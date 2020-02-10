Let This Hot IPO ETF And Market Cool

The IPO market is red-hot. Anyone who has worked on Wall Street knows that investment banks and investors love a hot IPO. While listening to my favorite financial media outlets today, I overheard the anchors discussing the big returns IPOs are making for investors year-to-date. The problem that seems to come from an oversubscribed IPO market is usually what comes after: losses. When the media starts discussing a 'hot' market, investors should start to become cautious. One way investors are participating in this hot market is through the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO). This article is to discuss why investors should be cautious of this IPO market, and the Renaissance IPO ETF that follows the IPO Index.

More Hype Than Returns

Most investors who have invested in a company pre-IPO are long-term investors who might not care as much about the hype. Long-term investors care more about the long-term results of the company, and less about the short-term pricing hype. However, some retail investors believe that by participating in the initial hype, they will participate in larger returns. This is not the case. When looking at the IPO ETF, I was shocked to see the lackluster returns from an investment strategy that is supposed to be hot:

Year IPO Return 2014 7.31% 2015 -8.36% 2016 -0.63% 2017 37.16% 2018 -17.24% 2019 34.39% 2020 8%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 2014, the IPO ETF has only produced three years of negative returns, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has only produced one slightly down year:

Data by YCharts

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 2014, the S&P 500 is up over 120%, while the IPO ETF has only returned a 72.87% total return. For as much hype and media attention IPOs receive, the IPO ETF is really underperforming for the long-term investor. To be fair, we have to mention what the ETF actually holds and look at the current underlying companies.

Current IPO Holdings

According to Renaissance Capital, the IPO ETF is designed to give investors an efficient exposure to a portfolio of U.S. listed newly public companies. They do this by creating an index that attempts to capture some of the largest IPOs. Renaissance then runs a quarterly review of the holdings, where companies must meet stringent requirements while not being more than two years old from when they were added. Investors should read more on Renaissance's website about the index methodology before investing. Let's take a look at the current top-ten holdings as of Dec. 31:

Uber (UBER) 9.9% Spotify (SPOT) 8.3% VICI Properties (VICI) 5.5% DocuSign (DOCU) 5.4% Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) 5.2% Equitable Holdings (EQH) 4.8% Lyft (LYFT) 3.8% Americold Realty (COLD) 3.1% Ceridian HCM (CDAY) 3% PagSeguro (PAGS) 2.8%

(Source: Renaissance Capital)

One obvious problem of the ETF is how the top-ten holdings make-up over 51.8% of the fund. This is of course due to the index methodology, but really does an investor a disservice. The intention I believe was good, trying to give investors a fair shake on passively owning the largest IPOs. However, the returns are just not there to warrant investors to add this methodology to their investment strategy. One positive for the ETF is its low annual expense ratio of .6%. For investors to actively try and mimic this index on their own would require some serious man hours and regular quarterly reviews.

One other concern worth mentioning is the concentrated sector risk. Roughly 43% of the total portfolio is invested in new technology IPOs. This type of sector concentration and hype does remind me of bubble-like conditions. Investors should look at the article as a way to see another warning sign about the length of the current bull market, and not just a review of the IPO ETF.

Red Hot Returns & Red Hot Risks

With such a concentration in very few holdings, the ETF shows red flags in the risk metrics. The biggest risk I see here with the IPO ETF is the max-drawdown an investor had to experience in order to earn that roughly 8.14% annual return since inception. Investors had to watch their principal drop -28.54% from June of 2015 to January 2016. The drawdown recovery wasn't until May of 2017. Let's take a look at the rest of the key risk metrics:

Risk Metric IPO ETF Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.76% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 9.57% Volatility (monthly) 5.38% Volatility (annualized) 18.64% Downside Deviation (monthly) 3.63% Max. Drawdown -28.54% US Market Correlation 0.79 Beta(*) 1.28 Alpha (annualized) -5.19% R2 62.83% Sharpe Ratio 0.45 Sortino Ratio 0.65 Treynor Ratio (%) 6.50

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

When combing through the rest of the risk metrics, the other metric that stood out to me was the monthly volatility. Investors have to experience a price fluctuation of 5.38% just to earn roughly 8%. With a beta of 1.28, the fund is more volatile than owning a standard index fund such as the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). I do not feel comfortable recommending this ETF to a client or reader after looking at the risk metrics. To be fair, the ETF is designed to give investors a simple opportunity to own IPOs. Nonetheless, the ETF fails to attract investors as the assets under management are only roughly $42 million. With such a small amount of assets in the fund, it's clear other investors are skeptic.

A Look Forward With IPO

With a current hot IPO market, it seems prudent for investors to wait for some cooler conditions. Some market experts believe that when more companies are filing for IPO, larger private investors are looking for an exit via public markets. Many companies went public last year after a turbulent end of 2018. As the IPO ETF is up over 8% just on the year, investors should see this as not sustainable for the long term. Companies like to come public when they believe they will earn the best valuation. It is without a doubt that investment banks are pushing as many deals through right now as they possibly can. Retail investors need to take caution from the red-hot IPO market, and consider other alternatives instead of stocks or IPOs at new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.