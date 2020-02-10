Exxon Mobil: When Others Yell 'Gloom,' I Support 'Buy'

Revenues and other income came at $67.17 billion, down 6.6% compared to the fourth quarter last year and up 3.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is one of the best, "first-class" oil supermajors with about $265 billion in market capitalization. As it is common in this segment, the company pays a secure dividend yield of 5.60%, and it makes sense to hold XOM in your long-term portfolio.

The company is amongst my "six oil majors" group, which includes BP Plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly.

I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group since the company is diversified and quite as strong. COP is considered the third-largest integrated energy company in the United States.

Investing in the oil sector is not a simple task because of the highly volatile nature of the industry. The recent Black Swan event that has rattled the oil market is another example of this unpredictability attached to oil, and how fast it can turn from bullish to bearish without any spare time to react.

Investors have to realize that Exxon Mobil is not about to change in a few quarters or even a few years. It is a company that you essentially connect with for a long time and keep in spite of the ups and downs.

As an example, Exxon Mobil just sold the first oil from the Liza Phase 1 in Guyana. I took over five years of intensive investment to bring this field into production.

Thus, when you invest in such a reliable company, it is essential to look at its underlying strength for the next five years before totally committing.

While XOM is an excellent long-term investment, I believe it is crucial to trade short term about 30%-40% of your portfolio using key events to add or reduce your long position. Technical analysis can help you in this challenging task.

The company's upstream production is active worldwide (see chart below) with an output of 4,018K Boep/d in the fourth quarter of 2019 that I am showing below per region.

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil," which owns meaningful onshore (e.g., Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Guyana, Brazil) that guarantee constant production for years to come.

Exxon Mobil is unrivaled among large oil-and-gas companies because it continues to spend massively to increase production, while its peers prefer a more cautious strategy to preserve capital. Besides the Upstream segment, the company is involved with two smaller sections in revenue size called the Downstream and Chemical.

The company is a solid player in the oil and gas sector, and it is often one of the companies preferred for a significant long-term investment.

However, XOM has underperformed the market and dropped to a 10-year low a few days ago. For example, if we compare XOM to the Vanguard S&P ETF (VOO), we can verify that Exxon Mobil performed poorly since 2014 when the oil price started to retrace.

It is this characteristic that makes the stock an excellent candidate for a long-term investment as long as you take advantage of the short-term volatility.

Exxon Mobil remains the perfect proxy for oil and, to some extent, the natural gas. The natural gas portion of the production represents 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Oil and gas prices have been disappointing in H2 2019. They took a turn recently to the worse due to the coronavirus spreading rapidly in China and reducing oil consumption importantly.

Neil A. Hansen, VP of Investor relation, said in the conference call:

Results were in line with expectations taking into account the challenging price and margin environment we have previously communicated. Liquids realizations were essentially flat, while Refining and Chemical margins weakened significantly in the quarter. The broader margin environment remained challenging as short-term supply and demand imbalances continued to pressure natural gas prices and moved base stock margins despite modest improvement in the fourth quarter.

Exxon Mobil - 4Q '19 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 73.50 76.61 71.90 63.63 69.09 63.42 67.17 Net Income in $ Billion 3.95 6.24 6.00 2.35 3.13 3.17 5.69 EBITDA $ Billion 11.25 13.94 13.36 9.04 9.48 9.83 11.57 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.92 1.46 1.41 0.55 0.73 0.75 1.33 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 7.78 11.11 8.61 8.34 5.95 9.08 6.35 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.93 5.20 6.09 5.20 6.17 6.29 6.66 Estimated by Fun trading Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.85 5.90 2.51 3.14 -0.23 2.79 -0.30 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 3.4 5.7 3.0 4.6 4.2 5.35 3.09 Total Debt in $ Billion 41.2 40.0 37.8 40.8 45.2 47.1 46.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,647 3,786 4,010 3,981 3,909 3,899 4,018 US Production in K Boep/d - 980 1,013 1,052 1,129 1,135 1,117 Permian Production in K Boep/d - 167 190 226 274 293 294 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 64.87 64.06 54.50 53.30 57.95 54.51 55.61 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 2.57 2.75 3.64 2.93 2.22 2.03 2.16

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income

Revenues and other income came at $67.17 billion, down 6.6% compared to the fourth quarter last year and up 3.3% sequentially. Earnings were $5.69 billion in the quarter or $1.33 per share. Earnings were lagging analysts' expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.41.

For 2019, Exxon's earnings dropped 31% compared to 2018, due to lower margins in its chemicals segment, while refining contracted and the producer experienced lower oil-and-gas prices which lower its revenue.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

I regularly mention the free cash flow for Exxon Mobil as a crucial financial indicator. As you all know, the free cash flow is what is left to pay a dividend, share buyback, and eventually pay back the debt.

Then, it is essential to analyze the free cash flow to make sure the company is living within its mean. There are a few different free cash flows, and I will not enter the accounting details. The most simplest calculation is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("ttm") represents $5.403 billion (not including divestitures). The fourth quarter was a loss of $304 million (estimated by Fun Trading).

The dividend is now $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 5.6%. Based on 4.269 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.86 billion per year, which is higher than the free cash flow ("ttm"). However, the CapEx should go down now that Guyana Liza phase 1 is producing.

As I said earlier, Exxon has invested heavily in projects like Guyana and the US shale. The issue is that cash flow is not produced immediately, especially when it is about an offshore project like Guyana.

Note: The dividend yield indicated above is a "gross yield" and can be lower for the US investors, especially for Equinor, which takes about 28% directly (including fee) out of the dividend payout and TOT, which takes about 12.8%. At the same time, BP, CVX, RDS.B, and XOM are not. I added one influential independent producer in the group - ConocoPhillips.

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 4,018K Boep/d this fourth quarter, up slightly year over year and up slightly sequentially. Liquids represented 2,436K Bop/d or 60.6% of the total production.

Let's analyze the production in the US and especially in the prolific Permian Basin for the last four quarters.

Total US production represented 27.8% of the total output in 4Q '19. The Permian production was 294K Boep/d, which is nearly the same as the preceding quarter (see chart below):

Source: XOM Presentation

I was expecting a little more production from the Permian.

Production in the Permian Basin continues to increase towards 1M Boep/d by 2024. Production is 294K Boep/d for 4Q '19, up slightly sequentially.

Source: XOM Presentation

However, the chemicals and the downstream businesses didn't perform well in Q4'19.

B - For the Downstream segment, earnings were up significantly from $1,230 million in 3Q '19 to now $898 million. From Presentation:

C - For the Chemical part, earnings decreased sequentially to a loss of $355 million from a gain of $241 million in 3Q '19. From Presentation:

E - Guyana oil production is on schedule.

Exxon Mobil has started production in Guyana during the first quarter of 2020, with an initial output of 120k Boep/d. In the presentation, the company indicated:

F - Exxon Mobil divestiture in 4Q'19 totaled $4.8 billion net.

Source: Presentation

4 - Net Debt is $43.8 billion in 4Q '19

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $43.8 billion.

5 - 2020 guidance

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

XOM's earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were disappointing. Soft oil and gas prices, eroding refining, and chemicals profit margins erased the benefit of a sharp increase in oil and gas production this quarter.

Also, analysts believe now that the company will be able to meet only half of its expected returns by 2025. Darren Woods, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Depressed margins are driven by excess capacity, which will be a short-term impact particularly if industry pulls investments back significantly, which, by the way we are beginning to see. We know demand will continue to grow driven by rising population, economic growth and higher standards of living. We know that excess capacity will shrink, typically faster than people think and margins will rise, then, new capacity will be needed.

What added to the gloom is that Goldman Sachs delivered a "sell" on the stock, which is quite amazing.

How can this analyst justify selling such a company based on a drop from 15% ROCE by 2025 expected by the company versus 8% projected by Goldman Sachs?

I find his reasoning weak. They claim lower downstream margins, lower crude oil prices, and risks to the execution of projects. However, how can you project such downside into 2025 and conclude that present shareholders should sell XOM at a 10-year low? It only doesn't make sense.

Goldman lowered Exxon's share price target from $72 to $59.

Risks and challenges are why Exxon Mobil should be seen as an excellent opportunity to accumulate now.

The stock is highly cyclical and depends mainly on the oil and gas prices.

Of course, when oil and gas are down, we will experience lower profit margins, as Goldman Sachs indicated. However, it is not logical to support an expected return "by 2025" based on an uncommon situation called a Black Swan event.

When oil and gas prices are declining due to a weakening outlook shaken by unusual events like the coronavirus in China, then Exxon Mobil stock will suffer a significant drop; it is inevitable.

Still, it is more important to look at the long term in this case and understand that our world is not about to stop devouring oil and gas at an ever-faster pace. Furthermore, the company has invested heavily in the future, which increases CapEx spending and lowers free cash flow.

This Black Swan Event has a temporary negative effect. Production from Guyana will be a significant production growth factor that has to be factored in. Oil and gas prices will recover as they always do.

Conclusion, while analysts and the market signal a gloomy outlook for Exxon Mobil, conversely, I see an excellent opportunity to buy a strong oil supermajor at a massive discount and enjoy a large dividend while waiting for the turnaround.

Technical Analysis

XOM experienced a support breakout indicated above around January 14 and quickly dropped to $60. The buy signal indicated by the RSI started when XOM was $62 and increased to a very oversold value when XOM reached $60. The strategy was to accumulate XOM from $62 to $60, which is now line support.

Newline resistance is at $65, at which point I will start to sell about 30% of what I have accumulated. It is too soon to indicate a new pattern, but I see a descending channel with line support going from November high to $60 now.

If oil prices turn around and get a little more bullish, I believe XOM will reach $65 soon. However, conversely, if the coronavirus starts to get serious, then oil prices could weaken, and XOM will go back down. Hopefully, the $60 support will hold this time again. I will start accumulating from $60 and lower.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

