Cancom: Q4's Recovery Falls Behind Expectations

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] has released its preliminary Q4 financial figures on February 6. The growth missed our and market expectations and was way behind the growth dynamics of Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR: BC8]) - its closest peer, which released its preliminary figures a couple of days earlier ("Bechtle: Q4 In Line, Gets Harder To Top Heightened Expectations").

Following the results, the stock reaction was quite strong declining by c. -7% while subsequently closing at - 2% at €54.65. This contrasts to Bechtle's stock upsurge of +2.8% or 3% below its record level of €138.

The company provided only headline figures – revenue and EBITDA, with the full set of results scheduled for March 30 together with the guidance and conference call. We believe the usual Capital Markets Day will be hosted a bit later amid management change.

Top line recovery wasn't as strong as expected

Missing our and market expectations, Q4 recovery wasn't as pronounced as hoped for with sales growth dynamics picking up only moderately to 11.8% from 8% in Q3 '19 and way behind our +14.6% and market's +19%. The picture doesn't look better on an organic basis either, with an estimated growth of 6.9% and behind our conservative estimate of 9.8%, despite Q4 usually being the strongest quarter. Despite Cancom's much superior product offering, the organic growth was half of Bechtle's which recorded 16% for the same period.

However, backed by a strong H1 '19, the full 2019 sales growth of 18.9% was roughly in line with our estimate (19.8% y/y) but missing a highly ambitious market expectation of 21.1% y/y. On an organic basis, the picture is similar with an estimated growth of 14.4% which compares closely with the forecasted 15.2% and Bechtle's 15%. The company didn't provide any insight into segment performance, however, based on weaker growth and in line profitability, we believe Cloud was a bit softer than expected (17% organic). If the growth deceleration came from IT Solutions, the margin would move up, which is not the case.

For 2020, we expect to see organic growth sliding down to 9.6% mainly on softer IT Solutions sales while the Cloud business should continue its double-digit growth trajectory. Including the recent acquisition of Novosko, which should bring around €64m in additional sales, all-in growth stands at 12.4% and ahead of the market (11%), which in our view is too cautious. In comparison, we expect Bechtle's growth dynamics to shift into a high single-digit region to 8.9% as it largely depends on the volume business, which should be weaker going forward.

Chart 1 Q4 missed our and market expectations

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Dull profitability with no surprises

Profitability turned out to be the same as expected, with adj. EBITDA margin at 8.7% and roughly in line with our 8.8% forecast. Cancom had much higher one-offs as expected mainly due to acquisition costs of Novosko we reckon. We believe Cancom didn't manage to improve its Q4 margin due to softer Cloud sales - the business with the highest margins (26% vs. 5% in the reselling).

For the full year, the margin was flattish at 8.2% and on par with our expectations (8.2%) mainly explained by the extraordinarily strong IT Solutions business in H1 ’19 of +30% and only 4.6% margin vs. 5.1% margin at 13.8% top line growth last year.

For 2020, we see adj. EBITDA margin improving moderately by 50bps to 8.7% which is the result of the following three drivers 1) lower growth in IT Solutions (volume business), with its dilutive margins; 2) expansion of the cloud portfolio with a much more attractive margin profile and 3) the Novosko acquisition last year (i.e., an addition to the cloud portfolio), which accounts for c. 15% of the total cloud revenue, dilutes cloud margin by an estimated 130bps with its below average (i.e., 17%) profitability.

Chart 2 Non-spectacular margin development

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Conclusion

The expected Q4 recovery was much weaker than expected, presumably backed by softer Cloud sales. Cancom failed to excite us with the margin development which was flat on an annual basis. Inherently, the company should be able to boost its profitability with its cloud and managed service solutions, which have way more attractive margin profiles than its traditional reselling business. However, the reality looks much different and we question whether the promised margin leverage is actually the real deal.

Overall, we see H1 '20 being rather challenging as it competes with tough comparables and the integration of newly acquired Novosko. Besides, further M&A and its integration might cause some additional stock volatility this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.