Care Sector Index has returned ~23.4% for the period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Stagnant Sales in a Promising Industry

Having declined for two consecutive years, the company's reported net sales for 2019 have reached $4.8B as per the latest revenue estimates. Despite a reported sales growth of ~2% YoY (year-over-year), the organic sales have notched up only ~1% amid the acquisitions and divestitures for the consumer-focused shift. Having returned to growth in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019) after five consecutive quarters of declines, the sales momentum continued into the final quarter with a ~11% YoY growth. CSCA has anchored the unadjusted sales expansion for the year with ~3% YoY expansion and a ~15% YoY rise in the final quarter. Despite the pricing pressure across the generics pharma industry, the RX unit has witnessed ~5% YoY growth in 2019 on a reported basis after two years of back-to-back declines.

With the Animal Health business divested, Perrigo further consolidated its consumer-focused strategy in 2019 with the acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, LLC, a leading private-label manufacturer of oral care brands. The in-store brands, the major revenue generator for the company, are more affordable than national brands but comparable in quality. The industry outlook for the in-store labels remains solid with the proliferation of discount grocery stores and consumer indifference to national brands. Therefore, Perrigo's long-term sales target of ~3% YoY seems achievable, subject to the separation of the slow-growth generics unit.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Preliminary Revenue Estimates for 2019

Widening Margins

After sliding in early 2019, Perrigo's reported LTM operating margin has improved up to ~7% from ~5% in 2018 driven by the double-digit operating margins of CSCA. Any sales uptick for in-store brands favorably impact the segment's margins as the marketing expenditure of own-brands is largely borne by the wholesalers and retailers themselves. Hence its LTM margin expansion from ~6% in 2018 to ~11% outweighing the RX unit's sharp decline from ~27% to ~17% for the same period. The narrowing margins for RX reflect the pricing pressure in the generics drug industry and justify Perrigo's decision to separate the unit to lift the company's overall margins. Meanwhile, from ~1% in 2018, CSCI's LTM operating margin has improved to ~2%, and further margin expansion is likely as restructuring activities in 2019 moderate the future selling costs.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

Covering the Tax Burden

In the first three quarters of 2019, the consumer-oriented acquisitions have cost the company more than ~$800M, including $750M of cash spent on Ranir acquisition. However, the company's gearing remains low, with net debt/ EBITDA rising only up to ~4.0x as of Q3 2019 from ~3.0x in 2018. Now that the RX has returned to growth, the unit's disposal is likely to fetch more than the $2.5B estimated in April 2019. With the LTM operating cash flow standing at only ~$0.5B, the proceedings from the disposal are vital to cover the full tax payment without burdening the balance sheet in the event of an unfavorable outcome. Meanwhile, unloading of debt to the new unit could drive down the gearing level further, enabling more acquisitions. The consumer products segment will also be relieved from funding the costly RX operations freeing up its capital to exploit a booming private-label market. Meanwhile, the share repurchases stalled in the first nine months of the year could resume as cash flows improve.

Source: koyfin.com

Even though the company outlook could dramatically improve with a settlement to the tax disputes and the disposal of the generics unit, their timeline remains unclear. A decision on back taxes claim is not expected before the second half of 2020, and a judicial or administrative recourse for the IRS claim hasn't been initiated by the company yet. Last June, lower than expected bidding forced the company to tone down its efforts in finding a buyer for the pharma unit.

No Premium Amid Uncertainty

Perrigo's past three-year NTM (next-twelve-month) PE averages ~13.9x, and its forward non-GAAP earnings ratio for 2020 currently stands at ~13.5x, a premium of ~16.0% to the average NTM PE for the past year. However, in the three years up to the back-taxes claim, NTM PE multiple has only averaged 14.3x. Therefore, we don't expect a significant upside to the multiple in the near term, given the uncertainty over the tax disputes and the pharma business disposal. We nevertheless caution against selling the stock as the long-term outlook can vary.

Source: TIKR.com

The generics pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Mylan N.V. (MYL) trades at ~5.3x of its forward earnings while Endo International plc (ENDP) fetches only ~2.8x. Meanwhile, the consumer goods companies trade at a significant premium to generics pharma with the industry heavyweights from Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) to Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) ranging their multiples from 25.5x to 27.6x. Therefore, if the tax settlement is followed by the generics unit disposal, we cannot rule out a gradual increase in Perrigo's valuation in the long term as it transforms into a consumer product pure-play.

However, separating from the generics unit will increase the company's reliance on CSCA for future growth with its associated risks. For example, the segment's pricing power is limited, pressuring the company margins. The wholesalers and retailers armed with their marketing clout can bargain for lower prices as they take on expensive national brands. Meanwhile, Perrigo's own-brand business picked up only in the second half of 2019 while its margins experienced significant volatility trailing the other two segments.

Conclusion

Perrigo has returned to growth in 2019 on a reported basis even though the organic sales growth remains muted. Despite an ongoing mission to transform itself into a consumer-focused business, the separation of generics pharma unit remains in limbo while a tax dispute amounting to nearly $2B drags on. Despite the uncertainty over the transformation and a tax dispute resolution, Perrigo trades at a sizable premium to the average NTM PE multiple over the past year, leaving little for a short-term upside. However, an impulsive sale is unwarranted as the remnant consumer-sector pure-play post-separation could assume a premium multiple in the long-term.

