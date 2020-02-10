GrubHub: Pivoting To Sell

Meanwhile, diner metrics continue deteriorating. Active diners are up only 28% y/y in Q4, versus 29% y/y growth in Q3. Hopes of re-acceleration are slim.

Shares of GrubHub have risen ~55% after reaching lows in the low $30s post-Q3 earnings, when the company warned of heightened competitive risks.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The past year has been a huge struggle for GrubHub (GRUB). And beyond just GrubHub, too - the entire on-demand sector has seen immense pressure from both a business angle as well as investor sentiment. In the past, investors easily bought into these companies' promises of revolutionizing industries from transportation to dining and growing to become trillion-dollar companies. But now, owing to a new shift in the markets that has prioritized unit economics and profitability, the likes of Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and GrubHub are all down. The passage of bills like California's AB 5, which forbids these companies from classifying their drivers as contractors and has increased costs for both the companies and their customers (us), puts further pressure that may upend these companies' entire business models.

Amid this tough backdrop, GrubHub has failed to stir up enough growth to excite investors, and is certainly not doing wonders on the profitability side either. Last quarter, immediately after reporting third-quarter results, GrubHub sank to a new all-time low around $33 on management commentary that Daily Active Grub (NYSEARCA:DAG) growth was trending poorly. Since then, however, overall market optimism has lifted shares of GrubHub back to pre-Q3 highs:

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is it time to let go of GrubHub and lock in the gains from last quarter, or does the recovery still have steam?

GrubHub's fourth-quarter results offer hints at the direction that the company's fundamentals are headed. The cliff notes version: not great. Despite the rapid rise in GrubHub's market cap since last quarter, the same issues that worried investors back then are still lingering.

In my view, holding GrubHub is an extremely risky play for 2020, and one that's not worth the potential reward. The company is facing incredible competition from both established giants like Uber and lesser-known startups like Postmates. Though many observers expect industry consolidation at some point this year, as it currently stands these companies don't have sufficient scale to operate at meaningful profits. Ever since the WeWork (WE) fallout last fall, and the ensuing round of layoffs in Silicon Valley and beyond in a push for "belt-tightening", investors' desire to see healthy bottom lines has never been greater. This isn't something GrubHub can deliver.

Investors shouldn't bid up GrubHub shares on the hopes of industry consolidation or a takeover. In GrubHub's most recent earnings call, CEO Matt Maloney specifically quashed rumors that the company was in sale talks:

Before Adam and I take your questions, we wanted to address the recent rumors regarding a potential sale process for Grubhub up front, so we can spend the rest of the call discussing our business, our results, and our outlook. As previously stated, the rumor the Grubhub was engaged in a sales process was and is not true. While we typically do not comment on speculation, the breadth and conclusions of the media coverage of this particular rumor forced us in this case to set the record straight."

Though I was previously bullish on GrubHub when shares were lower, I'm reversing course and staying on the sidelines while GrubHub is in the ~$50s. At these levels, GrubHub carries more risk than it's worth, and the fundamentals aren't strong enough to support the share price.

Continued diner deceleration

Like with any consumer internet company, the first question we have to ask in assessing its healthy is the underlying trends in users. In GrubHub's case, the trends aren't looking great. Take a look at the company's most recent metrics:

Figure 1. GrubHub diner metrics Source: Grubhub Q4 earnings release

Every metric saw deceleration this quarter. Active diners grew only 28% y/y to 22.6 million, decelerating one point from last quarter's 29% y/y growth (and the quarter before that, diners had grown at 30% y/y). Again, competition and choice are the biggest headwinds here. These days, consumers have a wealth of options to choose from for on-demand dining - and as GrubHub itself noted when announcing that diner trends began decaying in August, consumers have exhibited virtually no loyalty to any particular company.

Instead, consumers are making decisions based on deals (for example, UberEats has offered 10% off orders over $40 throughout February). Independent restaurants have also started their own promotions - Chipotle (CMG), for example, is offering free delivery on Sundays throughout the month of February. The array of promotions and offers is mind-boggling; consumers sticking to just one company like Grubhub would miss out.

GrubHub has, of course, turned to a tried-and-true method of retaining customers: rolling out a loyalty program. In September of last year, GrubHub rolled out its "Perks" program - but even this isn't a new invention; GrubHub needed a loyalty program to compete against Uber, whose UberCash rewards can be applied either to UberEats orders or Uber rides.

Alongside the decay in diner growth, Daily Average Grubs also decelerated - slowing to 8% y/y growth to 502,600, down from 10% y/y growth in Q3. Even more concerning is the fact that in Q2, DAG growth had clocked in at 16% y/y - twice the rate of this quarter.

Likewise, gross food sales - the measure of all transactions on GrubHub's platform - fell to 13% y/y growth, down from 15% y/y growth in the prior quarter.

GrubHub's biggest answer to its deceleration in food sales is to increase the number of partners on its platform so that consumers have the broadest array of options possible, especially with national partners like Yum! Brands (YUM). To GrubHub's credit, its almost certainly has the most extensive menu of restaurants in any U.S. city. But these efforts, to date, haven't resulted in a re-acceleration in diner growth.

Profitability erosion to continue into 2020

Companies like GrubHub rely on scale to survive. You can't run a small network of drivers across dozens of U.S. cities and expect to turn a profit. Part of GrubHub's hope was that it would garner enough critical mass to drive down unit costs and improve its bottom line. But as we've seen with similar business models like Blue Apron (APRN), a lack of sufficient growth can kill these hopes and shrivel companies down to a fraction of their former market values.

FY19 was a reality-check year for GrubHub's profitability. GrubHub's adjusted EBITDA in FY19 fell -17% y/y to $186.2 million. This also represents a squeezing of EBITDA margins from 22.2% in FY18 to just 14.1% in FY19 - a huge 810bps contraction.

Figure 2. Adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Grubhub Q4 earnings release

Perhaps what's even worse is that GrubHub's guidance picture doesn't give us any reassurance that the situation will improve in 2020. Take a look at that guidance update below:

Figure 3. FY20 guidance update

Source: Grubhub Q4 earnings release

GrubHub is calling for "at least" $100 million in adjusted EBITDA next year. If we take that forecast literally, this implies that adjusted EBITDA will fall in nearly half this year - as well as sinking to mid-single digit margins.

Key takeaways

Appetite for these kinds of companies - slowing growth, waning margins - is precarious in the markets at the moment. And with the looming threat of regulation like California AB 5 potentially being replicated in other states and pushing costs up further, GrubHub's situation isn't likely to improve.

GrubHub is a company that is desperately trying to find footing in a changing environment. Avoid this stock in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.