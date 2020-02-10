7 Ways To Beat The Market: Value Update For 2020

This article also discusses the relative performance of value stocks in 2019 and their prospective outlook for 2020.

The second of seven strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "value factor" that has seen stocks with these characteristics outperform the broader market.

Investors should understand simple and easy-to-implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

Rising stock market valuations have further exacerbated wealth inequality even as barriers to entry to the market have fallen and trading costs have approached zero.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted seven buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

For Value investors, it was the best of times...

Source: Bloomberg

It was the worst of times...

Source: Bloomberg

Those two graphs recount the relative performance between the S&P 500 (SPY) and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV) from two different starting dates.

The first graph shows the outperformance of Value from the 2009 market trough. From the market low in the depth of the Financial Crisis - March 9th, 2009 - Value stocks have bested the broader S&P 500 by around 5% per year, generating an incredibly strong 23% annualized returns over the past decade-plus.

Move the starting point for this graph forward a few years or back a few years and the results look downright Dickensian. The second graph show the performance of Value stocks since the pre-crisis market peak - October 9th, 2007. Since that time, Value stocks have lagged by more than 0.5% per year.

I showed in a recent article that this twelve-plus year period of underperformance for Value is anomalous. I covered the "relative value" of high book-to-price stocks in this dataset in an article entitled "Is It Value's Time?" Leveraging a much longer and broader dataset, I showed that the rolling 12-year annualized returns for the 30% of the market with the highest book-to-market (Value) had lagged the 30% of the market with the lowest book-to-market (Growth) by the largest amount since a period that covered the Great Depression.

Value has uniquely lagged for periods including the Financial Crisis, but has also lagged in more recent periods. In my monthly article on Factor Tilts, I noted that Value - in the second column to the left - has lagged the cap-weighted benchmark for the periods extending up to 10 years. January's underperformance versus Low Volatility (SPLV) and Momentum (MTUM) was its largest monthly negative differential since February 2009 versus those other factor tilts.

With that set-up, let's dive deeper into what has driven Value's long-run outperformance, and its near-term underperformance.

Value

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that high book-to-market stocks tended to outperform low book-to-market stocks.

Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

We know that Value has outperformed over long-time intervals, but that outperformance has dissipated more recently. Does the factor no longer work, or has it simply gotten more cheap versus growth stocks in recent periods? French and Fama returned with a paper in January 2020 that tried to answer that very question.

Their seminal work, published in 1992, focused on the market period between 1963-1991. Utilizing data through 2019, the famed duo added an additional 28 years to their sample period, doubling the length of their market study. Fama and French found that excess returns from the value premium were lower in the in the second half of the study period. The premium for larger value stocks dropped from 0.36%/month per month to 0.05%/month. Premiums for smaller value stocks, meanwhile, fell from a robust 0.58%/month to 0.33%/month.

While many readers of the paper (myself included) likely hoped that the duo would conclude that the expanded dataset either confirmed or rejected the presence of a value premium, the researchers were not so readily forthcoming. They noted the high variability in the monthly excess returns cloud their ability to statistically infer that the value premium has declined or disappeared completely.

Value fits my personal view of investing better than growth. There are certainly market cases where the behavioral bias of overconfident investors has pushed stocks to heights detached from their fundamentals. This can lead to growth outperformance in the short-run, but over the longest periods we have for the market, value has tended to eventually outperform. These are difficult days to be a value focused investors. Rarely in market history have growth stocks outperformed for such an extended period. This time is likely not different, and I would expect Value to again have its moment in the sun.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.