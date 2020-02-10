Week 7 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges™ recovered briefly midweek on record Central Banks stimulus of over $300 billion, $75 billion in tariff cuts, and 36% jump in Jan. jobs, but turned Negative 41 and Positive 36 at the close.

This past Week 6: SAVA peaked at 11.03% in less than 4 or 5 trading days. Portfolio closed down -3.00% after peaking at +4.97%.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 117 out of 143 trading weeks (81.82%).

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 7 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 143 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting the multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high-frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are up +21.39% worst case, buy/hold, equal-weighted returns through Week 6 compared to the S&P 500 2.57% over the same period. Best-case average weekly returns are 10.47% and worst case 3.56% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading during the Negative Momentum Gauge™ signal weeks. Week 6 closed with average gains of -3.00% compared to 3.07% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These breakout picks skew highly positive for high frequency short-term gains in less than 5 days as documented over the past 3 years.

The Breakout Returns are up +124.32% since inception. These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge™ signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has greatly increased total returns to over 140% since inception.

The Momentum Gauge signals turned negative today in a 6th event and for the second time in 2020. You can see how the 4 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in the following article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since The 2018 Volatility Shock: What's Next

Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page is now shifting to inverse market bear funds consistent with the new negative Momentum Gauge signal at the close Friday.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +173.52% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +106.00% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +31.40% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +36.47% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +124.73% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +122.53% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +75.52% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +28.48% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +96.75%

Market Conditions into Week 7

The Friday anomaly into 2020 is very different than the Friday anomaly throughout all of 2019, which, so far, represents, by far, the worst trading day of the week.

We can confirm the Fed intervention of +18.8 billion in easing occurred this Week 6 on the Fed's SOMA page below. This brings the total easing to $227.7 billion in liquidity just the past 16 weeks. Fed easing was a very positive condition for the markets between 2009 and 2017. It has only returned in limited form since July 31, 2019. News of the coronavirus and stocks in overbought conditions has spurred the current pullback for the short term.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

In addition, the People's Bank of China injected an unprecedented $300 billion in less than one week to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus:

Here Are The 2 Trillion Reasons Why Stock Markets Are Soaring In The Face Of A Global Pandemic

JPMorgan Now Expects China Q1 GDP To Drop To 1%, Crash To -4% If Coronavirus Is Not Contained

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue). The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart has turned negative during Week 5 for the final confirmation when the red line crosses above the green line on the chart. Massive stimulus may be dampening the signals, but they have turned negatively again on the Daily Momentum Gauge chart.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge chart is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past 3 months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after hours at 41 Negative and 36 Positive. This is the second negative signal for 2020 on the daily charts despite record job gains in January, Fed easing $18.8 billion, China cutting $75 billion in trade tariffs this week, and over $300 billion in the highest one-week stimulus ever recorded by the PBOC, all of which should have sent the markets higher.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 7: US Markets Dip From Highs, Fed Eases $18.8 Billion, S&P 500 Tests 3,335 Support

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 6: US Markets Head Higher, China Cuts Tariffs On US Imports By $75 Billion, Stimulus Continues

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 5: US Markets Rebound On Reports Of Successful Virus Treatment, Central Banks Continue Stimulus, WHO Says No Treatment

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 4: US Markets Rebound Above S&P 500 3,280. Chinese Central Bank Injects $242.7 Billion To Stabilize Market

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 3: US Markets Rebound Testing S&P 500 3,240. Chinese Shanghai Composite Closed Down Nearly 8% With Largest Daily Drop In 4+ Years

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 7 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 6 stocks consist of three Technology and one Basic Materials sector stock. Use caution with MDA breakout picks during negative Momentum Gauge signal conditions as the broader market risks are greatly increased. This is the third week in a row with Negative Momentum conditions. These breakout picks were released in advance to members Friday morning and still show strong positive momentum characteristics through Week 7:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) - Basic Materials/Agricultural Chemicals Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) - Technology/Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits

GrowGeneration - Basic Materials/Agricultural Chemicals

Price Target: 7.00

(Source: StockRover)

(FinViz)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It offers horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates an online superstore, HeavyGardens.com for cultivators.

Pixelworks, Inc. - Technology/Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits

Price Target: 5.20

(StockRover)

(FinViz)

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits solutions for high-quality energy-efficient video applications. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 7

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term.

In the prior week, Dow picks of McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) -1.10% and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) +6.73% did reasonably well despite negative Momentum Gauge conditions. Continue to use caution as the Momentum Gauges have signaled another market breakdown at the close today.

The Dow pick for next week is:

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX)

UTX short-term technicals are all positive and setting up for continued momentum breakout conditions. High net inflows and positive investor sentiment following a January 28th sales and earnings beat are driving the price to new 52-week highs with no resistance.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections that are now no longer provided publicly in a weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

Also, the new MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks have started for 2020. New portfolios for February will be released shortly.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.