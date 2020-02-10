Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Greatest Economy Ever

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Construction spending declined 0.2% in December from an upwardly revised 0.7% increase in November. The only growth we continue to see is in residential spending, predominately single-family homes, which rose 1.4% for the month and is up 5.8% over the past year. Non-residential spending was down 1.2% for the month, which was the fifth decline in the past six months.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

While remaining in expansion territory, IHS Markit’s Manufacturing Index (PMI) softened in January, falling to 51.9 in January from December’s reading of 52.4. Export orders dropped, overall new orders softened, the pace of hiring slowed, but output growth remained steady. Backlogs of work fell for the first time since September of last year. Still, confidence levels rose to the highest level seen in seven months, which is most likely a function of the announcement of the phase-1 trade deal and new NAFTA. Time will tell if this translates into improved activity.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index is starting to catch up to the more positive looking index from Markit. I suspect this has to do with trade tensions starting to diminish. This index rose above 50.0 for the first time in six month, increasing to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. An improvement in new orders, including export orders, and production led to the indication of very modest expansion. Inventories,employment and the backlog of orders continue to contract.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

IHS Markit’s Services Index rose to 53.4 in January from December’s reading of 52.8. Business activity rose to a 10-month high, but this still suggests just a 2% rate of economic growth Order backlogs and hiring improved modestly. I should also note that this survey was complete pre-coronavirus. The only clear negative is a decline in new export sales, as business from abroad fell for the fifth time over the past six months. There is also a lack of confidence in future business prospects. There isn’t a lot of optimism from survey participants about 2020.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Non-Manufacturing Index inched higher in January to 55.5 from December’s reading of 54.9 in what was the strongest reading since last August, but the internal numbers were mixed. While new orders rose smartly, new export orders are close to being back in contraction. The rate of hiring softened and order backlogs fell further into the fourth month of contraction. Still, this survey is consistent with GDP growth north of 2%.

The Jobs Report

The headline number, which is all the market seems to care about, came in stronger than expected at 225,000 new jobs for January. Warmer weather was clearly a factor in boosting construction employment by 44,000. The healthcare and leisure/hospitality sectors were responsible for the majority of other jobs, which tend to be lower paying. Manufacturing bled another 12,000 positions. Don’t expect this level of job growth to be sustained, as we have averaged 171,000 jobs per month over the past year. Additionally, last month’s household survey, which includes small businesses, showed a decline in employment of 89,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from 3.5%, but that was because the participation rate improved to 63.4 from 63.2, so this is a positive. Wages rose 0.3% in January, improving the annualized increase to 3.1% from 2.9%. Still, it looks to me like the peak rate of annualized wage growth is behind us by more than a year. The fact that inflation has ticked up over that time frame means that real wage growth is losing steam.

The most discouraging job news went largely unnoticed. In its annual benchmark revision, the Bureau of Labor Statistics made the largest downward adjustment to its job creation numbers since the last recession. There were 422,000 fewer jobs created over the past year than originally estimated. The oil and gas sector is largely to blame, but there were downward revisions for retailers, restaurants and temporary help firms as well. What concerns me is that this may indicate we will see significant downward revisions to GDP for 2019 as well.

Conclusion

In his State of the Union Address last week, President Trump again asserted that we have the greatest economy in our country’s history. We all know that the President likes to embellish the truth, but this depiction of our economy always brings me back to a painful truth that he refuses to acknowledge. If we weren’t borrowing $1 trillion a year, which equates to more than 5% of our annual economic output, we wouldn’t be growing a paltry 2%. In fact, in the private sector this would be a prescription for bankruptcy. It is not sustainable, and it is slowly eating away at the outlook for future generations.

We have all been hypnotized into thinking that the debt and deficits no longer matter. The truth is that they don’t, until they do. When they do, the ramifications will be devastating. I blame our legislators for not having the courage to educate the public. I also blame the Fed for monetizing our debt and inflating financial asset prices, which seems to have given our legislators on both sides of the aisle an excuse to do nothing. The Fed’s efforts to inflate asset prices enrich the few, while the debt that continues to grow burdens all of us.

Our fiscal irresponsibility will become glaringly apparent when the next economic contraction occurs, and we have very little firepower to combat it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.