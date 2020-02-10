Nemetschek: Q4 On Par - Visible Signs Of Softening

Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF) [ETR:NEM] has released its preliminary Q4 financial figures on February 5. The results were as expected, solid and in line with our and market estimates. The company provided only headline figures - revenue and EBITDA, with the full set of results scheduled for March 31 together with the guidance and conference call.

Following the results, the stock reaction was strong at c. +5% while subsequently closing at +3.5% and hitting its all-time high of €68, which is in our view overdone.

The full set of figures, as well as new financial targets, will be published on March 31, which we believe would stay in a similar range as in the past years. We highlight that Nemetschek is facing some tough comparables this year, given that price increases and an extra boost from the trade fair won't continue.

All-in top-line growth is on par with us and the market

For five years straight, Nemetschek has managed to beat not only ours but also market expectations and sustainably delivering double-digit, top-line growth rates. In line with expectations, 2019 set a new record with sales up 20.7% and exceeding its full-year guidance of 17% to 19%. However, looking at pure organic growth and excluding the FX impact, growth stood at 13% - missing our expectations of 15.8% (we underestimated M&A impact) and hitting only the lower end of its (FX adj.) organic growth guidance of 13% to 15%.

This was mainly the result of a much weaker Q4 with organic growth (FX adj.) sliding to 9.9% - the first time in three years and missing our 12.6% estimate. Although the company didn't provide any insight into the growth figures, we believe the growth slowdown is explained by customer saturation and the past price increases in the Build segment (key performance driver), which are not sustainable going forward (as indicated by the company on several occasions).

For 2020, we become a bit more cautious and in line with the market and expect all-in growth of 15.1% vs. 15.9% by the market and see organic growth sliding to 11% from 13% (original estimate).

Chart 1 Q4 growth sliding into a single-digit growth area

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

No surprise in profitability - in line

Profitability turned out to be roughly the same as expected, with adj. EBITDA margin improving only slightly by 50bps to 26.8% (vs. previous year) and hitting the upper end of the guidance of 25% to 27%. We note that Nemetschek refers to an unadjusted EBITDA figure, which includes a positive impact from IFRS 16 of c. €16.5m which translates into a 29.7% margin.

In Q4, adj. EBITDA margin stood at 27.1%, +170bps above Q4 '18 and guidance (25-27%), mainly explained by lower investments and as the margin-dilutive impact of acquired businesses last year began to subside. This margin development is also in line with the group's statement, that a slowdown in top-line growth should also generate higher margins.

For 2020, we are on par with the market at 29.6% for EBITDA margin (incl. IFRS impact), which is flat compared to 2019, as we expect a slowdown in top-line growth should boost the group's profitability.

Chart 2 Margin dynamics as expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Conclusion

An overall solid set of results, as expected. However, Q4 broke the pattern of double-digit organic growth for the first time in three years, making us more cautious. Despite our fondness of Nemetschek, we see that the market remains blindsided by its M&A-driven, double-digit, top-line growth and ignoring the shift in the underlying growth dynamics. In particular, looking at its overly rich valuations with 2020 PE of 71x and EV/EBITDA of 41x, the stock is priced to perfection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.