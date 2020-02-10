Economic Impact Of Coronavirus May Be Large

If the coronavirus remains in China and continues to affect production, the impact on China’s quarterly GDP growth may be 1-2 percent as long as the virus spreads.

China’s coronavirus is a health crisis that seems likely to translate into an economic crisis for the Asian nation and possibly even the rest of the world. The virus began in Wuhan, and has infected thousands of people across China. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a global public health emergency. So, what are the elements that could be adversely impacted by the health crisis, and to what extent might the economy slow?

For some perspective, some experts believe that the effect of the coronavirus on China's economy could be bigger than that of SARS, which killed close to 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003. This is despite the fact that SARS had a fatality rate of 9.6% compared to 2% for the coronavirus. SARS reduced China’s quarterly economic growth by two points, which declined from 11.1% in the first quarter of 2003 to 9.1% the following quarter. Growth then recovered to 10% in the third quarter. At that time, however, China’s GDP was a far smaller share of the global economy than it is now. These days, the effect is likely to be much greater.

Some industries are more susceptible to the outbreak than others. The most direct hit has been to the travel industry. The coronavirus hit at the outset of the Lunar New Year, in which millions of Chinese travel home. Travel on the first day of the holiday declined by almost 30% from a year ago. Airlines and hotel groups have provided refunds to tourists who had to cancel their travel plans. Disney has closed its resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and Carnival Cruises and Royal Caribbean have suspended voyages through the beginning of February. Travel between the Mainland and Hong Kong has also been sharply curtailed, as has long-distance bus travel from major Chinese cities.

China is one of the top global tourist destinations, and tourism contributed 11% to China's economic growth, employing about 28 million people. Delta, United, and American airlines announced the temporary suspension of flights between the US and China, as have many other global airlines. Chinese tourists also comprise a large percentage of travelers in Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam. Between domestic and international travel, millions of customers will be impacted by cancelled and reduced service. Travel within Asia is likely to be strongly affected.

Consumer spending is taking a hit as some shoppers refrain from mingling in public areas, particularly in the virus epicenter of Wuhan, where people are staying at home. Megacities like Shanghai and Beijing have also experienced a decline in consumption due to Coronavirus fears. A sharp decline in Chinese travel overseas will put a dent in the luxury goods industry, as Chinese tourists tend to purchase luxury products overseas.

An extended holiday will also harm production. Local governments have extended mandatory holiday factory shutdowns from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9. Businesses in Wuhan will be shut down longer. This will take an additional economic toll, as Wuhan is a transportation hub and home to many high-tech component suppliers, especially optical component manufacturers such as Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. High tech supply chains that cater to global firms are likely to be affected, as could China’s own rollout of 5G networks. The Central bank has stated that it will lower lending rates to firms struck by the crisis. Regulators in Guangdong province, Chengdu and Beijing stated they will ease credit to mitigate the economic consequences of the outbreak. Central and local governments are prepared to spend $12.6 billion on medical treatment and equipment.

Major multinationals, including Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, have restricted travel to and from China. McDonalds and Starbucks have shut down some locations. Toyota and Ford factories in China have extended the holiday, during which time they will be shut down. Chinese tech firms Alibaba, Tencent, Bytedance, Sina, Maimai, Netease and Didi asked employees to work from home after the New Year holiday ends.

Stock markets have taken a hit as investors face uncertainty and negative outlooks due to the virus. Travel and tourism have already experienced stock declines.

The outbreak may be slightly offset by higher expenditures on health care and products. China is already in dire need of medical supplies, and has asked the EU to help procure these products. The nation has even cancelled tariffs on some virus prevention products from the US.

The impact of the coronavirus on GDP is uncertain but could be large. During the 2006 avian flu pandemic, the CBO developed two scenarios, the first with a mild attack and fatality rate, and the second with a severe attack and fatality rate. The impact on US GDP ranged from 1 to 2.3 points. Analysts have estimated that the current Coronavirus could result in a decline in quarterly growth of 1-2 percentage points. The decline comes at a particularly challenging time, as China is already beset with a slowing economy due to structural change and the US-China trade war. As noted before, China’s GDP makes up a larger percentage of global GDP now than it did during the SARS or avian flu epidemics.

The likelihood of quickly containing the virus looks dim at the moment. As the disease spreads rapidly and the death toll rises, hospitals in Wuhan are turning away some patients because they are at capacity. Wuhan has one-third of the diagnosed coronavirus patients. The main method of containment for the ill in cities outside of Wuhan and China is quarantine, as a vaccine or treatment for the disease are still in the making. Outside of China, the number of cases is small enough to successfully quarantine patients, but as the disease spreads throughout China, it may be highly challenging to set up a firewall between China and other nations due to the interconnectedness of globalization. This means that China’s prospects for containing the disease are dim, and that the potential for the disease to spread further outside of China is great.

If the coronavirus remains in China and continues to affect production for a year or less, the impact on China’s quarterly GDP growth may be 1-2 percent for as long as the virus is spreading. If the virus continues to spread longer than that, the negative impact on quarterly growth will be greater, and global GDP will be more strongly affected.

For the larger global economy, this is a major threat. The virus has reduced income for major airlines around the world, disrupted supply chains through slowdowns in transportation and manufacturing, and resulted in shutdowns of some China-based multinational locations. It will also result in reduced sales of both domestic and international products in China. In addition, if the disease spreads further to poorer countries with weak health systems, it could compound the crisis.

In the next month or two, the nature of the crisis will be better known, as will the impact on global growth. The coronavirus will continue to present a major challenge to a wide range of government departments, from health to commerce, to transportation. Next time, we discuss China’s planned sovereign digital currency.

