I Cannot Afford To Invest In ETFs

Nobody has ever just flat out asked me "hey IP, why don't you own many ETFs or mutual funds?" Oh, I really wish they would. For I do so yearn to finally step out from behind the curtain and unburden myself of the sober truth, which is that I simply can't afford most ETFs and mutual funds.

You see, it all started when I was strolling along the Tejo River this past evening, lost in an elaborate fantasy about what I would do if I was filthy, rotten, stinking rich. Ahhhhhh. I'd luxuriate all day eating peeled grapes that someone else has peeled for me, if I was filthy, rotten, stinking rich. Nor would I drive a car if I was filthy, rotten, stinking rich but rather, I would be driven in a car by someone else with more patience and driving skill than I. And most of all, if I was filthy, rotten, stinking rich, I would never sully my milky soft hands with that grottiest of all businesses - the one that can only be thought of as the financial equivalent of cleaning fish on a raging hot summer's day, surrounded by a blizzard of obnoxious and persistent flies.

Picking stocks.

Eeeeeew.

Do you know what I would do if I were filthy, rotten, stinking rich? I'll tell you. I'd own a diversified portfolio of passive index ETFs and never so much as bother to so much as glance at my brokerage accounts ever again.

Sometimes when I am daydreaming, I like to try and make the fantasy a bit more realistic by actually borrowing a few on-the-ground facts and using them as a springboard into otherwise unmoored flights of fancy. In my rotten, stinking, filthy rich fantasy, I dream about owning ETFs that basically track my actual real world investment allocations, which look something like this.

Like most people who indulge in fanciful fantasies (and who among us doesn't?), mine tend to become more specific with time. Do you know that I've even mapped out precisely how I'd invest my fantasy, make-believe portfolio.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) - 3%

iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 11%

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 2%

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 11%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 23%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) - 23%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) - 23%

But as I soar above the clouds of mundane reality, I start to sense air seeping out of my hot air day dream balloon. It is the management fees, you see. According to Morningstar.com, the expense ratio for each of my fantasy ETFs is what you see in the chart I've drawn below, and you can also see the overall combined weighted management fees, too.

Your first reaction might be hey, .32% doesn't sound soooooooo exorbitant, does it? Why, an overall expense ratio such as that might be termed "Efficient" - I think that is the word batted about by those who are involved in the marketing of such investment products. But by now, dear reader, my flapping, deflated fantasy hot air balloon is rapidly plummeting towards the ground. Here's why. For starters, there is the all important question of investment horizon. I'm almost fifty years old, and for the most part I'm in terrific health. Is it possible that I might live another 50 years? As that old Spanish saying goes, "la hierba mala nunca muere." The bad grass never dies. I just assume the worst and say that for me, 50 years is probably a minimum.

And how much would .32% cost a young man like me with a long lifespan ahead of him? Google's free spreadsheet program offers a sobering answer. Just take the future value of annual .32% payments compounding for 50 years by the S&P 500's long-term average growth rate of 7%, and then discount the result to present value by an inflation rate of (let's say) 3%. Now watch that polite, unobtrusive Doctor Jekyll-esque .32% annual management fee transmogrify into a hulking 30% of your entire portfolio's current value.

GOOD LORD! I can't afford that!

Oh, but it is actually far worse than that! A good question to ask one's self is how would that .32% management fee work out to be based on one's actual real world opportunity costs? See, this is exactly why I love using PortfolioVisualizer.com which is a tool that fellow SA author Dale Roberts recently turned me (and his other loyal readers) onto. After setting up a free account for myself on PortfolioVisualizer, I can use this tool to input my actual portfolio holdings and show my rate of return using reinvested dividends. In fact, I could theoretically trace my portfolio performance back to 1985 using PortfolioVisualizer, but some of the shares I own don't go back further than 2013, which is why I picked that as my starting point.

It's a really fun tool. And look! I can track my annualized Alpha, and multiple other metrics as well. Nifty cool. Try it with your own portfolio and see what your investment opportunity costs actually are.

PortfolioVisualizer tells me that my opportunity cost could be in the range of 13.18% a year, if past performance is any guide. Using my trusty free Google spreadsheet, I can now see that the future value of annual .32% fees compounding by 13.18% over 50 years comes to a robust 1183% of my current portfolio's net worth. When I discount that figure back to present value by a 3% inflation rate, I see that management fees on my fantasy ETF portfolio would cost me a miserly 270% of my entire net worth today.

270%.

What a somber number. What a fantasy-puncturing number. 270% is the sort of number that, even in my most absurd departures financial reality to an alternate universe where I am extra-super-duper-double-dog-filthy-rotten-stinking rich, I would hesitate to blow on something as singularly unsexy as ETF management fees.

To daydream about hiring a financial advisor? Do you hear that throaty guffaw? I am actually waving my hand around dismissively while I write. I couldn't afford a financial advisor if I tried.

So there you go. I'm finally revealing myself as that guy on the wrong side of the velvet rope, craning his neck in the hope of catching but a glimpse of the glitzy glamour unfolding inside the exclusive ETF nightclub. Outclassed and out-priced, I must resign myself to skipping the management fees almost entirely with a portfolio mostly comprised of individual stocks (psssst, high roller that I am, I do actually indulge in just a few ETFs).

Do you want to ask me about whether I'm disappointed to not be a card-carrying member of the passive index ETF cool person club? All I can say is that I try to make do with what I got. The fact is that I am so indolent with my finances, and I own so many different shares, that my portfolio and a passive index ETF are not entirely dissimilar from one another (other than the fees, of course). And do you want to know something else? I don't rebalance or really do much of anything with my portfolio, so the Pancake Index is actually far MORE passive than any commercially available ETF. Like a reptile in a frozen pond is how I'd characterize my investment activity. A very bored and very sleepy reptile, at that.

I have no shame. That's probably why I don't mind showing you exactly what I own and how much I own of it. This is my homespun passive index ETF:

I cannot and do not suggest that you or anyone else own any or all or none of anything in the list that appears above. This is just my personal alternative to ETFs and mutual funds that I use to save myself a few bucks in investment expenses. I'd say it's completely irrelevant to you, but who knows? Maybe you are like me - just another dude (or lady) sporting uncool attire and an inexpensive haircut, relegated to the wrong side of that red velvet rope across the entrance of the ETF club. Or maybe you're just looking for a framework that you can use to see whether you can or can't afford to invest in high class ETFs and upper-crust mutual funds. Or perhaps you just want to know if there is a different way to manage your money that maybe your financial advisor never told you about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long each and every single stock and fund listed in the chart at the end of this article, and have no other financial positions besides those. I am not an investment advisor. Oh no, no, no. Ergo, nothing contained in this article can be relied up as advice or anything remotely passing for it.