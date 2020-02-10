Income Lab Ideas: Closed-End Funds Growing Their Share Count

We will be looking at several funds and track their price action along the way.

SEC form N-2 is an important form to watch out for when a closed-end fund files with the SEC. This form must be submitted by any CEF when they register to offer shares. This is either through a primary offering or a secondary offering. We had covered this topic a bit in our previous Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). At that time they had filed an N-2 and we reflected on the potential outcome that they could take. In this case, RQI did end up announcing a rights offering. We wanted to take the subject a bit further today and include several case studies of what happens to a fund from when the filing is registered -all the way to the eventual announcement of the exact route the fund takes.

As a reminder for newer (and a refresher for older members), an N-2 is important for the fact that it can alter a fund, either positively or negatively. This is through shares being issued as accretive to shareholders or becoming dilutive to current shareholders. Since it is a registration of new shares to be offered, either will increase the total outstanding shares that a CEF has. This then affects metrics like distribution coverage and earnings potential. For those reasons, it is important to be watchful of such filings.

The "closed" part of the name closed-end fund means that new shares are not continually redeemed or created on a consistent basis. This is in contrast to traditional mutual funds and ETFs. In mutual funds and ETFs, they are creating and redeeming new shares constantly to keep the underlying price at the same price as the net asset value or NAV per share. Mutual funds do these calculations at the end of the trading day so shares aren't bought or sold throughout market hours. ETFs do trade on exchanges and the vast majority of the time have NAVs and market price equal. It isn't out of the ordinary to see a couple of cents difference though - so this isn't an absolute rule.

This isn't the case for CEFs when we see these two prices different the majority of the time. This creates an opportunity for us to utilize our swap strategy when divergences appear in valuations of similar funds.

Since this is the case, CEFs use several methods to raise money - beyond the primary offering - through secondary offerings or follow-on offerings. The general reason being that this allows the fund's size to grow.

At-the-market ("ATM") offering: shares are those that end up becoming accretive. This is because the shares must be sold on the market at the prevailing market price, and this is only allowed to happen when the market price is trading above the NAV (i.e., a premium). These, over time, can be beneficial to shareholders.

When a fund trades at premium levels for extended periods ATMs are quite beneficial. They can be beneficial to shareholders since it would be anticipated to increase the NAV per share over time. Additionally, it can help increase the earnings of the fund. It also helps management since they get paid off of a percentage of AUM, thus, their compensation also increases.

An ATM is generally a well-received course of action since it benefits all participants involved.

Rights offering ("RO"): can be triggered even if shares are trading below the NAV. When this happens, it is typically dilutive to current shareholders. Thus, we end up seeing shares selling off. This is typically why we sell when a rights offering is announced and revisit after the new shares hit investor's accounts. This allows us to see the exact impact on the NAV per share. We have traditionally benefitted from taking such actions, historically.

ROs, typically, generate downward pressure on the shares of a fund announcing one. With a solid fund, it isn't necessarily negative if one is looking for a long-term investment. However, since these offerings can be dilutive and cause NAV reduction, they need to be interpreted on a case by case study.

Dividend Reinvestment Plans ("DRIPs"): are probably the most familiar to many investors. Simply put, this is when new shares are created in lieu of an investor receiving cash, an investor will receive additional shares of the underlying holding. At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we use the practice of taking cash instead of DRIPing funds. This allows us more control over where we are "reinvesting" these payments through potentially more lucrative opportunities. It is important to consider that when a fund is trading at a premium, generally, a fund will offer a discount relative to the current market trading value if new shares are taken.

N-2 To Rights Offering Examples

RQI-

Being that RQI is fresh on my mind, we can start with this fund.

RQI first filed its N-2 on November 21st, 2019. The closing price from the 21st to November 22nd was $14.54 and traded down to $14.38. The NAV when from $14.65 to $14.59 per share, so this wasn't out of the ordinary. You will see that there isn't much of a price reaction on the N-2 filing alone.

It then took them all the way to January 7th of this year to make the announcement of an RO. It was announced as a transferable one for three offering. Meaning that for every three rights a holder has, they can subscribe to an additional share. Shareholders will receive one right for every one share of common stock that they hold on the record date of January 17th, 2020.

This is when we typically see shares start a downward trend and generally, a steep selloff over the next day after the announcement (in some cases, several days of decline).

RQI, on January 6th, 2020, closed at $14.72. After the announcement, we saw a drop to $14.35 on the 7th or only a drop of about 2.5%. This was followed up on the 8th with another drop to $13.98. For the two days combined it works out to about a 5% drop. Of course, the underlying NAV hadn't moved much just on the announcement by RQI, but it went from $14.75 on the 6th to $14.64 on the 8th. This is to cover that it was not just a selloff in the underlying assets that caused a drop. This was the RO being announced. RQI has now "recovered" a bit after the initial two days of dropping.

After exiting RQI, I have re-entered a position in the fund. Generally, we would wait until after the dust has settled and to see the full extent of the NAV dilution. The reason for entering back into RQI is that the discount between Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) and RQI had become quite wide. Additionally, as RQI gets closer to a 9.75% discount there should be less interest from investors to partake in the offering. Thus, the NAV dilution could be less than expected. However, at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we had waited until such a wide divergence between these funds that if the full dilution is carried out - we should still benefit relative to where RNP is trading at a 1.90% discount.

If one is planning on holding through this RO event, it would be highly encouraged to either subscribe for the additional shares if you want to add to an RQI position or sell the rights if you do not plan on participating. Selling the rights as soon as possible is likely to have the best outcome (highest selling price) as we move closer to that February 13th date, we typically see rights lose value.

In the case of RQI, we are yet to see the final outcome as they are just entering the subscription period. The following examples will detail those that have come and gone.

The above chart illustrates the decline we expect when a rights offering is announced. This is anticipated as the NAV will take a hit in the future, unless the shares were offered at a premium to NAV.

UTG-

Another fund that we just recently covered at the Lab, Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), has also filed an N-2 earlier last year. They also have several ROs in their history that we can take a quick look at.

Their latest N-2 was filed back on August 6th. However, they then released a 497 (definitive materials form) that appears to be consistent with an ATM program. This is generally positive as shares will be sold throughout the trading day when the price is above NAV (i.e. when shares are trading at a premium). This would be considered beneficial to investors as they would be accretive to current holders. However, keep in mind that the wording for a rights offering was still intact in an amended N-2A filing. Thus, we could see the fund ultimately go that route. This would be consistent with what we have seen in the past when UTG begins to trade at premium levels.

Furthermore, the offering was for $600 million more worth of potential shares. This is important because the ATM program is allotted for 5,500,000 shares. At the latest NAV per share reported of $37, this works out to $203,500,000 in new potential capital. This is a far cry from the $600 million that they have filed for.

For UTG, on August 5th, shares closed at $35.52. The following day shares closed at $36.24. The NAV price went from $34.29 to $34.64. Again, clearly no impact from just the N-2 filing.

Additionally, when the ATM portion was announced, on November 12th, 2019, shares traded from $36.22 on the 11th to $36.45 for the closing price the following day. For context, the NAV went from $35.70 to $35.68. Again here, we see no impact on the announcement for an ATM program. Which we would anticipate to generally be positive for a fund anyway.

However, we can take a quick look at the previous RO they announced in 2017. Stanford Chemist has this study that dives into greater detail so I won't elaborate, but we will take a quick look at the price action. I would greatly urge readers to take a look as the piece goes in-depth on rights offerings in general.

The N-2 was filed on June 19th, 2017. Shares of UTG traded from $36.57 on the 16th (this was over a weekend) and on the 19th closed at $36.33. The NAV went from $35.29 to $35.22. Additionally, the share price from the 19th to the 20th fell from $36.33 to $35. In this case, the NAV also dropped from $35.22 to $34.84. This would indicate to me that the N-2 filing was not the main culprit for such a drop. There were outside factors of NAV dropping that also played a role.

However, on August 28th, 2017, they announced the plans for a rights offering. The preceding trading day, August 25th (another weekend) saw shares close at $36.13. On the 28th shares closed at $34.62 or a 4.18% drop.

The rights offering expired on October 4th, 2017. The shares closed that trading at $31.99, NAV was $34.93. Then, on October 10th, 2017, UTG announced the final results of the rights offering. When shares were sent out and received, we saw the result of the NAV hit, NAV per share dropped to $33.47.

An investor could have sold at $34.62 and if waited until after the results announcement, could have picked up shares for $31.43. At this time, an investor would have collected a monthly $0.16 per share distribution, to be fair. Additionally, the final result put the subscription price at $29.93 per share. If an investor would have fully subscribed + taken the over-subscription option (which would have required buying additional rights at a fluctuating price and fully subscribing with those too) they would have reduced their cost basis.

The chart above is for the time period shortly before the N-2 was filed and goes until several days after the shares were issued.

GDV-

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) filed an N-2 on June 14, 2019. Shares traded from $21.33 to $21.33, from June 14th closing to June 15th closing. The NAV per share went from $23.01 to $22.96.

On September 23rd, 2019, they announced a transferable ten for one rights offering. A ten for one rights offering really limits the dilutive impact of the fund as fewer shares will ultimately be issued in the end result. The other unusual term for this offering was the $20 subscription price that was determined in advance, rather than based on a formula. On September 20th shares closed at $21.47. Then, GDV actually bucked the trend we typically see and rose to $21.57 the following Monday. The NAV per share went from $23.24 on the 20th and remained flat the following closing day.

They announced the results of the offering on November 18th, 2019. The shares closed that day at $20.79. When the shares were issued, NAV only took a slight hit to $23.36 since it wasn't that dilutive of an offering. In general, the market was in rally mode as well that helped limit the downside in the market price. The NAV actually rose from the initial announcement to the final outcome.

An investor could have also collected two distributions of $0.11 per share over the event as well, further limiting the downside. Again though, an investor could have sold the day of the announcement at $21.47 and bought back after at $20.79.

Again here, the chart is from several days before the N-2 was filed until shortly after the shares were issued. The strong bounce off of October's lows helped significantly reduce the negative affect.

RIV-

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (RIV) are making rights offerings a bit of a habit. The last N-2 I could find for RIV was filed all the way back on July 24th, 2018. They then announced a rights offering on September 20th, 2019 after market close. The share price closed at $17.60, then the following day closed at $16.94. The NAV per share went from $17.13 to $17.12.

The results were announced on November 6th, 2019, shares closed that day at $16.47. The NAV per share went from $16.81 to $16.60 when the shares were issued. Again, this wasn't too dilutive of an offering. However, an investor could have sold at $16.94 when it was announced and bought after the result fro $16.47.

The above chart goes from a couple of days before the rights offering was announced to several days after the announcement. I used a shorter time frame since they originally filed the N-2 in 2018. RIV has about 47% exposure to fixed-income investments. This means that the strong rebound we saw for GDV from October played less of a role in mitigating the effect of the rights offering.

ACP-

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) filed an N-2 on August 27, 2019. In this case, they filed specifically with the intent for a rights offering. The shares traded from $12.22 on the 26th, to $12.04 on the 27th. At the same time, NAV went from $12.49 to $12.52.

They then 'officially' announced the transferable rights offering with terms stated on October 2nd, 2019. As it was well known at this point, shares dropped from $12.36 to $12.33. However, its NAV per share also dropped from $12.57 to $12.49. In this case, the NAV drop likely also played a role.

The results from ACP were announced on November 14th, 2019. The NAV per share, after issuance of the stock, saw a drop from $12.34 to $11.77. Further, the closing market share price on the 14th was $11.35. Had one sold on the October 2nd announcement, they would have been able to sell for around $12.33.

ACP also wasn't shielded from a rising market like GDV. Additionally, the fund is invested almost primarily in fixed-income assets so we didn't get any mitigating impact at all as RIV experienced some reduced negative impact.

At-The-Market Offering

A brief discussion of what can happen when shares are offered through an ATM program. This takes place when shares trade above the NAV (i.e. a premium).

When shares are offered at a premium to NAV, the additional shares are accretive to the fund. For example, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), generally trades at large premiums. From their latest Annual Report, they include a column labeled "increase resulting from at-the-market offering." This is located in the "ratios/supplemental data" section of the report. For 7/31/2019, they attribute that NAV grew by $0.15, 2018 at $0.12 and 2017 was good for $0.10 per share addition to NAV.

In fact, several PIMCO funds have this luxury of growing through selling shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) also joined this list by recently filing an N-2 as well. In this case, they then quickly followed up with confirmation on their 497 of the intent for at-the-market offerings. That is because PCI is now joining the other PIMCO funds in premium territory.

When a fund trades at premium levels for extended periods ATMs are quite beneficial. They can be beneficial to shareholders since it would be anticipated to increase the NAV per share over time. Additionally, it can help increase the earnings of the fund for shareholders. It also helps management since they get paid off of a percentage of AUM, thus, their compensation also increases.

PTY and PCI are both holdings in our Income Generator portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Conclusion

In most rights offerings, management touts the benefits of greater liquidity and lower expenses. It is true that, typically, larger funds do experience a greater average volume of daily trading. However, the lower expenses don't seem to materialize - at least not in a significant way, beyond a basis point or two. The greatest benefit for a rights offering is the larger asset base that can generate higher fees for the management and fund sponsor. As the examples I laid out above show, it usually leaves shareholders worse off, at least over the shorter-term.

We demonstrate this above with several examples of the impact a rights offering can have on the share price for shareholders holding through a rights offering. One needs to be mindful and realize they are still collecting distributions, so this needs to be factored in. But, in all examples laid out above we see that the best course of action is 'sidestepping' the offering and revisiting after the final results are known.

We also don't see a huge drop when the N-2 is originally filed. I believe this is for good reason as the time between the filing of the N-2 and such an announcement varies from a month or so to over a year for RIV. Additionally, many N-2s don't provide the specifics if it will eventually lead to a rights offering or an at-the-market program. Maybe someone can give the SEC a call and suggest less ambiguous filing requirements? This would be immensely helpful.

This isn't meant to point out that these funds are bad or of poor management quality. In fact, RQI and UTG are two of the most solid funds you can invest in for the long-term. This does help reinforce why we choose to 'sidestep' such offerings though!

