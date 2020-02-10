Funko: Massive Deceleration In Growth

While the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had added to its gains to start 2020 with a 3% year-to-date return, investors in Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) haven't had as favorable a start to the new year, with the stock gapping down over 30% Thursday. The company released its preliminary Q4 2019 results and initial FY-2020 sales outlook, and the growth forecasted represented a massive deviation from what investors have come to expect. Not only are sales growth rates expected to fall off a cliff in Q4 2019, but this weakness is expected to continue into next year, with an outlook for high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth. This has completely flipped the Funko growth story on its head and has done technical damage to the stock that won't be easy to rectify on a medium-term basis. Based on this breakdown in both the technicals and the fundamental picture, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Funko released its preliminary Q4 results on Wednesday, and the figures were not pretty. The pop-culture consumer products company noted that they expect revenue of $214 million in Q4, an 8% decrease year over year, and the first quarter in over two years of less than 20% revenue growth. Assuming this early look is correct, this will mark a massive deceleration sequentially in the company's revenue growth rates of nearly 3,400 basis points. Worse, however, this slowdown is expected to be a persistent trend in FY-2020, and not a lighter-than-anticipated holiday season anomaly. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth rates below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Funko's revenue growth rates were bouncing around between 22% and 38% the past two years, with a trailing 2-year average revenue growth rate of 31%. Unfortunately, this has come to a screeching halt following the company's preliminary Q4 figures, with a 3,400 basis point sequential deceleration based on updated guidance of $214 million in Q4 2019 sales. Generally, a material deceleration in growth is a red flag for a growth story. I would define material deceleration in growth as a 500-basis point or higher sequential deceleration. When it comes to this revision lower, it is what I'd consider being massive deceleration, and it's worth noting that it's also $50 million below the company's projections. Funko had guided for a midpoint of $845 million in sales for FY-2019, and this new forecast will come in at $795.6 million, given the fact that they've reported $581.6 million of revenues in Q1 through Q3. This significant miss is tied to weaker-than-expected holiday sales, as well as lighter sales than expected related to certain tentpole movie releases.

I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly at all but is part of a pattern of a significant slowdown. The two-quarter average (white line) had already begun to trend lower in Q3 2019 but is expected to plunge in Q4 2019, before stabilizing at low single-digit levels. This drop-off is a material change for the company and will transition Funko from a medium-growth stock (20% to 34% growth) to a low-growth stock (5% to 19% growth). As the table below shows, the two-quarter average is expected to decelerate by 2,100 basis points sequentially (9% from 32%) and is likely to fall even further based on estimates. While it's far too early to conclude that Funko is merely a fad that's losing traction, the massive drop-off in revenue growth rates is alarming.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To make matters worse for Funko, the company has had to incur a one-time $16.8 million charge related to inventory write-down, in a move to dispose of slower-moving inventory. This will likely present a drag on both gross margins and earnings per share, and we've got a glimpse of this in the preliminary results. Gross margin in Q3 2019 came in at 38.3%, and gross margins are expected to slip nearly 900 basis points sequentially, to an estimate of 29.3% for Q4 2019. Even if we exclude the one-time charge weighing on these results, gross margin would have slipped 1,150 basis points to an outlook of 37.15%. Therefore, while the write-down is making things look worse than they would be otherwise, there is a definite contraction in gross margins regardless.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Presentation)

If we move over to the company's earnings trend, there's not a lot to like here either. As we can see from the above FY-2019 guidance, the company was forecasting annual EPS of $1.18 at the midpoint. However, estimates have been slashed to $0.96 following an updated outlook of only $0.16 - $0.18 in EPS for Q4 2019. This has more than halved Funko's expected annual EPS growth rate, from 44% at the midpoint to only 18% currently. While an 18% growth rate is still impressive and certainly nothing to complain about, it's a rather dismal growth rate for a company that was considered by most as a growth stock up until last week.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the chart above of annual EPS shows, FY-2019 earnings growth is expected to come in at 18%, with FY-2020 growth anticipated to come in near 19% based on current estimates. There's absolutely nothing wrong with these growth rates for a company with a P/E ratio of 13 like Funko; however, the significant deviation from the guidance provided just two months ago is a concern. If management can miss by $50 million on where they figured Q4 2019 sales might come in, their FY-2020 guidance may also end up being too ambitious. Therefore, while the valuation isn't unreasonable here, a discount is warranted based on the uncertainty surrounding the prior trend of 25% plus revenue growth rates.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Unfortunately, while the fundamental view has taken a significant hit after last week, the technical picture isn't any prettier. As we can see in the chart above, Funko is one of the few companies on the US Market to be making new 52-week lows, while the market makes new all-time highs. Generally, stocks making new lows while the market makes new highs are poor prospects for investment, as it suggests that they can't even keep up a minimal pace despite a robust overall market environment. In addition, Funko has sliced through multi-year support at $13.00, and this level should now provide a brick wall of resistance on any rallies. Due to the near-parabolic climb for the stock following its IPO debut, there's also no meaningful support levels below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a longer-term look at Funko, we can see that the stock continues to trend below its 20-month moving average (blue line), and this is a bearish sign. The 20-month moving average is one of the more reliable indicators I use for long-term trend direction, and stocks below this key moving average generally perform much worse than their sector peers that are trading above their 20-month moving averages. The 20-month moving average for Funko currently comes in near the $15.00 level, and the stock will remain in a bear market unless it can reclaim this level on a monthly closing basis.

While 20% to 35% bounces are possible to remove short-term oversold conditions, the plunge in sales growth guidance is a significant issue and makes bottom-fishing much riskier than it was in the past. Any company can have a bad quarter or two and see a 300 to 500 basis point deceleration in sales growth, but a 2,000 basis point slowdown in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is a big deal and has put a stake in Funko's status as a growth stock. In fact, given the updated forward estimates, the company will be lucky to grow at 10% sales next year. Based on these adverse developments and a weak technical chart, I see no reason to be a hero here and catch a falling knife. Until Funko can get back above $15.00 on a monthly close, I would consider any 20% plus rallies to be noise, and selling opportunities.

