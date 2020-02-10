Tesla: An Obvious Sell At Above $750

A smart CEO would take advantage of this share price to raise capital. Musk was willing to take the company private at $420 a share not long ago. At $750, Tesla is a sell.

The company now sports an enterprise value of $140 billion, putting it around the top decile of S&P 500 companies by size despite a lack of material profits.

Tesla shares have soared to nosebleed levels from massive short covering and newfound interest from investors. The stock is in a mania, led by inexperienced retail investors.

Investment Thesis

Picture this: a friend who knows nothing about finance asks your opinion of a stock, and shows you their Robinhood account with said position up 100+% in a couple of months. Sound familiar?

This exact situation has happened to me several times in the past few years: during the cryptocurrency mania in 2017, during the cannabis bubble in 2018, and today in 2020, while Tesla (TSLA) trades hands above $750 per share.

My story is just an anecdote, but evidence suggests that a significant amount of retail traders are holding Tesla stock after its recent historic runup. According to Robintrack, over 13,000 users bought Tesla stock as it rose from under $300 a share to over $900.

Plenty of finance gurus are also peddling advice on how to get rich quick using Tesla stock and options. The same thing occurred during the cryptocurrency mania and the cannabis mania. History may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes:

The recent rally is a textbook mania, with investors driven into the market through fear of missing out on massive returns. As a result, TSLA has run too far, too fast. Tesla's market cap is in the same neighborhood as consistently profitable companies like American Express (AXP) and United Technologies (UTX) and would sit around the top decile of the S&P 500. No matter what you think of the long-term prospects of TSLA stock, the choice to sell today should be obvious.

A Battleground Stock

I am generally a big fan of Tesla and typically root for them to succeed as a company. Led by eccentric CEO Elon Musk, their mission to make electrified vehicles into a mainstream product is quite noble. The trend toward ESG in the index fund industry provides a favorable tailwind to companies like Tesla.

As an investment, I stayed away from Tesla on both the long and short side. It isn't a business that is easy to understand or predict. Musk has massive influence over the company and is known to exaggerate or outright lie to investors. Despite his admirable goals, as a potential investor in the company, he spooked me away. The company is in the junk-rated territory and, as a result, pays high financing costs on debt capital. It also often relies on dilutive financing for capital.

Despite the obvious negatives, I could never justify a short position because it was a tough business to value. The company has achieved several lofty targets it set out for itself. Its total addressable market company is massive and stretches beyond just autos into energy storage and solar. Shareholders and creditors have historically been eager to provide the company with capital, and the CEO tends to hold onto his stock. Plus, the luxury and popularity of its brand could be worth a fortune to a strategic acquirer.

With analysts like ARK invest giving Tesla a $7,000 price target, it's no surprise that the company has a wide variance between the bulls and the bears.

Moving to the Bear Camp

What changed in 2020 to push me into the short camp? The stock price. Massive short-covering on the back of a good quarterly earnings report created a huge demand for Tesla stock:

In terms of fundamentals, the company still has its fair share of problems. Net financial debt sits high as a percentage of EBITDA, and the company still sits far below investment grade:

Management could quickly cure Tesla's precarious financial situation with a capital raise. Assuming Musk could take advantage of the current stock price and sell 10 million shares at current prices, he could wipe out all of the net financial debt. With over 180 million shares outstanding, this transaction would only dilute Tesla's common shareholders by around 5% but materially improve the long-term prospects of the company. It would give Tesla the capacity to make long-term capital investments required to compete in the cutthroat auto industry.

Management and the board's unwillingness to issue shares except as stock-based compensation to the CEO have put the company on tenterhooks. The fragile balance sheet requires an infusion of fresh equity capital, and the market has provided a share price to support an equity raise.

With the stock price up over 100% in the past couple of months on short-covering and high interest from retail investors, the market has given sellers an opportunity. Whether those sellers are profit takers, short-sellers, or the company itself, this is a favorable moment to sell Tesla stock.

Mechanics of the Trade

The current short trade is much less crowded than it was several months ago, which helps new shorts for a couple of reasons. Borrowing costs are lower for those who wish to outright short the stock, and a lack of shares sold short creates less buying pressure down the line.

Despite the structural improvements to the short side of the trade, I am avoiding a short position through borrowing shares. Rather than outright selling shares short, I have opted to purchase out-of-the-money put options as a way of betting against Tesla stock.

Shorting the stock with put options is a way to limit the downside risk of the trade- if the stock continues its irrational rise, the put options can go to zero, but I can only lose what I put in. Conversely, borrowing shares to sell short theoretically has an infinite downside. If the stock were to triple from here, a short position would technically lose $2 for every $1 of exposure.

The embedded leverage of the put options also serves to magnify upside if Tesla stock faces a sustained decline. Out-of-the-money options can provide significant returns if the thesis plays out, and the stock declines substantially. The limited downside and asymmetric upside of a put option create a favorable risk/reward dynamic.

Conclusion

My current short position isn't a bet that the company will go bankrupt and wipe out the equity holders. If that were to happen eventually, I would have long since covered my position.

It is a bet that the current retail shareholders are not strong hands and will likely sell at first sight of blood in the water. I am also betting that short-sellers who have covered previously or stayed on the sidelines will join the trade now that the valuation doesn't make fundamental sense.

In summary, I am betting that the current irrational exuberance is simply the result of mania and has little to do with a fundamental improvement in Tesla as a company.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via out-of-the-money put options.