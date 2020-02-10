Mondelez Is Not Cheap Anymore

But also the possible IPO of JDE (Jacobs Douwe Egberts) should be considered. Mondelez has a 26.4 percent stake in JDE.

Introduction

The quarterly and full-year figures that Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) presented last week were so good that the share reached a new all-time high.

Data by YCharts

At first sight, the highlights do not seem to have been that great to justify such a price increase. But why the market reacted so well becomes clear when you take a closer look at the published figures.

Analyses

So first, I want to take a quick look at the highlights of the figures for the fourth quarter and the figures for 2019 as a whole. We will then analyze these figures in more detail.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net revenues increased by 2.1 percent.

EPS was down 10.7 percent (USD 0.50).

Adjusted EPS was USD 0.61 and therefore only flat.

Full-Year Highlights

Net revenues declined by 0.3 percent.

Adjusted EPS up 8 percent.

Cash from operating activities increased by USD 17 million to USD 4.0.

Free Cash Flow was USD 3.0 billion, increasing USD 187 million versus the prior year.

The Return of capital to shareholders was USD 3.0 billion.

Diluted EPS was USD 2.65, up 16 percent.

The reason for the euphoria on the market becomes clear, however, when you take a closer look at the figures. So at first, investors need to know that 2019 was the first year after the management issued its long-term targets and its guidance for 2019. In 2018, the company laid its new strategic focus on several key priorities:

A more holistic view of consumer snacking behaviors to sharpen brand positioning in clear demand spaces;

Transformation of marketing and digital capabilities to increase ROI;

Balanced investments in both global and local heritage brands to achieve higher growth;

The creation of a more agile organization with accelerated innovation capabilities;

Brand extension into new markets and snacking adjacencies;

Increased investments in channels such as eCommerce;

Accelerating exposure in higher-growth geographies; and

Leveraging partnerships and M&A to expand into new markets and snacking adjacencies.

At the same time, it also introduced long-term growth targets including:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 3 percent-plus;

High-single digit Adjusted EPS growth at constant currency;

Free Cash Flow of USD 3 billion or more; and

Dividend growth outpacing Adjusted EPS growth.

So the first thing that should be emphasized is that sales were so disappointing only because of poor currency exchange rates. Organic net revenue, on the other hand, increased by more than 4 percent. Furthermore, revenue in emerging markets was up 7.7 percent. Furthermore, the company had strong growth in both global and local brands.

(Source: Full-year results/table by author)

Growth was also not achieved at the expense of profitability. On the contrary, the margin remained the same or even increased over the last four quarters. The development in Latin America is particularly noteworthy. Here the company was able to increase the margin from 12 to 15 percent:

(Source: Full-year results/table by author)

Also, the company has grown in all segments and could maintain its strong market positions. While Gum and candy revenue only grew slightly, the biscuit business grew 4.4 percent and the chocolate business gained 5.8 percent. Remarkably, the company has grown particularly in markets where it already has a strong market position (especially in the chocolate business).

(Source: Full-year results presentation)

To value Mondelez right, investors should take into account that Mondelez has a 26.4 percent stake in JDE and a 13.8 percent stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper (NYSE:KDP). JDE is to be listed on the stock exchange this year (together with Peet's Coffee). The IPO is expected to rise to 3.0 billion euros. It would probably be one of the largest IPOs in Europe this year.

For the full year of 2020, Mondelez expects performance in line with its long-term growth targets (3 percent or more Organic Net Revenue growth, high-single-digit percent Adjusted EPS growth and Free Cash Flow of approximately USD 3 billion).

So in that respect, things are going well at Mondelez. When it comes to possible downside risks, of course, the coronavirus, where nobody knows exactly how things are going to turn out, must be addressed. Mondelez generates 5 percent of its revenues in China. In the conference call, however, the management was quite confident:

The outbreak has come during Chinese New Year, which is a time of high consumption. Our sell-in was in line with expectations, was quite good. We now have to see in the coming weeks what has happened with the sell-out during Chinese New Year. The other thing that is happening is that, normally today our factories, we have four factories in China, two of our factories, they are in a region where we normally would have started up our factories again. The government – the local government has asked to keep our factories closed for another 10 year – sorry, it’s 10 days, in order to not have too much of a risk with the infection. And we also have voluntarily put some travel restrictions to our own people to travel less within China and also for our global people to travel less to China. But overall, I would like to point out that we do believe that this could have a short-term impact, but long-term we continue to be very convinced for the outlook of the Chinese market for us.

Conclusion

Mondelez is on a good growth path. I expect this growth to continue in the future. However, possible slumps as a result of the coronavirus cannot be ruled out. These are likely to have only short-term effects and will not affect the fundamental position of the company. Nevertheless, investors must bear in mind that they are paying a premium price for the company, as it has become relatively expensive in 2019:

Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.