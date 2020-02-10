Motorola Solutions: Consistent Execution, Stock Is A Buy

The Americas segment performed well as expected, but I was particularly impressed by the results produced in software and services.

Motorola Solutions' (MSI) fourth quarter results were about as good as any of its shareholders could have reasonably expected.

The Chicago-based company may not have delivered a top-line beat this time. But adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a healthy 14 cents, the widest bottom-line beat since 2018, spoke to a couple of the bullish themes supporting my buy stance on this name: (1) a progressive revenue shift to more stable and higher-margin software and services, and (2) gains from scale in the form of operating leverage. Credit: company's website

A peek at the numbers

Very much in line with my earnings preview, the Americas geographic segment and S&S division provided most of the uplift to revenues and earnings. The former saw robust top-line increase of 10% that ensured double-digit revenue growth for the full year, driven in part by strength in the LMR (land mobile radio) business. A bit of a surprise to me was the small Asia Pacific segment, up 6% and recovering from the previous three quarters despite my fears over FX headwinds and the macro-level challenges faced in China.

But I believe the latter, software and services, was the key driver behind this quarter's earnings beat. The division grew revenues by an impressive 21%, aided by the recent acquisitions (about one-third of the total increase) and the solid results produced in video security and command center software. With the sharp sales increase came a sizable 310-bp bump in segment op margin driven by gains of scale.

The better news was 2020 EPS guidance of about $8.72 at the mid-point of the range, which was about 15 cents better than the Street's expectations. Since the revenue increase outlook of 4% for the current year fell a hair short of projections, it seems like the management team is more confident than analysts have been about continued margin expansion. Add to the forecasts the company's "directional guidance" of $10 in 2021 EPS, and the implied low-teen growth in earnings over the next 24 months looks compelling to me.

Stock is a buy

The fourth quarter was a solid one for Motorola Solutions, and it looks like the new year will not look much different. The company has been consistently delivering timid top-line growth along with robust margin expansion, while spitting out large quantities of cash ($1.6 billion in 2019 FCF, representing a respectable 5% of market cap).

True, valuations don't seem too rich at a forward P/E of 21.2x that is lower than the stock market's current average. And once analysts incorporate the new guidance into their estimates, I believe long-term projection could rise from the current 7% levels, unveiling further value in the stock.

Yet, the core of my bullish stance towards MSI is grounded primarily on the robust fundamentals of the business, not necessarily on valuation. Consistent execution, favorable margin and revenue mix trends, and heavy institutional ownership lead me to believe that this is a great "storm-resistant growth" stock to own.

