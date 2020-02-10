We're Moving To Neutral On Amazon - Just Like Jeff Bezos

His skill in doing so has delivered far better returns in our view than would have been obtained by paying out that capital as dividends or buybacks to those shareholders.

Jeff Bezos has proven himself as one of the most successful allocators of capital in the last two decades.

Background - Capital Allocation by CEOs

Truly imaginative capital allocation by company CEOs is rare. Most are content to run their companies at the prevailing rate of profitability in their industry, and pay out excess cash to shareholders by way of a dividend. Rather than interrupt the dividend, acquisitions - one of the few nonlinear forms of capital allocation - will often be funded by way of a debt or equity raise. And for reasons that we sincerely do not understand, CEOs and shareholders alike seem to believe that the company buying back its own stock is a good idea.

Warren Buffett's views on managers' ability to assign capital efficiently within their businesses are well known. Despite the crucial importance of capital allocation, Buffett has noted that the skill is neither taught nor learned on the way up the corporate ladder. It's a task that falls to the CEO only when she or he becomes CEO. And therefore the incoming CEO has a steep learning curve indeed.

Exceptions to this often include founder-CEOs. Such executives started their career at the company by allocating capital, usually their own, and then raising third party capital, be it VC funds or IPO funds, to fuel the expansion of the business. They have been responsible for the capital raising and spending of the business throughout its life. Further, the average entrepreneur-CEO is a lot more creative, or at least is permitted to be a lot more creative, than a hired-gun executive.

Right now, Jeff Bezos, who has an extraordinarily successful track record of capital allocation within Amazon (AMZN), is allocating his own capital elsewhere, outside of AMZN. We expand on this below, and factor it into our rating on the stock.

Our Views on Amazon

We published on note on AMZN here on SA recently - you can read it here. On the day we went to Buy, the stock closed at $1804.40. Since then, the stock has returned roughly 2.5x the return achieved by the S&P500. If you bought in at the close on the day of our note, and sold out at the close on Friday 7 Feb, you would have made 15% absolute gain and a 117% IRR.

We have on a personal account basis been an AMZN shareholder on and off for some years. The stock has been very, very good to us. And we believe that, per our note linked above, the company will continue to take share in retail, and take share from on-premises computing infrastructure and from some smaller cloud infrastructure platforms too.

One of the truly impressive achievements AMZN has clocked up has been the allocation of capital over its life.

Let's take a look at this for a moment, because the headlines about AMZN's capital allocation are usually negative. The company is criticized frequently for not paying a dividend, for not making a profit either at all (during heavy-spending times) or for not making very much profit (during lower-spending times), and generally for being too expensive as a multiple of, oh, everything.

Despite which the stock has powered ahead. Here's the chart that everybody already knows - the total return (which is the same as the stock price change) since IPO.

Source: YCharts.com

So despite always being apparently "too expensive", the stock has provided incredible returns over the long term. (It has also been a fantastic stock to trade short term - look at the volatility during that rise from around 2014 onwards).

But here's the thing. The reason AMZN has delivered such a fabulous return is in fact its internal capital allocation. This is Bezos true genius. He has run the company as a huge growth equity play. Money generated by the business has been "re-invested" in the business - meaning, profits generated by mature line of business X have been put into new line of business Y in order to fund its growth. Sometimes new lines of business work out, sometimes they do not - that's the nature of trying to grow a business. So shareholders interested in total return ought to shake Bezos by the hand and thank him for his capital allocation skill - which far exceeds most people's ability in this regard.

In the last five years or so, Bezos has pulled off another success. AMZN of course had to build a large internal computing infrastructure to support its retail business. To use a normally-meaningless term the company then "leveraged" its datacenter and software platform to sell compute cycles to third parties. The sophistication and depth of services offered has grown from storage to CPU cycles to database functions to facial-recognition, all offered as a cloud service which can be integrated with other computing services. Initially this was simply a way to get money in the door without spending a great deal to get that money. The compute infrastructure was already there and required little capex to service customer needs. Then, as "Amazon Web Services", as it became known, became a growth business in its own right, it began to generate more or less all the profits and cashflows of the group. Which meant Bezos had an internal source of capital to allocate to new retail operations such as developing AMZN's own carrier service, reducing spend on FedEx and the like.

Buffett would be proud. Using high-margin compute services to generate cash to fund growth in retail operations is a lot like using insurance premia to generate cash to use to fund growth in assets under management and companies acquired outright - the basic Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) business model that propelled Buffett to where he is today.

And look - here's how that played out for AMZN EPS.

Source: YCharts.com

Generating big money now. Which is why you don't see AMZN tapping the equity or debt markets for money to grow - it generates and allocates its own capital, and uses that capital to drive EPS. A thing of capitalistic beauty.

We're Moving To Neutral For Now

Having moved to Buy in the low $1800s/share, we're moving to Neutral (which in our ratings system means "we would not ourselves buy this stock at this price" - it doesn't mean Sell - Sell means Sell) now at a little under $2100/share. In part this is because AMZN has historically had a hard time supporting a stock price much over $2,000 for very long, and we want to see how that plays out before considering adding to our own holding.

But it's also because we think Bezos is a little distracted - bored maybe - at AMZN.

Firstly, AMZN played the Pentagon "JEDI" contract poorly in our view. That the company lost to Microsoft (MSFT) can have been a surprise to nobody given the political stance taken by another Bezos business, the Washington Post. So to run headlong into the bidding process, lose, then sue, seems to us to be an odd use of time and capital. Perhaps AMZN prevails in the end, but we doubt it.

Secondly, and more importantly for us, this greatly skilled allocator of capital is harvesting that capital from AMZN and placing bets elsewhere. First among those choices seems to be Blue Origin (BORGN), a space business which has a number of services under development including sub-orbital tourism (it would compete with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ) and government contracting (the company is hoping to win multiple lines of business from NASA including a lunar lander program). Now, this adds to our view that the space business is in the early stages of a long-run secular growth curve. Bezos is many things but in business he seems to us to be supremely rational. And he clearly believes BORGN to be a good use of his own money. As the New Space Race gains momentum, you're seeing similar stories play out elsewhere - Elon Musk at SpaceX (SPACE) being the highest profile - another tech titan pouring money into the space business.

We do believe AMZN can continue to move up. We're certainly not selling our personal holding. But if one of the best capital-allocators of the last twenty years is telling us that AMZN stock isn't his best idea right now, well, who are we to argue?

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 10 February 2020.

