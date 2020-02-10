Twitter: Accelerating User Growth Will Push Stock To New Highs

The company is still struggling to monetize the accelerating user growth with only 11% revenue growth in the quarter.

Twitter (TWTR) is soaring following strong Q4 results. Anybody negative on the stock due to increased expenses missed out on this rally as my investment thesis previously warned. The reaccelerating of users will likely push the social media stock to new highs this year after reaching nearly $46 last year.

User Growth Drives Stock

When Jack Dorsey came back as CEO of Twitter in 2015, the company faced an irrelevant future as the platform started losing losers. Twitter quickly shifted focus on reiterating faster on new products and made the move towards video content.

The end result has been substantial and consistent active user growth. The executive leadership has changed some of the metrics for the market to focus on when counting platform users, but the end result has been a better focus on the active users that are monetizable.

The Q4 user growth was phenomenal. Twitter reported 21% monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) growth to reach 152 million. The user total was a record and the growth rate was the highest since the turnaround started back in 2015. Only a few quarters ago, the company seemed unable to move beyond 11% growth in mDAUs.

In the past, Q4 wasn't even the top growth quarter for users. Last Q4 only generated 2 million in sequential mDAU growth while back in 2017 the mDAUs only expanded 1 million in the last quarter of the year. Over the last few years, Q1 remains the strongest mDAU quarter for growth leading to reasonable expectations for a blockbuster quarter here.

Even more remarkable, Twitter has seen a big boost in valuable domestic users. Sure the amount is pathetically low in comparison to Facebook (FB) and even Snap (SNAP), but Twitter is finally regrowing domestic users. For 2019, the company actually grew these highly monetizable users at a 15% clip while Facebook only grew U.S. users at a meager 2% growth rate.

Even better, Twitter has the ability to grew U.S. users by nearly 200% growth to match the user base of Snapchat. The company still has nearly untapped user growth potential. Hence, these numbers will continue to drive the stock in the future.

Revenue Problems

Twitter still has substantial problems with their ad products and ability to turn user growth into outsized revenue growth. For the quarter, the platform saw revenue only grow 11%, or half the growth rates from last year despite the boost in users.

In comparison to Facebook, Twitter continues to grow revenues at a lower rate despite the social media giant having 15x the revenue base. Facebook even has far lower user growth at only 9% now.

The key here is that the social media giant grew revenues at more than double the rate of user growth. Twitter would need to reach nearly 50% revenue growth to match the ability of Facebook to drive revenue growth from new and existing users.

Twitter suggests a rebuild of the ad server in 2020 will help the company innovate faster on new ad platform services. In addition, the next-generation Mobile Application Promotion or MAP product will help boost global revenues with a targeted four percentage point boost to growth.

The social media company has always struggled to innovate on ad products. Investors shouldn't necessarily bet the farm on Twitter getting these ad products correct in 2020.

With the nearly 20% rally in the stock, Twitter now has a market valuation of $31.4 billion and an enterprise value of $26.6 billion based on a net cash balance of $4.8 billion.

The stock is attractively priced at a forward EV/S multiple of 6.7x. Looking towards 2021 revenues of $4.5 billion, Twitter trades at less than 6.0x sales. These numbers remain conservative considering the analyst targets only have the company growing annual revenues in the 14% range for the next couple of years.

The market should pretty much brush aside the discussion on higher costs from the projected 20% growth in the global headcount. My previous article suggested Twitter was probably underspending on R&D and the company should start generate revenue growth in excess of 20% anyway.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is only rebounding to previous highs here near $40. The company now has the user growth to warrant far higher stock prices. Investors should continue holding the stock from previous bullish calls and look to buy more shares on dips.

