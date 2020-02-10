The Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: Gasmaggedon Issue

There is so much uncertainty in the market at present. We suggest holding on to current positions, but putting new money to work.

Introduction

In the oilfield we have a term for a bad well. One where nothing goes right. "Snake bit." In the best case, a snake-bit well will fight you every step of the way to completion, ruining your AFE projection, and maybe your safety record. In the worst case? Well, the BP Macondo was a perfect example of that scenario.

The oil market is simply snake-bit right now, bringing to mind the classic investing "falling knife" analogy. Last we week we broke through an important downside trend for oil, cracking into the upper $40's for WTI. Brent has tracked down below the $60 level as well, which has hurt our European dividend payers. For example, Shell, (RDS.A), (RDS.B) is now yielding just over 7%. A level it hasn't seen since briefly in 2016 when WTI dropped to ~$26/bbl.

Could we fall another 50% and retest that level? I don't really know why not over the short haul. The most recent problem to bedevil the energy of course is the Corona virus taking down freshly inflated growth estimates for energy use globally.

Essentially, my expectation is for it to begin peaking (this may be happening now), and wind down pretty rapidly, following the arcs of other viral outbreaks in recent times.

CNBC

In that scenario, given that it's still early Feb, and the lag factor for news of improvement in the situation, (you know bad news can travel around the world in the time good news takes to get out of bed), energy oriented stocks are just going to dither for the first quarter.

So in this article we are just going to recap what we see as the key factors that might stabilize or even begin to improve prices as we move into the second quarter, assuming that I am right and this viral-thingie is a short-term phenom.

We will also take a look at one over-arching trend that could destabilize the entire U.S. energy market-gas. Hold on tight, and maybe get a Teddy Bear to help get to you a better place, potentially later this year. A time when I think things could be vastly improved if a couple of the trends we will discuss here-in pan out.

Notes from the Almanac: R-OPEC

The regular members of the cartel were having an emergency huddle last week that included their new best-buddies the Russians. The topic- cutting another 600K to 1 mm BOD from daily production to try and balance a declining market suffering from a new global pandemic. There really wasn't a lot of suspense about this, although as we will discuss below, the Russians were playing it up a bit. In the end, cut they must, and ultimately cut they will.

When you play with the Russians you have to learn some new rules. The "poor ol" Saudis are too used to playing with the straight-shooting Americans, and are now going to learn to "like a touch of the lash." By that I mean the most recent Russian gambit of saying "Nyet" to further cuts as noted in this WSJ article.

This is just a game for Vlad to introduce his new found buddy MBS to his new status as his "wingman." There is a price to pay for Russian cooperation, and MBS has had a free ride so far. You wait. Pretty soon there will be....dare I say it? A "quid pro quo," announcement by the Saudis, giving Vlad something he wants in return for agreeing to another cut. It's what friends do.

Nor will it take long. I am sure panic-laced calls are taking place between Riyadh and the Kremlin even now. As I said above, cut they must and cut they will.

U.S. shale...starting to roll?

This is the one thing, more than any other that would let the air out of the Negosaurus of excess supply and weak demand that's been stalking the oil markets for the last five years. Yes, it's been that long!

Shale production must not only level off, but roll over to change the negative sentiment that haunts every player in the upstream space. A flattening of the upward slope has been evident for sometime now, but the reduction of the DUC inventory has kept the curve move toward the upper right hand corner of the graph for the last year or so, even as the rig count has headed down.

At some point the legacy decline rate of existing wells will exceed the rate of new production and shale will roll. You will perhaps note that I only discuss the Permian. It's because it the only basin that matters. The other major plays are either too problematic from an acreage quality standpoint, or too gassy to remain a significant factor for much longer. The Permian has years to go, but it will be at lower levels.

The chart referenced above suggests that two scant years from now production in the Permian could be half what it is now. That my friends will be a game changer. And, we will see the impact of that change well in advance of 2022 in our core service providers, Halliburton, (HAL), and Schlumberger, (SLB), as well as BP, (BP), Shell, (RDS.B), Chevron, (CVX), Occidental, (OXY), and of course, ExxonMobil, (XOM).

So take heart. There will be a morning after. Here's the thing...there has been so much under-investment over the last five years, that the chickens will come home to roost. A report I ran across by the Finnish oil ministry underscores the impact of this lack of investment. (Ok, Ok, I get it. The Finns are not perhaps the most usual source of data. That doesn't mean it their data's wrong or not worth looking at.)

More than half the world’s oil producing countries are now in decline, the report claims, with the bulk of new production concentrated among just six main producers. When looking specifically at crude oil operations, the report says, about 81 percent of the world’s oil fields are now in decline, with the rate of discoveries of new oil fields declining to record lows. By 2040, this means the world would need to replace over four times the current crude oil output of Saudi Arabia, just to keep output consistently flat.

Finnish Geological Survey,2019

The point here is that increases in shale output have made up 75% of new production over the last decade and sucked all the investment capital out of the room in so doing. When shale rolls, as it must, oil is headed higher. Potentially much higher. Forever? Of course not, but the key providers highlighted above will experience a dramatic pop in price. Until we drill ourselves into another glut a few years down the road, of course.

The buzz in the Oilfield Gazette: Gasmaggedon

That's the good news above. Things will get better at least for a while. But, (there's always a but, right?), the bottom could be well below where we are now. The title of this section should give you a clue as to where I am going. Gas. Gasmageddon to be exact.

The combination of the warmest winter on record In Europe, massively full storage and crushing low Henry hub prices for gas have created a perfect storm for the fuel. Hence the term, gasmageddon.

Source

Source

I've made the point in recent articles to stay away from the LNG space and by extension anything that is directly linked to it like the pipeline companies, Energy Transfer, (ET). Back in December of last year I put out a stark warning about Cheneire, (LNG).

Cheniere Energy: Bad Moon On The Rise

No one can accuse me of mincing words there. That's a pretty descriptive title that shouldn't leave much doubt about where I stand. Essentially the thesis of this article was that we were going to be looking at gas curtailments that would enact "Force Majeure" provisions of long term LNG sales contracts. I took some grief in comments on the public side about this, but now it looks like I was dead on in my concerns. LNG has tanked over the last month.

Source

As a recent Financial Times article notes-

Shipments of oil and gas are backing up at Chinese ports, which is creating ripple effects across the world. Now, Chinese state-owned CNOOC is considering declaring force majeure on its LNG import commitments. Sinopec and CNPC are also apparently considering the move.

FT

I told you so. To be honest the impacts of these actions if they become widespread are so dire, and so recent that I can't fully assess them at this point. For now we will just have to accept that it could lead to a complete decoupling of the "gas" freight train from shale plays to the GOM ports where a number of liquefaction plants have been humming along exporting cargo after cargo of super-chilled U.S. shale gas to points East.

Again, not forever, but it will be a dislocating event. Sort of like a tsunami or an earth quake disrupts life as we know it for a while. That sort of thing.

Your takeaway

In the short term we can only expect more volatility in the oil market. Up one day, and down the next. When the Russians decide to stop toying with the affections of the Saudis and buy into the cut, (we may never know what the Saudis have to give up or buy from them in exchange for the Russians going along on the cut.) Or it might be a nice Russian S-400 missile system like they sold Turkey a while back. You may recall the Americans have had qualms about selling hardware to the Saudis after the Khashoggi imbroglio of the fall of 2018. We finally sold them these weapons, denying the Russians a nice sale. The fat lady may yet sing on this one!

The Gasmaggedon event also needs to work itself through the market before new money can be intelligently put to work. It this trend of refusing cargoes of LNG becomes anything more than an occasional occurrence it will have a major impact on the viability of most shale drilling. I will again, emphasize that I see this as temporary dislocation. Long term the Asian and European markets are still under supplied with gas.

I think better opportunities to enter or add to positions in LNG oriented stocks will come along. Perhaps fairly soon. I am standing pat at the present on my gas oriented stocks toward that future time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, OXY, HAL, SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. It is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the stock of the company discussed. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to make their own investing decisions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.