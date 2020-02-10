Blue Team Vs. Red Team: Schlumberger, Halliburton, And Other Oil Servicing (Video)

Schlumberger and Halliburton are two of the more established names with larger degree up-trends.

Many oil servicing companies can be forming potentially significant long-term bottoming patterns.

While some might need more of a bounce and then another low, there is potential to count larger corrections as complete even sooner, and at the very least, we see some good R:R setups for more "bounces" off recent lows.

Before we get into the more detailed discussion of Elliott Wave counts, we will check in with our resident FA and Quant experts.

From Lyn's desk:

"Analysts are expecting a rebound in adjusted earnings for these two companies [SLB & HAL] over the next few years, but they have leveraged balance sheets, and investors would do well to consider them as risky selections at this time, with a wide variance of possible performance going forward."

On the Quantitative side, our very own Harry Dunn shares with us:

"These are all high risk (volatility), negative momentum, negative alpha generators.... buying weakness can be hazardous to your financial health so know what you are getting into."

This fits with our cautious approach to scouting out the makings of long-term bottoms.

Companies like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are heavily affected not just from the price in oil in a directional sense but also from volatility of that price. In comparing a longer-term chart of oil with the two companies, one can see how closely they correlate at times, but when oil gets particularly choppy, they get hit harder.

However, as analyzers of sentiment, we avoid placing too much emphasis on correlation. It can work for a time and then completely disconnect. I like to think of things being "in phase" or "out of phase" viz sentiment and their EW patterns. Since mid-2013, many of the oil services companies discussed did not really participate in the 41-76 run for oil. Indeed, most peaked in a bounce around January 2018 and since January 2019 have been significantly diverging from oil. While oil has moved mostly sideways, oscillating between 50 support region and 65 resistance region, most of these names have leaked steadily lower. Out of phase with oil, but in phase with each other.

Most of the charts are also at or near historic bottoming regions for P/S ratio. Metrics like this tend to work well long term as a type of oscillator, and while talking about reversion to mean for various metrics, we tend to see things plodding back and forth between extremes.

With that "out of phase" non-correlation we discussed earlier in mind, the potential for a near-term bounce+ in oil seems less crucial, but still it couldn't hurt. Whether from the current 49 low or from a bit closer to 46/47, oil should get at least a corrective bounce toward 57-59.

VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA:OIH) holds about 24 stocks, but SLB alone is a whopping 19.66% of net assets. With HAL another 10.42%, the names discussed here represent exactly 49% of OIH. While we say "each chart on its own," the patterns off the 2014 between OIH and SLB and HAL are nearly identical. Since we already saw that the charts do not always correlate to the price of oil, maybe there is something else that is causing them to track so close. Perhaps, it is investor #sentiment and the perceptions of continued weakness that have caused them to decline in near lock-step.

On OIH, it is possible to count the correction off 2014 as complete, but the pattern might "look" better with more of a bounce for a larger (4)th wave and then another low.

Zooming in below shows the ideal path for the possible C up of (4) for OIH, and we will be watching for clues that it might be morphing into a more significant bottom.

Schlumberger (SLB), as discussed in the video, has an extremely large degree Super Cycle (I.)-(II.). Similar to OIH though off the 2014 high, it might first need a Primary degree 4th wave bounce and then an attempt at another low, but the pattern for the (C.) wave up inside that "bounce" has great R:R and is certainly tradable.

With the (C.) of P.4 targeting the 46 region, that is roughly a 34% gain from here over the next 6-12mo. On top of that, SLB currently pays a 5.7% dividend yield! Since we have clear support that needs to hold at 32.95, that gives us approximately 1:10 Risk:Reward, not including the dividend!

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) are in similar fifth waves off 2018 consolidations. They both allow for B-wave bounces inside the fifths, but both have high probabilities of making new lows, and those final lows can be fairly extreme. I consider them far more riskier than SLB and HAL.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) has very similar C-wave up potential to OIH and SLB, but can then make another low.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) has a similar large degree move up to NOV into its 2014 top, but likely only starting a Cycle b bounce but great R:R from a small retrace.

FTI might give us several tradable swings off a support region in the 17s with support/invalidation just under 16 targeting 15%-20%, 20%-25%, and 30%-35% moves in progressively larger degree C-waves from the corresponding B-wave supports.

Halliburton might be the most promising from the standpoint of immediate potential for the 5th of a Leading Diagonal pattern off the August 2019 low, which would be a strong indicator of a major bottom in place. HAL can more easily count as complete in a y wave for Super Cycle (II.) into that low just shy of a 50% retrace of the entire move up from December 2001. This initial green 5up would count best as only the wave (1) toward 27/28 off the recent low, inside an even larger wave one. The projected 5th wave toward 28 is close to a 30% gain that projects into March or April, should the recent low in the 21s hold.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is showing a similar ABC down to OIH and others near complete.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) implies tremendous long-term Fibonacci extension potential in a high probability Cycle degree I-II setup. This name is highly volatile and not even a holding of OIH; its standard deviation is high, and that should certainly be a factor in sizing any positions.

Zooming in the following chart shows the ideal sub-wave path off this 61.8% retrace in PTR for the start of Primary wave 1 inside the Cycle III. This is a great illustration of the Fractal nature of EW patterns, and just like this chart is looking initially for a "1-2" inside the (1)-(2) of an even larger Primary 1 to start the larger Cycle III... One can zoom in further on that 1-2 and look for a smaller i-ii and even a (i.)-(ii.) inside of that, which is what we will be doing in StockWaves.

While not a directly related name, we posted about Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a February 3rd video for our StockWaves service and wanted to point out the little turn up from cited support.

Also, it is not only the charts that are so similar...

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! "Join Stockwaves, it is fantastic!" (JB) "Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole) "You should subscribe to Stock Waves for individual stocks. Zac, Garrett ... and Lyn are doing a great job. I like the service a lot." (SP500_trader) Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.